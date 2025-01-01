Playboy's College Basketball Preview

College basketball is bleeding, and no one knows how to stop it. With a few notable exceptions, the best young players in the nation are cutting their college careers short or skipping the college experience altogether to become millionaires before their 21st birthdays.

Thirty-four underclassmen and two high school seniors made themselves available for this year's NBA draft. The NBA chose seven with its first seven picks. In all, 19 underclassmen plus the two high schoolers were selected. That's 21 blue-chip players who won't be leading the break, banging the boards or putting up threes for the likes of North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Kentucky. Early exits are hurting the game. Just ask North Carolina coach Dean Smith, who would be starting Rasheed Wallace, Jerry Stackhouse and Jeff McInnis this season if each had decided to play out his college career.

To date, no one has come up with a solution. The NBA rookie salary cap, which controls a player's salary for the first three years of his professional life, has backfired, because the sooner a player can start the three-year NBA clock, the sooner he can hope to amass the sort of fortune falling to Shaquille O'Neal.

Both the NCAA and the NBA are reluctant to legislate rules prohibiting early entry because no plan is likely to withstand a court challenge. After all, who has the right to prevent someone from becoming a multimillionaire, especially if he is 6'10" and has a quick first step and a mean jump shot?

College basketball's saving grace will have to be the enormous influx of talented young players from the U.S. and playgrounds around the world. A lot of the big names may be more scattered, but there are as many diamonds in the rough as ever. Let's start the treasure hunt by running down the best players and teams on this year's college basketball scene.

(1) Kansas

When Playboy All-America guard Jacque Vaughn, a certain first-round NBA draft pick, decided to stay at Kansas for his senior season, he knew he would be putting pressure on himself and his team to win the national championship. What he didn't know was that he would suffer a severe injury to his right wrist during a pickup game in September, an injury that would require surgery and keep him on the sidelines until early January. But Vaughn, who maintained a 4.0 GPA this past spring and was last year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete, is undaunted. "I really feel God put me in a position to be a different kind of individual, to set a standard. This injury is only one more obstacle to overcome." Six-five sophomore Ryan Robertson, who broke Jason Kidd's national high school record for combined points and assists, will probably fill in until Vaughn is healed. The Jayhawks, who finished 29--4 before being eliminated by Syracuse in the West Regional championship game, have lots of other weapons, including Playboy All-America forward Raef LaFrentz, sophomore sensation Paul Pierce and intense 6'10" center Scot Pollard. Cal transfer Jerod Haase, now a senior, should have his best year since arriving in Lawrence. If Vaughn returns to form by March and if coach Roy Williams can keep the Jayhawks relaxed on the free throw line, Kansas should win its first national championship since 1988.

(2) Ucla

OK, so the defending NCAA champ got knocked off by Princeton in the first round of last year's tournament. Don't forget that the Bruins lost three big-time players from their 1994--1995 championship team (Tyus Edney, Ed O'Bannon and George Zidek) and had no seniors in last year's starting lineup. Plus, didn't Princeton coach Pete Carril deserve a retirement present for winning so many Ivy League titles and scaring the pants off a long list of superpowers in previous first-round tourney play? Led by two-time Playboy All-America forward Charles O'Bannon and guard Toby Bailey, the Bruins will be back with a vengeance this year. J.R. Henderson and Jelani McCoy will be much improved on the inside, and guard Cameron Dollar has recovered from hand injuries that hampered his play most of last season.

(3)Villanova

While 'Nova may have lost the 20-plus points of NBA top-ten-pick Kerry Kittles, coach Steve Lappas expects the Wildcats to be even better than his 26-win squad of last year. Three reasons: Playboy All-America center Jason Lawson, already a dominant defensive player, is ready to add more offense to the mix; guard Alvin Williams has the maturity and skill to be the team leader on the floor; and the Cats are 11 quality players deep, with the addition of a top-five recruiting class that included 6'10" Tim Thomas and 6'9" Malik Allen.

(4) Michigan

Coach Steve Fisher has to do something about this time-out thing. It may not have cost the Wolverines the game in their first-round NCAA tournament loss to Texas last season, but it was eerily reminiscent of Chris Webber's fateful request for a time-out that the team didn't have coming in the national championship game in New Orleans a few years ago. One of Fisher's problems is that his recruits are so good that they seldom stick around until they are upperclassmen. He has no seniors this year, though, thankfully, there are some juniors. Seven highly talented players, including 6'9" forwards Maurice Taylor and Maceo Baston, headline this year's team. Guard Louis Bullock, who proved to be Michigan's only significant perimeter threat last season, should get strong backup from junior college transfer Brandun Hughes.

(5) Cincinnati

Three Elite Eight finishes in the past five NCAA tournaments are ample evidence that former Playboy Coach of the Year Bob Huggins has built Cincinnati into a hoops superpower. The most amazing aspect of Huggins' feat is that he's done (continued on page 184)College Basketball(continued from page 146) it with a revolving cast of players who come in from junior colleges or leave early for the NBA. The Bearcat name to remember this year is Danny Fortson, Playboy All-America guard and a man among boys under the boards. Floor leader Damon Flint is the other returning starter, and Huggins has added junior college All-Americas Ruben Patterson and D'Juan Baker. The Bearcats will be knocking on the Elite Eight door and beyond again this year.

(6) Iowa State

ISU's Tim Floyd emerged as one of the hottest young coaches in the nation last season as he led an unheralded assortment of juniors to a surprising 24-win season that included a victory over Kansas in the final Big Eight tournament. With all five Iowa State starters returning and with the addition of freshman guard Stevie Johnson and junior college transfer DeAndre Harris, the Cyclones could be the dark horse team of the year. Its inspirational leader, Dedric Willoughby, is also the team's top point man (20.5 points per game), while 6'11" Kelvin Cato plays chairman of the boards in the middle.

(7) Kentucky

Last season's Wildcats were as dominant as a team is likely to get in this era of college basketball. Only an early-season loss to Massachusetts, before coach Rick Pitino had UK's engine warmed up, and a bow to Mississippi State during the Southeastern Conference title game that served to sharpen their claws for the NCAA tournament, marred an otherwise unblemished march to the national championship. The Wildcats had it all: perimeter shooting, inside strength and maturity, plus depth, depth, depth. In fact, the depth was so superior that Kentucky can win the SEC championship and make a run at Indianapolis despite losing four starters (Tony Delk, Walter McCarty, Antoine Walker and Mark Pope) to the NBA draft. The key for the Cats this season will be the return of a healthy Jared Prickett at forward and the quick development of freshman center Jamaal Magloire. Anthony Epps, Derek Anderson and slasher Ron Mercer will hold things down from the perimeter until the inside game arrives.

(8) Wake Forest

Fans of college basketball owe Playboy All-America center Tim Duncan a thankyou for his decision to play out his senior season at Wake Forest while less-able players stampeded early to the NBA. Says Duncan, "I'm enjoying a wonderful once-in-a-lifetime experience at Wake Forest. The NBA will be there for me when I'm ready." Six-ten Ricky Peral complements Duncan nicely on the inside. However, the key to the Demon Deacons' success this season will be the recovery of guard Tony Rutland, who had reconstructive knee surgery in the off-season.

(9) Syracuse

No one expected the Orangemen to fight all the way to the NCAA championship game before falling to Kentucky last April. But then, no one had an accurate measure of the heart in senior John Wallace and his teammates. Wallace is now a New York Knick, and Playboy Coach of the Year Jim Boeheim will look for senior leadership from 6'8" center Otis Hill. He'll also get strong play from freshman point guard Jason Hart.

(10) Utah

Last season Utah got a taste of the big time, making it all the way to the NCAA Sweet 16 before being knocked off by Kentucky. Rotund coach Rick Majerus' appetite for wins (and most everything else) is far from sated. The Utes' recipe for another winning season features the return of Playboy All-America forward Keith Van Horn plus three other starters, including 6'11" center Michael Doleac. Icing the cake are newcomers Ashante Johnson, David Jackson and Jeff Johnsen, who was a two-time Utah high school player of the year.

(11) Fresno State

However controversial Jerry Tarkanian may be, he proved again last season that he knows how to coach winning basketball. Tark turned Fresno State from the ho-hum 13--15 squad of two seasons ago into the scrappy group of hot shooters who finished 22--11 and made it to the quarterfinals of the NIT. However, Tarkanian was only warming up. He has four starters returning (five by the second semester if James Gray regains his eligibility), and he's added Boston College transfer Chris Herren and 6'7" forward Terrance Roberson. The top Bulldog, however, is guard Dominick Young, who led the NCAA in three-pointers and the WAC in assists and steals.

(12) Arkansas

Last season demonstrated that Nolan Richardson's coaching system is at least as important as the talent of his players. The Razorbacks returned only three players from the team that lost the national title to UCLA two seasons ago. But Arkansas still managed to tally 20 victories and battle all the way to the NCAA Sweet 16 before losing to Massachusetts. This year, Richardson will have more weapons. He adds talented junior college players Tarik Wallace and Steve Green to ten returning players from last season. And keep an eye on sophomore guard Kareem Reid, who totaled 219 assists in his first season. The Razorbacks could be top-ten material if they can manage to improve last season's anemic shooting from the field.

(13) Tulane

Coach Perry Clark may have his best squad since he took over Tulane seven years ago. The heart of this team is the forward tandem of Jerald Honeycutt (18 ppg) and Rayshard Allen (13 ppg). Clark is counting on Derrick Moore (who missed part of last season with a knee injury) to provide the steady ball handling the team occasionally lacked (15.7 turnovers per game). Tulane will also benefit from the NIT experience that it gained at the end of last season when the Green Wave went all the way to the Final Four.

(14) Stanford

Coach Mike Montgomery has two components of a championship team at Stanford: guard Brevin Knight, probably the best player in the nation under six feet, and center Tim Young, a 7'1" junior center who has the potential to dominate on the inside. Montgomery must now fill the spots vacated by graduated forwards Andy Poppink and Darren Allaway if the Cardinal is to contend for the Pac Ten title.

(15) Massachusetts

Lose an entire frontcourt--including college player of the year Marcus Camby--and coach John Calipari, who went to the New Jersey Nets, and still get into the top 25? Not easy, but new coach James Flint and the Minutemen can do just that with backcourt stars Edgar Padilla and Carmelo Travieso returning, plus 6'10" center Lari Ketner, who sat out last season because of Proposition 48. Travieso is one of the top three-point shooters in the nation (.403), and Padilla set UMass records for assists (247) and steals (108) last season. Forwards Tyrone Weeks and Inus Norville will step up big.

(16) Iowa

A pretty good Iowa team got a whole lot better when Jess Settles decided to play his senior year for the Hawkeyes after testing the NBA waters (which turned out to be a little tepid). Settles, who led Iowa in rebounding and scoring last season, will rejoin senior guard Andre Woolridge to give the Hawkeyes a substantial one-two scoring punch. Coach Tom Davis will combine some talented bench players with a few promising freshmen to give Iowa a shot at the Big Ten title.

(17) Duke

With coach Mike Krzyzewski's back healed and four of five starters returning, expect Duke to regain its customary spot among the nation's top teams. The Blue Devils, who have racked up an incredible seven Final Four appearances since 1986, will be led in the backcourt by senior Jeff Capel and in the paint by 6'10" Greg Newton. Trajan Langdon, out last season with a knee injury, should begin to fulfill his highly touted promise, while St. John's transfer Roshown McLeod, a 6'8" forward, could sneak into the starting rotation.

(18) Texas

Prior to Tom Penders' arrival as head coach eight years ago, the Longhorn faithful had as much interest in basketball as they had in chili sauce made in New York. But Penders saw hoops potential in football-obsessed Austin, converting it into seven NCAA tournament bids and a jump in attendance at home games from 4000 to more than 12,000. Penders' modus operandi is to recruit talented and aggressive players and let them do their thing. He's had few better athletes in his tenure than 6'6" guard Reggie Freeman, the fourth best returning scorer (22.4 ppg) in Division I. The key for the Longhorns this season is 6'9" Dennis Jordan, a 270-pound muscleman with surprisingly soft hands.

(19) South Carolina

Coach Eddie Fogler thinks a year's experience will help his young South Carolina team shed last season's Jekyll-and-Hyde personality (16 wins at home, three on the road). SEC freshman of the year B.J. McKie, Larry Davis and Melvin Watson give the Gamecocks one of the top backcourts in the nation. Fogler needs someone in the frontcourt to help 6'11" center Nate Wilbourne.

(20) Arizona

Coach Lute Olson faces the challenge of turning potential into performance as he welcomes the number one recruiting class in the nation to Tucson. Heads of the class are junior college player of the year Bennett Davison and guard Mike Bibby--Bibby averaged more than 34 points and eight assists per game in high school. A 6'8" freshman, Eugene Edgerson, rounds out the group that joins returning veterans Miles Simon and Michael Dickerson. If Olson has his chemistry correct, this group will sparkle by season's end.

(21) Boston College

Coach Jim O'Brien will have the best team of his ten-year tenure with the Eagles. All five starters return from last season's 19-win squad, including strongman forward Danya Abrams (19.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg) and Big East rookie of the year guard James "Scoonie" Penn. Improved play from forwards Bevan Thomas and Keenan Jourdan will be the key to their success.

(22) North Carolina

While there were no conference or tournament titles to hang from the rafters last year, coaching legend Dean Smith can probably count it as one of his finest in Chapel Hill. Despite losing both Jerry Stackhouse and Rasheed Wallace after a single season, the Tar Heels won 21 games and kept alive their amazing 30-year streak of finishing as one of the ACC's top three teams. This year Smith's challenge may be even more formidable, as floor leader Jeff McInnis took an early NBA exit as well. Smith's hope of keeping the streak alive rests squarely on the shoulders of sophomore forward Antawn Jamison, who has already proved to be a rebounding machine (9.7 per game). Freshman Ed Cota will try to handle the point guard spot, with Vince Carter ready to lend backcourt support.

(23) Louisville

The Cardinals reached the NCAA Sweet 16 for the third time in the past four years despite missing four projected starters for much of the season. Two of those players, Samaki Walker and Jason Osborne, have moved on to the NBA. But coach Denny Crum, only 13 wins short of a career 600-victory mark, expects his team to be in the thick of the Conference USA fray. Leading the Cardinals is Playboy All-America guard De-Juan Wheat, who has started 101 consecutive games for Crum. Louisville will get a lift inside if 6'7" Alex Sanders qualifies academically.

(24) Indiana

Over the past 25 years Bob Knight has proved he is a coach with few peers. He's also proved that many athletes simply can't play for him. As a result, a lot of talented players either steer away from the Hoosiers or don't stick around after they arrive in Bloomington. Add the usual attrition of injuries and academics, and Indiana has come up shorthanded the past few seasons. Knight tried to address the problem by looking to the junior college circuit last year. This season he's happy to have landed promising freshmen in 7' Jason Collier plus Michael Lewis and A.J. Guyton. With strong talent returning in Andrae Patterson, Neil Reed and Charlie Miller, the Hoosiers should have the talent and power to make noise on the national scene again.

(25) George Washington

Better not laugh at George Washington's Mutt and Jeff act, because 7'1" Alexander Koul and 5'3" point guard Shawnta Rogers promise to be more lethal than comical for the Colonials this season. The rapidly improving Koul (14.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg) will be joined on the front line by fellow Belorussian Yegor Mescheriakov. Coach Mike Jarvis recruited three-point ace Jackson Payne to replace graduated perimeter threat Kwame Evans. GW is coming off a 21--8 season, its best in 41 years.

Ten more teams that could challenge:

(26) New Mexico

With all five starters, three top reserves and a key redshirt transfer, New Mexico (hot off a 28--5 record last season) is definitely thinking Indianapolis. Guard Charles Smith (19.5 ppg) and 6'9" sophomore center Kenny Thomas are the fiercest of the Lobos. Coach Dave Bliss thinks 6'11" Oklahoma State transfer Ben Baum will make Thomas even more effective by allowing him to occasionally operate from the power forward position.

(27) Clemson

Balance and depth will characterize this year's Tigers. Second-year coach Rick Barnes returns everyone from last season's 18-win squad, including the steady backcourt tandem of Greg Buckner and Terrell McIntyre. There are no seniors and only one junior in the Tigers' starting five.

(28) Illinois

After 11 20-win seasons but a consistent failure to excel in postseason play, the Lou Henson era ended on a note of controversy over Henson's replacement. Sentiment favored assistant Jimmy Collins (now head coach at Illinois-Chicago), a strong Chicago-area recruiter, as Henson's replacement. The administration selected the impeccably credentialed Lon Kruger, most recently head coach at Florida. Kruger's intensity and attention to detail will please Illini fans, though Collins' pipeline to Chitown will be missed. With seniors Kiwane Garris and forward Jerry Hester leading the way, Illinois will be a force. However, last year's Achilles' heel--lack of strength inside--remains a problem.

(29) Minnesota

Hobbled with injuries most of last season, Minnesota still managed 19 wins, including nine of its final 13 games. All five starters return, including the most consistent go-to Golden Gophers, Sam Jacobson and Bobby Jackson. Coach Clem Haskins thinks little-known recruit Russ Archambault, who played on an Indian reservation in North Dakota, will be an immediate contributor in the backcourt.

(30) St. John's

After seriously underperforming last season (11--16), expect St. John's to storm out of the gate for new coach Fran Fraschilla. Formerly head coach at Manhattan College, Fraschilla will untrack the frustrated talents of center Zendon Hamilton and high-octane guard Felipe Lopez. Forward Charles Minlend, who sat out last season with a torn hamstring, should also be a key contributor.

(31) Rhode Island

The Rams will try to continue the amazing turnaround that had them posting a winning season last year after only seven wins in 1994--1995. Coach Al Skinner returns all five starters and adds guard Cuttino Mobley, who was redshirted last year after being injured in the second game of the season. Rhode Island's best player, 5'10" point guard Tyson Wheeler (16.5 ppg), is only a junior.

(32) Long Beach State

New Long Beach State coach Wayne Morgan, a former Syracuse assistant and one of Jim Boeheim's top recruiters, has already landed a blue-chip player for the 49ers: 6'7" forward Greg Clark, who turned down UCLA and Stanford to attend LBS. Morgan also inherits returning guard James Cotton (19.5 ppg) and benefits from the eligibility of 6'11" UCLA transfer Ike Nwankwo and Houston transfer Tommie Davis.

(33) Tulsa

After dominating the Missouri Valley Conference for the past three seasons, the Golden Hurricane has moved to the more competitive Western Athletic Conference this season. Second-year coach Steve Robinson thinks his team, led by 6'5" senior guard Shea Seals (17.1 ppg), is ready for the challenge. Robinson is counting on the continued inside rebounding strength of forward Michael Ruffin, a welcome surprise last year in his rookie season.

(34) Old Dominion

Looking for a likely NCAA tournament dark horse? With all five starters returning--including strong-in-the-paint Odell Hodge (14.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg)--the Monarchs fit the bill. Junior forward Joe Bunn can be a prolific scorer, especially if coach Jeff Capel encourages better shooting from the point guard slot to help open the middle.

(35) Providence

You understand that we aren't being sacrilegious if we tell you that God is not yet the best player for Providence. That's God as in God Shammgod, the talent-loaded guard who shattered Pearl Washington's Big East freshman assist record last season (6.5 assists per game). The Friar better than God for now is 6'9" forward Austin Croshere, who averaged 15.3 points per game last season. Of course, God has unlimited potential, but then only God knows how long he'll stay at Providence before heading to the NBA.

The Playboy All-Americas

The measure of greatness in a coach is consistency, and no coach has been a more consistent winner over the past 20 years than Syracuse University's Jim Boeheim, our College Basketball Coach of the Year. Boeheim, who has spent his entire collegiate playing and coaching careers at Syracuse, has led the Orangemen to 17 NCAA tournaments and appearances in two national championship games--including, of course, last season's remarkable run to the final game. Boeheim's career coaching record is 483--159, an amazing average of 24-plus wins per year. Boeheim was co-captain (with Dave Bing) of the Syracuse team that reached the 1966 NCAA East Regional Finals.

Jacque Vaughn--Guard, 6'1", senior, Kansas. The only player in the 20-year history of the Playboy All-America team to be selected once as Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete and now as a regular position player. Last season, he shot 48.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from the three-point line, and he led the Jayhawks with 223 assists.

Charles O'Bannon--Guard, 6'6", senior, UCLA. A two-time Playboy All-America, he was one of 17 finalists last season for the John Wooden Award, an honorable mention AP All-America and first-team Pac Ten.

Dejuan Wheat--Guard, 6', senior, Louisville. Has started every game for the Cardinals since his freshman year. He'll finish this season among Louisville's top-ten all-time scorers.

Anthony Parker--Guard, 6'6", senior, Bradley. Led his team in scoring (18.9 points per game), assists (105) and blocked shots (33) on the way to being selected as Missouri Valley Conference player of the year.

Matt Harpring--Forward, 6'7", junior, Georgia Tech. The only player in the ACC to rank in the top ten in scoring (18.6 ppg), rebounding (fifth), field goal percentage (third, 51 percent), three-point percentage (fifth, 43 percent) and steals (fourth).

Raef Lafrentz--Forward, 6'11", junior, Kansas. Led Jayhawks in scoring (13.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.2 rpg). Shot better than 54 percent from the field.

Keith Van Horn--Forward, 6'9", senior, Utah. Another two-time Playboy All-America, he averaged 21.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Two-time Western Athletic Conference player of the year.

Danny Fortson--Forward, 6'7", junior, Cincinnati. Named Conference USA player of the year after averaging 20.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Jason Lawson--Center, 6'11", senior, Villanova. Already the second-ranked shot blocker (270) in the school's history, he averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season.

Tim Duncan--Center, 6'10", senior, Wake Forest. A two-time Playboy All-America, he was ACC player of the year and a consensus first-team All-America last season. Averaged 19.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. His career 3.9 blocked-shots-per-game average is third best in NCAA history behind David Robinson and Shaquille O'Neal.

Five Best Players you've never heard of

Ron Colemen, guard, LamarVincent Rainey, guard, Murray StateTony Battle, center, Texas TechBud Eley, center, Southeast Missouri StateKendrick Franklin, forward, Nicholls State

Playboy's 1997 College Basketball Predictions

America East

*1. Boston U.

2. Drexel

3. Delaware

4. Vermont

5. Hofstra

6. Hartford

7. Maine

8. New Hampshire

9. Towson State

10. Northeastern

Standouts: Tunji Awojobi, Joey Beard, Raja Bell (Boston U.), Jeff Myers, Mike DeRocckis (Drexel), Greg Smith, Peca Arsic (Delaware), Erik Nelson, Craig Peper (Vermont), Darius Burton, Lawrence Thomas (Hofstra), Ryan Howse, Justin Bailey (Hartford), Allen Ledbetter, John Gordon (Maine), Matt Acres, Brad Cirino (New Hampshire), Michael Keyes, Derick Newton (Towson State), Lin Lattimore (Northeastern).

Atlantic Coast

*1. Wake Forest

*3. North Carolina

*4. Clemson

*5. Georgia Tech

6. Virginia

7. Maryland

8. Florida State

9. North Carolina State

Standouts: Tim Duncan, Ricky Peral, Tony Rutland (Wake Forest), Jeff Capel, Ricky Price, Trajan Langdon (Duke), Antawn Jamison, Vince Carter (North Carolina), Greg Buckner, Terrell McIntyre (Clemson), Matt Harpring, Michael Maddox (Georgia Tech), Harold Deane, Curtis Staples, Courtney Alexander (Virginia), Keith Booth, Terrell Stokes, Laron Profit (Maryland), James Collins, Randell Jackson (Florida State), Danny Strong, Jeremy Hyatt (North Carolina State).

Atlantic Ten

Eastern Division

*1. Massachusetts

*2. Rhode Island

*3. Temple

4. St. Joseph's

5. Fordham

6. St. Bonaventure

Western Division

*1. George Washington

2. Xavier

3. Virginia Tech

4. Dayton

5. Duquesne

6. La Salle

Standouts: Edgar Padilla, Carmelo Travieso, Tyrone Weeks (Massachusetts), Tyson Wheeler, Antonio Reynolds (Rhode Island), Marc Jackson (Temple), Robert Haskins, Dmitri Domani (St. Joseph's), Billy Lovett (Fordham), Rashaan Palmer (St. Bonaventure), Alexander Koul, Shawnta Rogers (George Washington), Torraye Braggs, Darnell Williams, Lenny Brown (Xavier), Ace Custis (Virginia Tech), Ryan Perryman, Darnell Hoskins (Dayton), Mike James, Kevin Price (Duquesne), Mike Gizzi, Shawn Smith (La Salle).

Big East

B.E. Seven

*1. Syracuse

*2. Providence

3. Georgetown

4. Seton Hall

5. Miami

6. Rutgers

7. Pittsburgh

B.E. Six

*1. Villanova

*2. Boston College

*3. St. John's

4. Connecticut

5. West Virginia

6. Notre Dame

Standouts: Otis Hill, Todd Burgan (Syracuse), God Shammgod, Austin Croshere, Derrick Brown (Providence), Jahidi White, Boubacar Aw (Georgetown), Shaheen Holloway, Levell Sanders (Seton Hall), Tim James, Lucas Barnes (Miami), Geoff Billet (Rutgers), Chad Varga, Vonteego Cummings (Pittsburgh), Jason Lawson, Alvin Williams (Villanova), Danya Abrams, Scoonie Penn, Bevan Thomas (Boston College), Zendon Hamilton, Felipe Lopez (St. John's), Kirk King, Ricky Moore (Connecticut), Damian Owens (West Virginia), Pat Garrity (Notre Dame).

Big Sky

*1. Idaho State

2. Montana

3. Montana State

4. Weber State

5. Northern Arizona

6. Cal State-Northridge

7. Cal State-Sacramento

8. Portland State

9. Eastern Washington

Standouts: Nate Green, Rob Preston (Idaho State), Chris Spoja, Brent Smith (Montana), Danny Sprinkle (Montana State), Ryan Cuff, Damien Baskerville (Weber State), Charles Thomas (Northern Arizona), Damion Morbley, Derrick Higgins (Cal State-Northridge), Damond Edwards, David Victor (Cal State-Sacramento), Travis King (Eastern Washington).

Big South

*1. Liberty

2. Radford

3. Charleston Southern

4. North Carolina-Greensboro

5. North Carolina-Asheville

6. Winthrop

7. Maryland Baltimore County

8. Coastal Carolina

Standouts: Peter Aluma, Larry Jackson (Liberty), Anthony Walker, Kevin Robinson (Radford), Brett Larrick, Errol McPherson (Charleston Southern), Jeremy Davis, Derrick Nix (North Carolina-Greensboro), Josh Pittman, Robert Stevenson (North Carolina-Asheville), Tyson Waterman, Andrew McFalls (Winthrop), Kennedy Okafor, Isaac Green (Maryland BC), Ben Avery (Coastal Carolina).

Big Ten

*1. Michigan

*2. Iowa

*3. Indiana

*4. Illinois

*5. Minnesota

6. Penn State

7. Purdue

8. Wisconsin

9. Michigan State

10. Ohio State

11. Northwestern

Standouts: Maurice Taylor, Louis Bullock, Maceo Baston (Michigan), Jess Settles, Andre Woolridge (Iowa), Andrae Patterson, Neil Reed, Charlie Miller (Indiana), Kiwane Garris, Bryant Notree, Jerry Hester (Illinois), Bobby Jackson, Sam Jacobson, Courtney James (Minnesota), Pete Lisicky, Dan Earl, Calvin Booth (Penn State), Chad Austin, Brad Miller (Purdue), Sam Okey, Sean Daugherty (Wisconsin), Ray Weathers, Jon Garavaglia (Michigan State), Jermaine Tate, Jason Singleton (Ohio State), Geno Carlisle (Northwestern).

Big Twelve

North Division

*1. Kansas

*2. Iowa State

3. Missouri

4. Kansas State

5. Nebraska

6. Colorado

South Division

*1. Texas

*2. Texas Tech

3. Oklahoma State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Baylor

Standouts: Raef LaFrentz, Jacque Vaughn, Jerod Haase, Scot Pollard, Paul Pierce (Kansas), Dedric Willoughby, Kelvin Cato, Kenny Pratt (Iowa State), Jason Sutherland, Kelly Thames (Missouri), Mark Young (Kansas State), Bernard Garner, Mikki Moore (Nebraska), Chauncey Billups, Martice Moore (Colorado), Reggie Freeman, Kris Clack (Texas), Cory Carr, Tony Battle (Texas Tech), Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma State), Nate Erdmann (Oklahoma), Tracey Anderson (Texas A&M), Brian Skinner, Doug Brandt (Baylor).

Big West

Eastern Division

*1. New Mexico State

*2. Utah State

3. Boise State

4. Nevada

5. Idaho

6. North Texas

Western Division

*1. Long Beach State

2. Pacific

3. Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo

4. UC-Santa Barbara

5. Cal State-Fullerton

6. UC-Irvine

Standouts: Enoch Davis, Antoine Hubbard (New Mexico State), Justin Jones, Antwan Smith, Marcus Saxon (Utah State), Joe Wyatt, Gerry Washington, Roberto Bergersen (Boise State), Faron Hand, Dave Morgan (Nevada), Reggie Rose (Idaho), David Miller (North Texas), James Cotton, Ike Nwankwo (Long Beach State), Adam Jacobsen, Rayne Mahaffey, Michael Olowokandi (Pacific), Ben Larson, Shanta Cotright, Colin Bryant (Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo), Raymond Tutt (UC-Santa Barbara), John Williams, Chris Dade (Cal State-Fullerton), Paul Foster (UC-Irvine).

Colonial

*1. Old Dominion

2. Virginia Commonwealth

3. East Carolina

4. James Madison

5. George Mason

6. North Carolina-Wilmington

7. Richmond

8. American

9. William and Mary

Standouts: Odell Hodge, Joe Bunn (Old Dominion), George Byrd, Sherman Hamilton, Patrick Lee (Virginia Commonwealth), Tim Basham, Othello Meadows (East Carolina), Charles Lott (James Madison), Nate Langley (George Mason), Lamont Franklin (North Carolina-Wilmington), Jarod Stevenson, Eric Poole (Richmond), Nathan Smith, Thomas Treadwell (American), Bobby Fitzgibbons, Randy Bracy (William and Mary).

Conference USA

Red Division

*1. Tulane

2. Alabama-Birmingham

3. Southern Mississippi

4. South Florida

White Division

*1. Louisville

*2. Memphis

3. North Carolina-Charlotte

4. Houston

Blue Division

*1. Cincinnati

*2. Marquette

3. St. Louis

4. DePaul

Standouts: Jerald Honeycutt, Rayshard Allen (Tulane), Carlos Williams, Cedric Dixon (Alabama-Birmingham), Damien Smith, Kelly McCarty (Southern Mississippi), James Harper (South Florida), DeJuan Wheat, Alvin Sims, Alex Sanders (Louisville), Cedric Henderson, Chris Garner (Memphis), DeMarco Johnson, Galen Young (UNC-Charlotte), Damon Jones, Kenya Capers (Houston), Danny Fortson, Damon Flint (Cincinnati), Aaron Hutchins, Anthony Pieper, Chris Crawford (Marquette), Jeff Harris, Corey Frazier (St. Louis), Jermaine Watts (DePaul).

Ivy League

*1. Princeton

2. Dartmouth

3. Pennsylvania

4. Harvard

5. Yale

6. Cornell

7. Columbia

8. Brown

Standouts: Sydney Johnson, Steve Goodrich (Princeton), Sea Lonergan, Kenny Mitchell (Dartmouth), Garett Kreitz (Pennsylvania), Kyle Snowden, Tim Hill (Harvard), Daniel Okonkwo, Gabe Hunterton (Yale), Alex Compton, John McCord (Cornell), C.J. Thompkins, Gary Raimondo (Columbia).

Metro Atlantic

*1. Fairfield

2. Iona

3. Loyola-Maryland

4. Niagara

5. Canisius

6. Manhattan

7. St. Peter's

8. Siena

Standouts: Greg Francis, Shannon Bowman (Fairfield), Bryan Matthew, Mindaugas Timinskas, John McDonald (Iona), Mike Powell, Anthony Smith (Loyola-Maryland), Chris Watson, Brent Beamer (Niagara), Javone Moore (Canisius), Jason Hoover (Manhattan), Jerome Davis (St. Peter's), Jim Secretarski, Geoff Walker (Siena).

Mid-American

*1. Eastern Michigan

*2. Ball State

3. Miami

4. Western Michigan

5. Ohio

6. Bowling Green State

7. Toledo

8. Central Michigan

9. Akron

10. Kent

Standouts: Earl Boykins, Derrick Dial (Eastern Michigan), Bonzi Wells, Randy Zachary, Marcus Mason (Ball State), Devin Davis, Damon Frierson (Miami), Saddi Washington (Western Michigan), Geno Ford, Curtis Simmons (Ohio), Antonio Daniels, Jay Larranaga (Bowling Green State), Casey Shaw (Toledo), Nate Huffman, Charles Macon (Central Michigan), George Phillips (Akron).

Mid-Continent

*1. Valparaiso

2. Western Illinois

3. Buffalo

4. Central Connecticut State

5. Youngstown State

6. Missouri-Kansas City

7. Chicago State

8. Troy State

9. Northeastern Illinois

Standouts: Bryce Drew, Jamie Sykes (Valparaiso), Janthony Joseph, Clint Ford (Western Illinois), Mike Martinho, Rasaun Young (Buffalo), Marcus Culbreth, Anthony Hunt (Youngstown State), Vinson Smith (Missouri-KC).

Mid-Eastern

*1. Coppin State

2. South Carolina State

3. Howard

4. Bethune-Cookman

5. North Carolina A&T State

6. Florida A&M

7. Delaware State

8. Morgan State

9. Maryland-Eastern Shore

10. Hampton

Standouts: Terquin Mott, Reggie Welch (Coppin State), Roderick Blakney, Desi McQueen (South Carolina State), Jabari Outtz, Melvin Watson (Howard), Reggie Bellamy, Mario Miller (Bethune-Cookman), Kimani Stewart, Tarik Beasley (North Carolina A&T State), Jerome Jones (Florida A&M), Chris Nurse (Delaware State).

Midwestern

*1. Northern Illinois

2. Detroit

3. Butler

4. Loyola of Chicago

5. Illinois-Chicago

6. Cleveland State

7. Wisconsin-Green Bay

8. Wisconsin-Milwaukee

9. Wright State

Standouts: T.J. Lux, Chris Coleman, Ronald Minter (Northern Illinois), Carl Pickett, Leon Derricks (Detroit), Jon Neuhouser, Rolf van Rijn, Kelsey Wilson (Butler), Derek Molis, Javan Goodman, Donyale Bush (Loyola-Chicago), Anthony Coomes, Mark Miller (Illinois-Chicago), Eric Nichelson, Derrick Zeigler (Cleveland State), Rod Johnson (Wisconsin-Milwaukee), Keion Brooks (Wright State).

Missouri Valley

*1. Illinois State

2. Southwest Missouri State

3. Bradley

4. Evansville

5. Creighton

6. Northern Iowa

7. Wichita State

8. Indiana State

9. Southern Illinois

10. Drake

Standouts: Dan Muller, Jamar Smiley, Rico Hill (Illinois State), Ben Kandlbinder, Coleco Buie (Southwest Missouri State), Anthony Parker, Adebayo Akinkunle (Bradley), Marcus Wilson, Kareem Richardson (Evansville), Rodney Buford, Edward St. Fleur (Creighton), Jason Daisy, Sean Hawkins (Northern Iowa), Jamie Arnold, Darin Miller (Wichita State), Jim Cruse, Steve Hart (Indiana State), Troy Hudson, Rashad Tucker (Southern Illinois), Lynnrick Rogers (Drake).

Northeast

*1. Rider

2. Monmouth

3. Wagner

4. Mount St. Mary's

5. Marist

6. Long Island

7. St. Francis-PA

8. St. Francis-NY

9. Fairleigh Dickinson

10. Robert Morris

Standouts: Greg Burston (Rider), Corey Albano, Quincy Lee, Mustafa Barksdale (Monmouth), Frantz Pierre-Louis, Dan Seigle (Wagner), Silas Cheung, Gerben Van Dorpe (Mount St. Mary's), Manny Otero, Sebastian Bellin (Marist), Dave Masciale, Charles Jones, Robin Dickerson (Long Island), Terrence Martin, Sotiris Aggelou (St. Francis-PA), Danny Manning (St. Francis-NY), Rahshon Turner, Rob Norris (Fairleigh Dickinson), Keith Jones (Robert Morris).

Ohio Valley

*1. Austin Peay State

2. Tennessee State

3. Se Missouri State

4. Murray State

5. Middle Tennessee

6. Tennessee Tech

7. Eastern Illinois

8. Tennessee-Martin

9. Eastern Kentucky

10. Morehead State

Standouts: Bubba Wells, Reggie Crenshaw, Colby Pierce (Austin Peay State), Monty Wilson, Jason Johnson (Tennessee State), William "Bud" Eley, Reginald Crisp (Southeast Missouri State), Vincent Rainey, Chad Townsend (Murray State), Nod Carter, Alyton Tesch (Middle Tennessee), Lorenzo Coleman, Chris Turner, Curtis Wiggins (Tennessee Tech), Rick Kaye (Eastern Illinois), Demarko Wright, Ryan Owens (Tennessee-Martin), Carlos Bess (Eastern Kentucky).

Pacific Ten

*1. UCLA

*2. Stanford

*3. Arizona

*4. Oregon

5. Washington

6. California

7. Arizona State

8. Washington State

9. USC

10. Oregon State

Standouts: Charles O'Bannon, J.R. Henderson, Jelani McCoy, Toby Bailey, Cameron Dollar (UCLA), Brevin Knight, Tim Young (Stanford), Miles Simon, Michael Dickerson (Arizona), Kenya Wilkins, Jamal Lawrence (Oregon), Mark Sanford, Todd MacCulloch (Washington), Ed Gray, Randy Duck (California), Jeremy Veal, Quincy Brewer (Arizona State), Isaac Fontaine, Carlos Daniel (Washington State), Rodrick Rhodes, Stais Boseman (USC).

Patriot

*1. Colgate

2. Navy

3. Holy Cross

4. Lafayette

5. Lehigh

6. Army

7. Bucknell

Standouts: Adonal Foyle, Seth Schaeffer (Colgate), Brian Walker, Michael Green (Navy), Chris Rojik (Holy Cross), Stefan Ciosici, Ted Cole (Lafayette), Brett Eppehimer (Lehigh), Jason Wands, George Tatum (Army), J.R. Holden (Bucknell).

Southeastern

Eastern Division

*1. Kentucky

*2. South Carolina

3. Georgia

4. Florida

5. Vanderbilt

6. Tennessee

Western Division

*1. Arkansas

*2. Auburn

3. Mississippi State

4. Alabama

5. Louisiana State

6. Mississippi

Standouts: Ron Mercer, Derek Anderson, Anthony Epps (Kentucky), Larry Davis, Melvin Watson, B.J. McKie (South Carolina), Lorenzo Hall (Georgia), Greg Williams, LeRon Williams (Florida), Drew Maddux, Pax Whitehead, Howard Pride (Vanderbilt), Brandon Wharton, Charles Hathaway (Tennessee), Kareem Reid, Pat Bradley (Arkansas), Wes Flanigan, Pat Burke (Auburn), Horatio Webster (Mississippi State), Eric Washington, Brian Williams (Alabama), Lester Earl, Deuce Ford, Duane Spencer (Louisiana State), Anthony Boone, Keith Carter (Mississippi).

Southern

Northern Division

1. Davidson

2. Marshall

3. VMI

4. East Tennessee State

5. Appalachian State

Southern Division

*1. Western Carolina

2. Tennessee-Chattanooga

3. Furman

4. Georgia Southern

5. The Citadel

Standouts: Ray Minlend, Narcisse Ewodo (Davidson), Keith Veney, John Brown (Marshall), Randy Dodson (East Tennessee State), Joel Fleming, Bobby Phillips (Western Carolina), Johnny Taylor, John Oliver (Tennessee-Chattanooga), Chuck Vincent, Andre Kerr (Furman).

Southland

*1. McNeese State

2. Northeast Louisiana

3. Southwest Texas

4. Texas-San Antonio

5. Nicholls State

6. Sam Houston State

7. Stephen F. Austin

8. Texas-Arlington

9. Northwestern State-Louisiana

Standouts: Alvydas Pazdrazdis, Robert Palmer (McNeese State), Anthony Cook, Nick Dillon (Northeast Louisiana), Dameon Sansom, Rodney Walton, Elijah Hobley (Southwest Texas), Sheldon Jones, Rod Hall (Texas-San Antonio), Kenderick Franklin (Nicholls State), Mike Dillard (Sam Houston State), Wayne Allen (Stephen F. Austin), Patrick Patterson, Reggie Brown (Texas-Arlington), Gary Henderson (Northwestern State of Louisiana).

Southwestern

*1. Mississippi Valley State

2. Jackson State

3. Grambling

4. Southern-Baton Rouge

5. Texas Southern

6. Alcorn State

7. Alabama State

8. Prairie View A&M

Standouts: Cedric Foster, Leroy Buchanan (Mississippi Valley State), Trent Pulliam, Roy Dixon (Jackson State), James Hannah (Grambling), Karl Jones, Reuben Stiff (Alcorn State).

Sun Belt

*1. Arkansas-Little Rock

2. Jacksonville

3. Southwestern Louisiana

4. Western Kentucky

5. New Orleans

6. South Alabama

7. Arkansas State

8. Louisiana Tech

9. Lamar

10. Texas-Pan American

Standouts: Malik Dixon, Muntrelle Dobbins (Arkansas-Little Rock), Aaron Fox, Micah Ross (Jacksonville), Conley Verdun, Chris Manuel (Southwestern Louisiana), Tony Lovan (Western Kentucky), Kwan Johnson, Eddie Washington (New Orleans), Mark Neal (South Alabama), Micah Marsh, Jabari Myles (Arkansas State), Ron Coleman (Lamar), Terrence Fitzpatrick, Linwood Bonner (Texas-PA).

Trans America

Eastern Division

*1. College of Charleston

2. Campbell

3. Florida International

4. Stetson

5. Central Florida

6. Florida Atlantic

Western Division

1. Southeastern Louisiana

2. Samford

3. Georgia State

4. Mercer

5. Centenary

6. Jacksonville State

Standouts: Thaddeous Delaney, Anthony Johnson (College of Charleston), Corey Best, Andre King (Campbell), Dedric Taylor, Gene Derkack (Florida International), Chad Lambert (Stetson), Troy Green, Andre Lewis, Rico Grant (Southeastern Louisiana), Jonathan Pixley (Samford), Rodney Hamilton (Georgia State), Walter Camper, Paxton Ross (Centenary).

West Coast

*1. Portland

2. St. Mary's

3. San Francisco

4. Gonzaga

5. Loyola Marymount

6. San Diego

7. Santa Clara

8. Pepperdine

Standouts: Kweemada King, Greg Klosterman (Portland), A.J. Rollins, Josh Unruh (St. Mary's), John Duggan, Zedrick Campbell (San Francisco), Paul Rogers, Lorenzo Rollins (Gonzaga), Jim Williamson, Kenny Hotopp (Loyola Marymount), Sean Flannery, Brian Miles (San Diego), Marlon Garnett (Santa Clara), Gerald Brown (Pepperdine).

Western Athletic

Mountain Division

*1. Utah

*2. New Mexico

3. Tulsa

4. Brigham Young

5. Rice

6. Southern Methodist

7. Texas-El Paso

8. Texas Christian

Pacific Division

*1. Fresno State

*2. UNLV

3. Wyoming

4. San Jose State

5. Colorado State

6. Hawaii

7. Air Force

8. San Diego State

Standouts: Keith Van Horn, Michael Doleac (Utah), Kenny Thomas, Charles Smith (New Mexico), Shea Seals, Michael Ruffin (Tulsa), Bryon Ruffner, Justin Weidauer (Brigham Young), Shaun Igo, J.J. Polk (Rice), Jay Poerner, Troy Matthews (Southern Methodist), Kimani Jones-Young (Texas-El Paso), Dominick Young, Kendric Brooks, Chris Herren, Terrance Roberson (Fresno State), Warren Rosegreen, Jermaine Smith (UNLV), LaDrell Whitehead, Jeron Roberts (Wyoming), Olivier Saint-Jean (San Jose State), Matt Barnett, Scott Benson (Colorado State), Alika Smith, Anthony Carter (Hawaii), Jarmica Reese, Mike Freeman (Air Force), Chad Nelson, Marcus Wallace (San Diego State).

Independents

1. Oral Roberts

2. Wofford

3. Southern Utah State

Do you know "take me out to the ball game"?

Long Island University plays its home games in Schwartz Athletic Center, formerly Brooklyn's Paramount Theater, to the sound of a 1928 Wurlitzer pipe organ played by New York Yankees organist Eddie Layton.

Five best foreign-born players Adonal Foyle, Colgate the Grenadines Alexander Koul, George Washington Belarus Peter Aluma, Liberty Nigeria Tunji Awojobi, Boston College Nigeria Tim Duncan, Wake Forest Virgin Islands

Nerves (And a Leg) of steel: The top returning scorer in NCAA Division I is Austin Peay State's Bubba Wells, with a 26.3 points-per-game average. Wells broke his leg in 1995 and played the entire season with a steel rod in it.

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement both in the classroom and on the basketball court. Nominated by their colleges, the candidates are judged on their scholastic and athletic accomplishments by the editors of Playboy. The award winner attends Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend (held this year in Chicago), receives a bronzed commemorative medallion and is included in the team photograph published in the magazine. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award in basketball goes to Sea (pronounced Shay) Lonergan of Dartmouth College. At 6'5", Lonergan plays both guard and forward. He was first-team All Ivy League and Dartmouth's MVP and leading scorer the past two seasons. Last season he averaged 16.9 points per game and was named a first-team GTE Academic All-America, only the sixth Ivy League player to be so honored. Sea's major is chemistry. His GPA last season was 3.93 (3.83 for his collegiate career).

Honorable mentions: Tom Welch (Bucknell), Whit Hughes (Mississippi State), Micah Marsh (Arkansas State), Alexander Koul (George Washington), Pat Garrity (Notre Dame), Marius Janulis (Syracuse), Jacque Vaughn and Jerod Haase (Kansas), Mike Hartke (Northern Illinois), Carlos Daniel (Washington State), Michael Doleac (Utah), Bostjan Leban (New Mexico State), Brandy Perryman (Texas), Anthony Boone (Mississippi), Jess Settles (Iowa), Damian Owens (West Virginia), Jason Hoover (Manhattan College), Michael Ruffin (Tulsa), Jay Larranaga (Bowling Green State), Pete Lisicky (Penn State), Stefan Ciosici (Lafayette), Bryce Drew (Valparaiso), Wes Moore (Tennessee-Chattanooga), Javone Moore (Canisius), Joe Sibbitt and Colby Pierce (Austin Peay State), Michael Andersen (Rhode Island), Kevin Howard (Grambling).

Rest of the Best

Guards: Brevin Knight (Stanford), Shea Seals (Tulsa), James Cotton (Long Beach State), Isaac Fontaine (Washington State), Edgar Padilla (Massachusetts), God Shammgod (Providence), Jeff Capel (Duke), Cory Carr (Texas Tech), Chauncey Billups (Colorado), Reggie Freeman (Texas), Toby Bailey (UCLA), Pete Lisicky (Penn State), Victor Page (Georgetown), Tyson Wheeler (Rhode Island), Larry Davis (South Carolina), Jerod Haase (Kansas), Dedric Willoughby (Iowa State), Geno Carlisle (Northwestern), Kiwane Garris (Illinois), Earl Boykins (Eastern Michigan), Felipe Lopez (St. John's), Bryce Drew (Valparaiso).

Forwards: Maurice Taylor (Michigan), Danya Abrams (Boston College), Antawn Jamison (North Carolina), Jerald Honeycutt (Tulane), Ron Mercer (Kentucky), Ace Custis (Virginia Tech), Sam Okey (Wisconsin), Austin Croshere (Providence), J.R. Henderson (UCLA), Keith Booth (Maryland), Carlos Williams (Alabama-Birmingham), Jess Settles (Iowa), Paul Pierce (Kansas), Olivier Saint-Jean (San Jose State), Tunji Awojobi (Boston U.), Bonzi Wells (Ball State), Bubba Wells (Austin Peay State), Otis Hill (Syracuse), Zendon Hamilton (St. John's), Brian Skinner (Baylor), Kenny Thomas (New Mexico), Thaddeous Delaney (College of Charleston).

Centers: Adonal Foyle (Colgate), Alexander Koul (George Washington), Jelani McCoy (UCLA), Marc Jackson (Temple), Tim Young (Stanford), Scot Pollard (Kansas), Peter Aluma (Liberty), Kelvin Cato (Iowa State), Serge Zwikker (North Carolina), Michael Doleac (Utah).

Cole's All-Nickname Team

Faron "Meat" Hand

Nevada

Richard "Tu-Tu" Brown

Nevada

James "Scoonie" Penn

Boston College

Versile "Money" Shaw

North Carolina-Charlotte

Edwin "Bags" Cayenne

Jacksonville

Segado "Cookie" Belcher

Nebraska

Coach Marcos "Shakey" Rodriguez

Florida International

Five best players still in high school

Chris Burgess

Woodbridge--Irvine, California

Schea Cotton

St. John Bosco--Bellflower, California

Lamar Odom

Maine Central Institute--Pittsfield, Maine

Shane Battier

Detroit Country Day--Birmingham, Michigan

Edmund Saunders

Holy Cross--Waterbury, Connecticut

Cole's all-name team Bebop Walker, Arkansas State Fido Willybiro, Lehigh God Shammgod, Providence Scientific Mapp, Florida A&M Alico Dunk, East Carolina Ya-Ya Dia, Georgetown Ricardo Crumble, DePaul Devionnaire Deas, Florida State Ansu Sesay, Mississippi Damyeon Fishback, Auburn

A coach's life: Centenary coach Tommy Vardeman on his team's poor shooting last season: "We couldn't throw an acorn in the ocean."

Why they love fast food: Since 1980, Michigan's roster has included 15 McDonald's high school All-Americas, while Purdue has had four. Result: two Big Ten titles for the Wolverines, six for the Boilermakers.