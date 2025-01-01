Playmate Revisited: Christa Speck

The bank managers who hired Christa Speck before she became our Miss September 1961 knew a competent secretary when they saw one. They also recognized beauty, and Christa was given a desk near the front window. "They put me on display," she says, laughing. The Germanborn gymnast quickly became a reader favorite. "I didn't speak much English, so when Hef said, 'We have news for you--you're Playmate of the Year,' I could only ask him, 'What is that?'"