When Jenny Met Santa

What do You give the man who has everything? How about a date with the woman everyone wants? Of course that's Jenny McCarthy, Playboy's 1994 Playmate of the Year. Now starring on MTV's Singled Out and featured on calendars and posters and in male fantasies everywhere, Jenny is fast becoming America's most wanted blonde--the funniest, least stuck-up sex symbol ever. They may seem an unlikely pair--tanned, curvy Jenny and Santa with his polar pallor and weight problem--but these celebs are all about spreading good cheer. Both bring joy to millions. And both know how to dress. Santa drapes his unbuffed shape in red while Jenny wears bikinis, the teenier the better. Or even less, on special occasions.