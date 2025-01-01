Playboy Jazz & Rock Poll
January, 1997
It was quite a year. The Fugees and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony brought melody to rap. The next Brit invasion heated up with the new Oasis and the old Sex Pistols. Fourteen-year-old LeAnn Rimes and BR5-49 kicked country out of the mainstream. Tracy Chapman put a smile in her music and Me'Shell Ndegéocello put a growl in hers. Neither Toni Braxton nor Hootie & the Blowfish had sophomore slumps. Nor did Beck. Robert Altman's movie Kansas City spotlighted the young turks of jazz. And the great lady of song, Ella Fitzgerald, passed on. Babyface, the R&B power both behind and in front of the mike, won just about every possible accolade. Little Richard even played the Olympics. Can you get more accepted than that? On a somber note, there is a new heroin epidemic. It should be a cautionary tale. Jonathan Melvoin overdosed, and others were in and out of rehab. It's sordid, and it nearly derailed the Smashing Pumpkins' successful concert tour. But a year that combined Seventies nostalgia and a rediscovery of ska with Rancid cannot be dismissed. Take a listen to Tom Jones singing Kung Fu Fighting in Supercop. It's worth its weight in platform shoes.
The Ballot
Here is your 1997 Jazz & Rock Poll ballot. Please check the box next to your favorite in each category (or write someone in). Then put a stamp on the attached envelope and mail it no later than January 15, 1997.
Rock
Male Vocalist
Beck
Noel Gallagher
John Mellencamp
Tom Petty
Prince
Darius Rucker
Sting
Michael Stipe
Eddie Vedder
Neil Young
Female Vocalist
Tori Amos
Tracy Chapman
Ani DiFranco
Celine Dion
Gloria Estefan
Jewel
Natalie Merchant
Alanis Morissette
Joan Osborne
Patti Smith
Group
Everclear
Hootie & the Blowfish
Dave Matthews Band
Metallica
No Doubt
Oasis
Pearl Jam
R.E.M.
Smashing Pumpkins
Soundgarden
Instrumentalist
Peter Buck
Dave Grohl
Buddy Guy
Mickey Hart
John Popper
Trent Reznor
Keith Richards
Carlos Santana
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Jimmie Vaughan
Album
Crash: Dave Matthews Band
Evil Empire: Rage Against the Machine
Fairweather Johnson: Hootie & the Blowfish
Mercury Falling: Sting
New Beginning: Tracy Chapman
Sparkle and Fade: Everclear
Three Snakes and One Charm: Black Crowes
Tragic Kingdom: No Doubt
(What's the Story) Morning Glory?: Oasis
Wild Mood Swings: the Cure
Jazz
Male Vocalist
Tony Bennett
Freddie Cole
Harry Connick Jr.
Jon Hendricks
Kevin Mahogany
Bobby McFerrin
Jimmy Scott
Frank Sinatra
Mel Tormé
Joe Williams
Female Vocalist
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Randy Crawford
Shirley Horn
Lena Horne
Etta James
Sheila Jordan
Abbey Lincoln
Tania Maria
Sade
Cassandra Wilson
Instrumentalist
Wessell Anderson
James Carter
Cyrus Chestnut
Kenny G
Joe Lovano
Wynton Marsalis
Leon Parker
Joshua Redman
Max Roach
Joe Sample
Group
Ornette Coleman & Prime Time
Jerry Gonzalez & the Fort Apache Band
Charlie Haden Quartet West
Bob James Trio
Ramsey Lewis
Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra
Mingus Big Band
Arturo Sandoval
Henry Threadgill
McCoy Tyner
Album
All for You: Diane Krall
The Best of the Songbooks: Ella Fitzgerald
The Child Within: Billy Childs
Conversin' With the Elders: James Carter
Gumbo Nouveau: Nicholas Payton
Live at the Village Vanguard: Joe Lovano Quartets
New Moon Daughter: Cassandra Wilson
The New Standard: Herbie Hancock
Old Places Old Faces: Joe Sample
Q's Jook Joint: Quincy Jones
Concert
Further Festival
Al Green
H.O.R.D.E.
Kiss
Lollapalooza
Oasis, Screaming Trees, et al.
Pearl Jam
Smokin' Grooves
Bruce Springsteen
ZZ Top
Soundtrack
The Crow: City of Angels
First Wives Club
I Shot Andy Warhol
Kansas City
Leaving Las Vegas
The Nutty Professor
Phenomenon
Tin Cup
Trainspotting
Waiting to Exhale
Hall of Fame
Tony Bennett
James Brown
Johnny Cash
Sam Cooke
Aretha Franklin
Marvin Gaye
Dizzy Gillespie
Jerry Lee Lewis
Joni Mitchell
Charlie Parker
Prince
Smokey Robinson
Mel Tormé
Hank Williams
Jackie Wilson
Video
Big Me: Foo Fighters
Tha Crossroads: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Gangsta's Paradise: Coolio with LV
Glycerine: Bush
Ironic: Alanis Morissette
It's Oh So Quiet: Björk
Killing Me Softly: Fugees
Missing: Everything But the Girl
Tonight, Tonight: Smashing Pumpkins
Where It's At: Beck
Veejays
Bill Bellamy
Joe Clar
Idalis De Leon
Daisy Fuentes
Kennedy
Donnie Simpson
Tabitha Soren
Angela Stribling
Rachel Stuart
Brett Walker
R & B/Rap
Male Vocalist
Babyface
D'Angelo
Al Green
R. Kelly
LL Cool J
Nas
Busta Rhymes
Tony Rich
Tupac Shakur
Keith Sweat
Female Vocalist
Toni Braxton
Mariah Carey
Celly Cel
Deborah Cox
Aretha Franklin
Whitney Houston
Monica
Me'Shell Ndegéocello
Ann Nesby
Crystal Waters
Group
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
George Clinton and the P-Funk Allstars
De La Soul
Fugees
Groove Theory
Isley Brothers
La Bouche
New Edition
SWV
Tribe Called Quest
Album
The Coming: Busta Rhymes
E. 1999 Eternal: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Gangsta's Paradise: Coolio
It Was Written: Nas
Mission to Please: Isley Brothers
R. Kelly: R. Kelly
The Score: Fugees
Secrets: Toni Braxton
Stakes Is High: De La Soul
Words: Tony Rich Project
Country
Female Vocalist
Mandy Barnett
Faith Hill
Patty Loveless
Martina McBride
Mindy McCready
Lorrie Morgan
LeAnn Rimes
Shania Twain
Trisha Yearwood
Wynonna
Male Vocalist
Rhett Akins
Garth Brooks
Junior Brown
Vince Gill
Alan Jackson
George Jones
Tracy Lawrence
Lyle Lovett
Collin Raye
George Strait
Group
Blackhawk
BR5-49
Brooks & Dunn
Confederate Railroad
Diamond Rio
Little Texas
Lonestar
Ricochet
Mavericks
Wilco
Album
Blue: LeAnn Rimes
Borderline: Brooks & Dunn
Calm Before the Storm: Paul Brandt
Clear Blue Sky: George Strait
Greater Need: Lorrie Morgan
High Lonesome Sound: Vince Gill
I Lived to Tell It All: George Jones
Revelations: Wynonna
Semi-Crazy: Junior Brown
The Trouble With Truth: Patty Loveless
