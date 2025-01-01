Playboy's Playmate Review

Who should be Playmate of the year?

January is the month for a pitched battle between worthy, heroic opponents. We're not talking about the Super Bowl, but rather the annual contest to name the Playmate of the Year. Not to brag, but our big event has been around a couple of years longer. And we think it has distinct advantages. Our competition is injury-free, and you don't have to shell out a month's salary for a seat with excellent sight lines. Here's how you can participate: Dial the number below, pick the Playmate you consider most worthy of the honor (the following pictorial will help jog your memory) and listen to her special recorded message. You can vote again and again, at only a dollar a call. Besides reigning for an entire year, the lucky PMOY will receive a $100,000 bonus check and other prizes. The lucky readers get an encore performance—a wonderful all-new pictorial of the winner in the June issue. Twelve gorgeous women are suited up, ready to get into the game and earn your applause. So don't you drop the ball; call now and lead the cheers for your favorite Playmate. Remember: It's not whether you win or lose, it's that you play the game that counts.

Help us choose

The Playmate of the year

Call your favorite Playmate: 1-900-737-2299

Only $1 per call. Eighteen years old or older, please.

Phone us—and your chosen Playmate—at the number above to register your preference for Playmate of the Year. Call 1-900-737-2299 and, when instructed, tap in the appropriate personal code: Miss January, 01; Miss February, 02; Miss March, 03; Miss April, 04; Miss May, 05; Miss June, 06; Miss July, 07; Miss August, 08; Miss September, 09; Miss October, 10; Miss November, 11; Miss December, 12. Call now. Polling ends February 28, 1997.

A product of Playboy, 680 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Service not available in Canada.