Playmate Revisited: Lisa Winters

Photographer Bunny Yeager was shopping in downtown Miami when she spotted Lisa Winters boarding a bus. "I returned to Flagler Street for the next several days hoping to run into her. She was 19 years old and very shy." Forty years after her December 1956 appearance, Lisa still is shy. When we called on her at her Texas home, she was surprised. "It's ridiculous that anyone would still be interested in me. It's a time past." That's why we take photographs.