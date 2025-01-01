Forgoing black tie for a banded-collar shirt has become too L.A.-at-the-Oscars for us. Instead, we offer a few alternative ways to break tux tradition. Want to brighten up the party scene? Wear a dark jacket with a jewel-toned dress shirt and a Windsor-knotted-tie. A dinner suit with a longer jacket looks equally festive, as does clothing made from velvet, cashmere and satin. Or you can mix and match, such as a velvet blazer with tuxedo pants. Cheers looking at you.

Where & How to Buy on page 184.