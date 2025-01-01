Heart Couture

When it comes to seduction, there is no greater weapon in a woman's arsenal than lingerie. It is the ultimate enticement, a perfect combination of mystery and arousal. Consider the sheer excitement of a negligee, the hidden treasure of a lace bra or the shimmery grace of a silk slip. This is the gossamer stuff a man's dreams are made of. Some of our friends in the sports magazine world would have you believe that the last word in sex appeal is a bikini-clad bombshell tripping along the sands of Maui. But we say, "Time-out." To prove our point, we asked some of our favorite Playmate superstars to do what comes naturally. Call it the Playboy Lingerie Revue--the start of a special-edition tradition. Next to nothing has never meant so much.