Playmate Revisited: Carol Vitale

Twenty-two years after her appearance as a Playmate, Carol Vitale still puts on quite a show. Her cable access program, The Carol Vitale Show, airs in California, New York, Washington, D.C. and Miami, where Carol was working as a Bunny when she became Miss July 1974 (right). She was in Miami Beach again this past summer, posing for Bunny Yeager. The results are on these pages. "Whenever I'm in town, Bunny asks, 'When do you want to start shooting?'" Carol says. "Young men these days are so hot for older women, and I like men of all ages. Just treat me like gold and you'll never be sorry." Most men who would like to do that might have trouble keeping up with Carol. Her schedule is not for the fainthearted. She vows to pare it down. But so far she hasn't had much luck. "I don't even have time to go to movies," Carol complains, "or take vacations. So I try to make my whole life a vacation." Hanging with celebrities certainly helps. For her cable show, her wish list of guests includes Jay Leno, Goldie Hawn and, of course, Hugh Hefner. "Maybe I'll revamp the whole show and exclusively interview Playmates," Carol says with a wink. "Don't let the blonde hair and the big boobs fool you, boy. I mean business." Don't touch that dial.