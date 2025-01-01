Sixties sex kitten, television tigress, Las Vegas headliner--when you're Joey Heatherton, the music never stops. Davenie Johanna Heatherton grew up with her name in lights. As a teen she was a sassy, gumchewing star on Broadway and in Hollywood, and she hasn't slowed down since. Stop having fun? As Joey herself would say, fahgeddaboutit. Flash back a few moons to Vegas in its heyday: sexy, a little sinful, with no flume rides. Frank's at the Sands, Dino's at the Riviera, Joey's headlining at Caesars. "The place was jumping. Electric. We'd do our shows, give our all knock out an audience, then get together after," she says. Dinner was at midnight. Joey was the brassiest dame at Sinatra's table, the one crooning and clowning as Frank, Dino and Sammy cheered. "I never laughed harder. Every night was new. I met great artists, great writers and great thieves." In a "dangerously exciting" life she worked and played with Richard Burton, Perry Como, Bob Fosse and other masters. As a favorite guest on Dean Martin's TV show she often sang in bed. "It worked so well they wanted me to do it every time. I'd be out there singing when a bed would roll up behind me. I don't mind being a sexpot, but please!" When Joey laughs she sounds like the Long Island girl she was not long ago. Today, still high-kicking, she splits her time between New York and Los Angeles. "This is my legacy," says Joey of her first Playboy appearance. "I wanted to look pretty--for the men in my life and for me." She was as bold as usual the day she auditioned for this starring role. "I was nervous, of course, going to see a playboy photographer. But I walked up to Steve Wayda and pulled up my shirt: Ta-daa!" The rest is this story: Joey in "a new kind of performance." That very day she went with Wayda into what Joey calls "the magic room," a private space at Playboy Studio West. She insisted on bringing her own music. Sinatra, of course. The tune was For Once in My Life. And Joey gave her all, as she does for every performance--this time for fans, friends and "my men," a select grup of swains who keep her datebook full. Who are they? She's not naming names, only occupations. "Writers, actors and dangerous men," says Joey with a sly smile. "I hope they like seeing this, because I want to make my men proud of me." After half a lifetime in the spotlight, what's a girl to do for an encore? Joey is finishing an autobiography. There may soon be a movie. She has a CD in the works. The best news of all may be plans for a new stage show, for if you want the Joey Heatherton experience, her full Joey de vivre, you have to see her in person. "I aways try to knock 'em out, every time out," Joey says. Hers is the old-fashioned kick-out-all-the-stops-and-leave-them-gasping-for-more sort of talent. See for yourself.