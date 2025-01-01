Playboy Gallery: Mariel Hemingway

Casting for the tragic tale of 1980 Playmate of the Year Dorothy Stratten, director Bob Fosse picked Mariel Hemingway, who had campaigned vigorously for the part. The resultant Star 80 proved another testament to Stratten's unique sensuality--and to Hemingway's acting. In critiquing the film we noted, the killer's "evil does not seem as interesting to us as Dorothy's light." This shot, by Playboy veteran Mario Casilli, is from our January 1984 pictorial.