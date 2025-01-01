Playmate Revisited: Dolly Read

When a Playboy photographer asked Dolly Read if she'd like to pose for the May 1966 issue, she thought it was "a smashing good idea." A Bunny-in-training who was living at the Chicago Mansion, Dolly had been one of six British beauties flown to the U.S. in preparation for the opening of the London Playboy Club. The Bristol native was at the door when the first English keyholders arrived, but something about the States had caught her spirit and she jetted back across the Atlantic at the first opportunity. She's lived in Los Angeles ever since, where she has acted in movies (Beyond the Valley of the Dolls) and on TV. She also married comedian Dick Martin. Now it's mostly golf and looking after her poodle and three cats. "I'm happy," she says. "I'd love to go on exactly like this."