D2: Born in the USA

Designers have a thing about retro. Think of it as one last chance to relive old trends before the millennium wipes the fashion plate clean. In Milan, the Seventies were reborn in the clothes of D2, as the design team of Dean and Dan Caten brought street smart America--and a certain Rabbit Head--to the European runway. Against a backdrop of 100 classic Playboy covers, models strutted to the occasional strains of Bruce Springsteen. It was a Marlboro Man meets What Sort of Man look, from back in the days when men wore tight turtlenecks and Frye boots. Aside from a soft spot for Supertramp tunes, which played during much of the show, the boys got the Playboy feel just right.

While he sometimes looks to Europe for what to wear, the American man needs no instruction on how to wear it--particularly when it comes to casual street clothes. The key is to feel comfortable and current, not overdressed. D2's designs work well in mix-and-match combos, anchored by chunky, dark accessories: square-toed boots in black or brown and wide belts with big logo buckles (above). For a cool touch, the D2 belt features a cigarette holster (above right) so your smokes won't get crushed in your pocket (and so you don't have to carry a purse). On top, you can choose between a narrow-billed CB radio hat (above and above right) and a wool watch cap (left). Pants are either low-slung, boot-cut jeans in stretch denim (above) or slacks with a tight fit (left). All of D2's fabrics have stretch to them. The shirts hold their shape whether they are worn in layers (above right) or solo with a sweater (left). For outerwear, you can try a wool peacoat or a saddle-leather car coat, but our favorite option is the three-button jacket (above and on page 85). It's perfect for the guy who wants to stay warm without feeling stuffy.

Where & How to Buy on Page 158.