Playmate Revisited: Cyndi Wood

Believe. it or not. Cyndi Wood was so sure she was "too ordinary" to appear in Playboy, she didn't even submit her own photograph to us--a girlfriend mailed one in for her. Thank you, girlfriend. Cyndi's February 1973 centerfold won our hearts and inspired millions of Wood-worshipers worldwide. But it was just the beginning. Cyndi, a singer-daucer-actress with a smile to die for and energy to spare, went on to capture the Playmate of the Year crown for 1974.