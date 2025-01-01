Suits and Tide

Good news for a drab world: Designers are putting color back on the beach with vibrant suits and dive accessories. Neon signature patterns, which cunningly incorporate designer labels, are this year's most readable fashion statements. The other big trend is to go small. Leave your long, floppy jams in the closet of the summerhouse. This year's suits are fitted. Don't trends just make you crazy?

All Dive Accessories Available at Paragon Sports, NYC Where & how to buy on page 158.