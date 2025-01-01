The Morrell Sisters

For Christy, Kim, Carmen and Carla Morrell, sisterhood is the best game of all. "You wouldn't believe the fun we have," says elder sis Christy, who was five when her three sisters came along. "I remember when they arrived at home, how tiny they were. Their little bottoms were the size of silver dollars," she says. Christy, a model and costume designer in Oklahoma City, was in kindergarten when Kim was born in 1965. Ten months later came the twins, Carmen and Carla. "They were an accident, a big surprise to our parents," Christy recalls. Carla became the bookish twin, while Carmen was the wild child, always swiping the others' candy. She entertained the family with her strutting, vamping Cher impression. "Nobody can do Cher like Carmen," says Kim, a hairstylist who lives near Christy in Oklahoma. Twins Carmen and Carla share a home near Los Angeles, where they work as identically gorgeous actresses. For holiday get-togethers, the Morrells convene to gossip, dance and give onlookers double double vision.