Electra Magnetism

Who's the hottest TV baba of them all? A few years ago the answer was clear to every American male who had eyes and a pulse. It was Pam--Miss February 1990 Pamela Anderson, who made Baywatch (a.k.a. Babe-watch) the planet's most-watched show. Then along came Jenny McCarthy, our Playmate of the Year 1994. All she did was leap from MTV's dating show Singled Out into films and onto posters, hit records, The Jenny McCarthy Show on MTV and her own NBC sitcom. Now comes our latest hottest-of-all girl: Carmen. After we introduced Carmen Electra in May 1996, her career caught fire. Carmen, 25, is not only MTV's new Singled Out girl, she has also signed on as the newest Baywatch star--a bustier, brunette, late-Nineties answer to Pam. What kind of woman can fill the shoes of such superblondes? "Me. I'm ready for anything," Carmen told us when we met last year. And while she was one of roughly a zillion pretty girls seeking stardom, we saw something special in her. Prince felt the same voltage, but the records he made with rapper Carmen fizzled. Her Playboy gig was a hit, however, and now Carmen sizzles.