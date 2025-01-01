Drop Your Top

Back in 1976, Cadillac built what it proclaimed would be the last American ragtop--a two-and-one-half-ton Bicentennial Eldorado. At the time, poor sales, stringent safety regulations, changing tastes and the lingering effects of a fuel crisis were forcing automakers to downs-size most of their offerings, and the "Elvis Is King" dreamboats were the first to go. Today, two dozen carmakers offer convertibles, with prices ranging from about $20,000 for the Ford Mustang to about $250,000 for the Lamborghini Diablo VT. A lot happened in those intervening years to regenerate interest (e.g., the Chrysler LeBaron and the Mazda Miata), but the bottom line is this: People love convertibles, and now they have more reasons than ever. A top-down drive is no longer the bugs-in-your-teeth, shake, rattle and roll adventure it once was. Fold-up wind blockers and electric windows keep wind and rain out of your hair, pop-up roll bars reduce the chance of rollover injuries and folding rigid tops improve cold-weather comfort. Some cloth tops can even be raised and lowered with one hand. Try that maneuver in a vintage Austin Healey or MG-TC. On these pages are six models that look great topless. (The cars, guys.) In fact, we thought so highly of the Porsche Boxster at right that we gave one to our Playmate of the Year, Victoria Silvstedt. A coupe version of the Volvo C70, below, is Val Kilmer's choice of wheels in the spy thriller The Saint. We're also giving a thumbs-up to ragtops not pictured on these pages, including the BMW Z3 2.8, Saab's new slick-bodied 900, the now-classic Mazda Miata (due for a restyling soon) and Chrysler's Sebring JXi. Priced around $24,000, the Sebring is arguably the best-looking softtop in its price class. Rest easy, Elvis. There are more convertibles available today than you ever imagined would be on the road. But not one of them is a Caddy.