Playmate Revisited: Brandi Brandt

She was just 18 when we made her acquaintance and already Brandi was brimming with the energy, passion and charm of someone poised to take on the world. To be sure, the Filipino-German-Irish-Cherokee Californian was destined from the beginning to favor life's express lane: Her mom is veteran Los Angeles rocker Brie Howard, and Brandi's earliest memories include attending an Alice Cooper concert when she was two. So it was no surprise that after spending her teen years in her dad's quieter Sacramento digs, Brandi headed back to Los Angeles--and the spotlight. "I want serious success," she told Playboy in her smashing debut pictorial in October 1987. "I think I have a lot of thrills ahead of me."