Biker Babes

What frames, what headlights, what padded seats! and, hey, the bikes aren't bad, either

Being in Sturgis, South Dakota last August, we noticed a few motorcycle enthusiasts-more than 200,000 of them. Although we know the stereotypes of colorful, extravagantly barbered, gang-affiliated biker dudes, we also got acquainted with riders whose day jobs included lawyering, banking and investing other people's money. We realized that bikes are powerful babe magnets: Where there are bikes there is also a magnificent collection of women. And while the annual Sturgis Rally and Race confab is still the biggest rally in the U.S., Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida is coming up a close second. Daytona is where we recruited the women for this pictorial. We're going back to Sturgis this August, and we're taking with us Playmates bitten by the biker bug. In addition, the hot machine on the cover-a $40,000 custom Titan motorcycle-will be there, and you could win it. See details elsewhere in this issue.