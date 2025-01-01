Don't touch that Dial

in los angeles, there's a dj who has put good curves on the radio waves

Her Voice blankets Los Angeles--sultry, suggestive, then suddenly exploding with the cackle of a woman who can barely believe she gets paid to do this. "I love my job! I don't consider it work at all," says Ellen K., Los Angeles' fave babe of the airwaves. Isn't she wasting her looks being aurally sexy? "No!" says Ellen, who joins legendary DJ Rick Dees each morning on his top-rated five-hour party on KIIS-FM. In fact, her sonic adventures feature fun stuff you won't see on TV, including her Battle of the Sexes with Dees. "When Rick lost, I made him walk down Hollywood Boulevard in a skirt. When I lost, he got the fattest, hairiest tattoo artist in town to pull down my pants and tattoo me." Pants are always dropping near Ellen. (Rod Stewart's, for instance.) And she's been mooned by Bryan Adams. At a party Stewart threw, she rubbed elbows with Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi and George Michael. Quite an ascent for a girl who began at a tiny radio station in Lafayette, Indiana. From there Ellen, the daughter of a rocket scientist, sped to San Diego, San Francisco and finally Los Angeles, where she joined Dees in 1990. Prizing privacy--particularly after a bedazzled fan stalked her not long ago--she keeps her full name a secret. Ditto her love life. "I don't date a lot of men. I used to, but now I'm more selective." As are 4 million fans who tune her in on 102.7 FM weekday mornings. For them, her voice is the world's best wake-up call.