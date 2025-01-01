Playmate Revisited: Helena Antonaccio

our memorable bunny playmate is still the pride of new jersey

It was 1969 and the Garden State was a different world. The Meadowlands was just a marsh, Atlantic City hadn't any slot machines in sight and Springsteen had yet to extol the charms of Asbury Park. But along came Helena Antonaccio-bona fide Jersey girl-who forever changed the way we feel about smokestacks and turnpikes. When Helena first made our acquaintance she had just lost out on a wig modeling gig. She wandered into the New York Playboy Club and asked about a job. The Door Bunny passed her on to the Bunny Mother, who interviewed her, and hired her on the spot. In the end, Helena had lost a hair job-but landed a hare job. From there, her move to our centerfold (June 1969) happened in, well, a hop.