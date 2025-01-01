Sports Babes

Stacey Swayze For 27 year-old Texas native Stacey Denise Swayze, the decision to become a jockey was easy: ''I love being outside and I've owned horses all my life. Riding came naturally to me.'' She's just the right size, too: 5'2''and 110 pounds. ''I eat like it's going out of style,'' she says, ''but riding keeps me in shape. It uses every muscle in my body.'' Stacey describes herself as a ''tough competitor'' and says nothing can keep her from jockeying--not even the accident she had in 1995, when her horse stumbled, she was thrown over its head and the horse ran over her. Her injuries included a torn biceps, a torn rotator cuff and a bone fracture, but Stacey was back on the track after a year of physical therapy. Chalk it up to her strong will. ''I don't ever want to be helpless,'' Stacey says. ''I can change a tire, or my oil. I have things under control. Besides, riding gives me a feeling of freedom. I wouldn't be happy doing anything else. I don't want to go to heaven if there aren't any horses there!''

Lisa Ann Hörst Note to Tiger Woods: Next time you need a golf partner, call Lisa Ann Hörst, a Ladies Professional Golf Association instructor from Pennsylvania. We guarantee she won't be intimidated. Born into a family of avid duffers, Lisa hit the links when she was seven and was competing by the age of nine. ''When you have three brothers, you want to play better than they do,'' she says. ''My father saw my talent and tried to feed it.'' His coaching worked--Lisa was the only girl on her high school golf team. Then came a scholarship to Penn State, where she earned a degree in exercise science and racked up a slew of wins, including the Pennsylvania Women's Amateur, sponsored by the United States Golf Association. Now, when she's not spending 11 hours a day teaching, Lisa is hard to pin down. You might find her at the gym, on a Colorado ski slope or in Europe, scaling a crag with her husband, Eric, a world-class climber. And there's always www. horstnet.com/lisa_ann, where you can view Lisa Ann's cyberspace golf site.