Surfing for Sex

Adult Movies

1 The Adult Movie faq

http://w3.gti.net/director/faq So you want to be a porn star? Jeff Knapp's Frequently Asked Questions document tackles the basics, including questions such as ''How much do the actors make?'' ''Why do porn babes wear shoes all the time?'' and ''Who writes those groovy soundtracks?''

2 Brandy alexandre home page

http://www.kamikaze.org

Most porn starlets' pages are poorly disguised commercial sites. Brandy's is homemade. That this Webmistress appeared in Bend Over Babes and Honey, I Blew Everybody just gives her something to write about.

3 Nina Hartley Home Page

http://www.nina.com

Nina's site includes a friendly FAQ, an article she wrote titled ''Frustrations of a Feminist Porn Star'' and a link to U.S. News & World Report, which put her on its cover for a report on the business of porn. Don't miss the great photo behind those piercing green eyes.

Back to Basics

4 First Time

http://myfirsttime.com

More than 1300 surfers, ranging from a 66-year-old recalling her deflowering behind a gas station 50 years ago to a teenager writing about a tryst on his parents' bed, describe the first time they had sex.

5 Jackin' World

http://www.jackinworld.com

Dedicated to former Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders, this site offers an expert guide to successful masturbation.

6 The Society For the Recapture of Virginity

http://www.thebluedot.com/srv

You can't go back--or can you? Peruse the fact sheet about virginity (food tastes better to virgins; Donald Trump started off as a virgin), the heartfelt testimonials of former nonvirgins and a forum where surfers discuss their first and second first times.

Bedtime Reading

7 And Adam Knew Eve

http://www.mindspring.com/~hobrad/ andmain.htm

Ron Ecker's dictionary of sex in the Bible includes fair-minded discussions of what the good book says and doesn't say about issues such as contraception, virginity, prostitution and the outlandish sexual tastes of King Solomon.

8 The Love Teachings of Kama Sutra/The Perfumed Garden

http://www.bibliomania.com

Short-attention-span surfers: Kama Sutra, part two, chapter six; Perfumed Garden, chapter six.

9 Playboy

http://www.playboy.com

Visit for the articles.

Comics

10 The Wapped World of Fritzz

http://www.fritzz.com

Follow the energetic and immoral adventures of Nick Fitts: Private Dick! Alien Sex Fiend, Puss and Boots and Malice in Wonderland. Fritzz also offers tips on how to create your own digitally enhanced erotica.

Fetishes

11 The Long Hair Site

http://www.tlhs.org

Frank Ploenissen's home page includes photos of women with long hair, interviews with long-haired women and links to the home pages of women who happen to have long hair.

12 Navel Base

http://nightspy.com/navelbase

An archive of photos of female belly buttons, along with erotic stories about navel sightings, trivia (Barbara Eden was never allowed to show hers on I Dream of Jeannie) and even poetry (''I offered my belly as a bowl...'').

Hangouts

13 Bianca's Smut Shack

http://bianca.com

Join hundreds of other ''biancanauts'' as they discuss sex and other perversions. (First stop: the sacrificial altar.)

14 Heartless' Holey Haven

http://www.aimnet.com/~mijo/HHH.html

This site includes the hilarious and divinely illustrated Stupid Penis Tricks page, thoughts from adventurous women on what they'd do if they had a penis for a day and tips for enjoying better ''cuntilingus.''

Just for Fun

15 Babes on the Web

http://www.toupsie.com/BABE.html

At last count, Rob Toups' site included links to the home pages of more than 400 Web babes. In his FAQ, Toups explains he created the site ''to bring about the termination of the Clinton administration through excessive Web browsing by government officials.''

16 Flash Mountain

http://www.thatguy.com/splash

Near the end of Disneyland's Splash Mountain, a mounted camera snaps a souvenir photo of riders that they can purchase as they exit. Occasionally an exhibitionist bares her breasts at just the right moment. Disney employees typically destroy such shots, but at least 13 have slipped through the cracks.

17 Urban Legends: Sex

http://snopes.simplenet.com/sex

By now you've heard of the amorous couple rushed to the hospital because of penis captivus, or the woman impregnated after a bullet had passed through a man's testicle and into her abdomen. This site collects the tales that always happen to a ''friend of a friend.''

Relationships

18 Cyrano Server

http://www.nando.net/toys/cyrano.html

Fill in the blanks to write a love letter or dump someone on her ass.

19 ''I Just Want to be Friends''

http://www.wizard.net/~joelogon/platonic

The care and feeding of your new platonic female friend.

Sex Enhancers

20 Good Vibrations

http://www.goodvibes.com

The highlight of the Good Vibes site, besides sex-toy home shopping, is founder Joani Blank's Antique Vibrator Museum.

21 Johan's Guide to Aphrodisiacs

http://www.santesson.com/aphrodis

An entertaining guide to love potions, including recipes for such do-me dishes as spicy onion paste and fennel soup.

Sexual Education

22 The Adult FAQ Website

http://www.adultfaq.com

A collection of links to the sexual instruction manuals of the Net.

23 Go Ask Alice

http://www.columbia.edu/cu/health.wise/alice.html

The next best thing to The Playboy Advisor. The Columbia University Health Service answers questions posed by visitors to the site, from ''What is the missionary position?'' to ''Which parent carries the gene for penis size?''

24 The Safer Sex Page

http://www.safersex.org

You gotta have it.

25 Society for Human Sexuality

http://weber.u.washington.edu/~sfpse

This volunteer group maintains hundreds of files on sexual activism, sex books and movies, massage, nudism, ''nonmonogamy,'' prostitution, spiritual sex, toys, bondage, body modification, censorship, regional resources, organizations, mail-order suppliers, etc. Its huge archive is a reminder that sex can be a noun, verb or adjective.

Still Kinky?

Body Politic

http://the.arc.co.uk/body

A British Web zine that examines the meeting points of politics and sex.

Messy Fun

http://www.messyfun.com

Photos and video clips of women covered with mud, chocolate, mustard or whatever substance might be handy.

Girls Who Eat Ribs

http://gwer.com

Includes a saucy pictorial called ''Fast Hot Delivery.''

Blowfish

http://www.blowfish.com

A catalog of sex toys, journals and objets d'art (an erotic cross-stitch design, a vulva hand puppet, rubber stamps).

Eros Comix

http://www.eroscomix.com

You have to like a site that includes navigation buttons such as More Smut! and Previous Smut.

Mile High Club

http://www.milehighclub.com/tales

Stories of great in-flight sex, including the flight number and arrival time (of the plane).

Internet Sex Radio

http://www.radiosex.com

Because the show originates in Canada and airs over the Net, the FCC is not involved.

Find your own

Kinky Flavors

http://www.viaverde.com

Mistress Blanca and Peter's helpful guides to finding sex info online.

Naughty Linx

http://naughty.com

Because sex sites come and go, Naughty Linx checks addresses every few hours to make sure they're still valid.

Baring it all

Excerpts from porn starlet FAQS from the brandy alexandre site

Q. What do your parents think?

A. I didn't know they knew until one day we were at the zoo and my mother asked, ''Do people recognize you when you go out?'' After that she went back and forth between ''Be careful around those people'' and ''One of my students has three of your movies.'' My dad never says anything, not even when he's doing my taxes and I'm writing off 50 panties as ''supplies.''

Q. Does being a porn star affect your personal life?

A. I get disgusted when people offer to pay me for sex, and even more so when they don't offer, thinking I would give it away for the asking. If I were a surgeon, the last thing on my mind would be taking out someone's gall bladder after a hard day in the operatorium.

From the minka site (http://www.minkaxxx.com)

Q. Are your tits real?

A. Yes. Real big!

Q. How big are they?

A. One size bigger than your head.

Q. Do guys make comments when you are out shopping or on a beach?

A. Most guys are friendly. It's the women who are nasty. Most of the time, they're 200-pound Hostess Twinkies who wish they looked like I do. I have seen women strike their husbands or boyfriends for looking twice at me.

Q. Who are some of your friends among the big-breasted girls?

A. Kayla Kleevage, Kimberly Kupps, Nikki Knockers, Tawny Peaks, Staci Staxx, Traci Topps--I like all of them.

Q. What do you do in your free time?

A. I am a gourmet cook and I like working in my garden. I grow lots of vegetables in my backyard.