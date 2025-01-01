Show us the money

OK, getting right down to business, our picks for millennial growth:

Webmastery: If you have to ask, stop reading.

Money Management: Do the dirty work for the retiring Baby Boomers.

Home Health Care: Insurance companies are giving patients the hospital heave-ho.

Computer Animation: Elbow your way into line.

Aquaculture: Wild fish become scarce. Raise algae for profit.

Theme Parks: Not a vote for the culture, but Disney's destiny.

Radiology: Big strides in treatment and diagnosis--and the fast track around med school.

Casinos: They took everything else away from the Indians, right? Think Vegas and riverboats.

Where to go

Prague has become McAmerica and the Hamptons have gone Hollywood. So next time you're packing, think:

Dublin: Even foreigners feel right at home in this economic boomtown.

Buenos Aires: It's the all-night party mecca and Paris of South America.

Cape Town: Tote extra rolls of film for the striking women and scenery.

Belize: Great diving, jungles and ruins. The deserted beaches aren't bad either.

Savannah, Georgia: The hip crowd is flocking to soak up some steamy atmosphere.

Las Vegas: Sin City has snagged a younger generation with kitschy chic. Check out Spielberg's Game Works.

Shanghai: This frenzied 700-year-old seaport city is a peek at the future.

City Smarts

Great places to live, but we wouldn't want to visit. . . • Raleigh-Durham, NC • Salt Lake City • Boca Raton, FL • Philadelphia • St. Paul, MN • Boise, ID

What To Invest In

• Transformers (the toys)

• Ralph Lauren boutiques

• Disney stock

• Radio stations

• Resort condos in Santa Fe and Utah

• Vintage electric and acoustic guitars

• Old watches

Medical Break-Through

Good news for men who have trouble getting it up: Viagra, a new oral impotence drug from Pfizer Labs, recently had an 89 percent success rate in a study on 351 impotent men. When taken a few hours before sexual activity, Viagra boosts levels of artery-relaxing agents, enhancing blood flow in the penis. Though it won't directly create an erection, it will amplify the reaction to sexual signals. Viagra's pill form also might be safer and more convenient for men who currently use injectible drugs for impotence. Look for FDA approval by year's end.

Where To Click

We enjoy wasting time on the Web. How else would we know that these surf spots are getting all the action? Bookmark them for a daily dose of news, Hollywood gossip and laughs.

Custom-made news: www.excite.com

Sports: www.sfan.com

Politics: www.disinfo.com

Finance: www.fool.com

Travel: www.travelocity.com

Books: www.amazon.com

Music: musiccentral.msn.com

Entertainment: www.mrshowbiz.com

Skills: www.learnto.com

Reference: www.eb.com

Weirdness: www.nlci.com/users/royal/absurd.htm

Fake news: www.theonion.com

Games: www.bezerk.com

The millennium: www.everything 2000.com

Way Cool Pet

Tickle Me Elmo is a wuss and Cabbage Patch Kids are hair-eating orphans. We prefer Tamagotchi, a virtual pet from Japan that recently inspired hundreds of people to line up outside of New York's FAO Schwarz for the first U.S. shipment. The computer ''chicken,'' housed inside an egg-shaped key chain with a video screen, doesn't mess around. It needs to be fed, played with and cleaned up after. And it relentlessly peeps to get your attention. Neglect your critter, and it gets angry and dies. (Record life span: 26 days). Don't worry if your caretaking skills suck--when your chick croaks, it's replaced by a newborn at the click of a button.

What To Expect

By Astrologer Yvonne Morabito

Pluto, the powerful outer planet associated with death, transformation and resurrection, recently plowed through Scorpio and into Sagittarius, the sign of philosophy and spirituality. Get set for a time of higher moral meaning: fewer smarmy sex scandals, literature with a message, spirituality-spewing rock bands, movies with values, scrutiny of sports figures. Business? All cards on the table. After a bump, the stock market continues its nice ride. The legal system will also get a moral whitewash, resulting in fairer trials. In the bedroom, look for increased popularity of practices such as tantric sex, yoga and meditation as more people strive for a mind-body connection. The millennium is good for the soul.

Hot Workout

Sure, boxing's big. But we like grappling. The popular Action Wrestling workout at Crunch Fitness Center in NYC is like a flashback to gym class. Based on traditional wrestling conditioning, the class includes bear walks, wheelbarrow races, sprints, sit-ups, push-ups and tugs-of-war. Expect more mat action, especially with women. • Speaking of which, Iron Belles of America sends its 40 women bodybuilders all over the country to wrestle with (and beat) guys who pay $250 to $400 an hour for the privilege. ''They can be dominated and not worry about stress,'' says owner Cheryl Harris. The most requested move? The skull-crushing head scissors. Iron Belles also makes videos and has a Web site at www.ironbellesof atlanta.com.

Must-Have Sex Toy

Here's a kinky gadget that can go anywhere in public. The Egg is a remote-controlled, insertable vibrator by Swedish Erotica that retails at $130. Sounds costly, but it's well worth the money: While she wears the device, you control the remote. Tease her with unexpected spurts of stimulation, and before too long, she'll be begging to jump your bones. But be careful: It's been said that the remote control will work for any egg in the room.

Must see TV

For every annoying TV show (read: Suddenly Susan) on the tube these days, there's an unparalleled gem on another station. Though these programs will never reside in that coveted post-Friends, pre-Seinfeld time slot, they deserve kudos for holding their own.

Pop-up Video on VH-1

Daria on MTV The Daily Show and Dr. Katz on Comedy Central

Biography on A&E World's Strongest Man Contest on ESPN2 Wild Discovery on the Discovery Channel

Channel to watch: Much Music Reporter to watch: CNBC's Maria Bartiromo

Hot Seat

The La-Z-Boy recliner that your dad used to relax in is now a bachelor pad must-have. Is there a better place to kick back with a bag of Louisiana's Zapp's chips (the only chips to eat) and a brew to gawk at the chicks on Baywatch? The one shown here costs $1699.

Hot College: Stanford

Tiger dropped out of this school to go pro, but academic standout Stanford has a lot going for it, including other top-notch athletes (students and alums won 18 medals at the 1996 Olympics), a picturesque campus and the most connected coed this side of Camp David, Chelsea Clinton.

Partying Like it's 1999

The millennium is two years away, but it's not too early to throw the blowout of the century. We've done all the planning, from compiling the phattest guest list on the planet to stocking the bar with new cocktails. The object here is to keep things moving (the end of the century inches closer each second), but we couldn't resist including a few blasts from the past. Shirley Temples--this time with alcohol--have a renewed sense of cool, as does a certain drinking game you might remember from high school. It's called quarters, and the object is to bounce your 25-cent piece into someone else's glass of hemp beer. The person whose cup it lands in has to chug. One more thing: When the party is over, don't forget to send thank-you notes. Manners and civility are back in style, too.

Guest List

• Kevin Smith • Cheri O'Teri • Chris Rock • Ani DiFranco • Parker Posey • Will Smith • Jada Pinkett • John Cusack • Téa Leoni • David Duchovny • Hank from HBO's The Larry Sanders Show • Daria • Jon Favreau • Peta Wilson (La Femme Nikita) • Jon Stewart • Shoshana Lonstein

What They're Drinking

Hemp beer • Chocolate martinis--1/2 ounce Godiva chocolate liqueur, 1 1/2 ounces vodka, lemon twist • Spiked Shirley Temples--5 ounces 7Up, 1 ounce grenadine, 1 ounce vodka, maraschino cherry

What They're Doing

Salsa and mambo dancing • Playing quarters

What's in the CD player

Ben Folds Five: A funky piano-driven trio from Chapel Hill, NC--Billy Joel meets Queen meets Squeeze • Erykah Badu: The hip-hop incarnation of Billie Holiday • Chemical Brothers: Electronica at its peak • Soul Coughing: Infectious beat geeks who emphasize melody more than lyrics • Amanda Marshall: The young, folkie groovester who found a loyal fan in Elton John • Fiona Apple: This year's Alanis Morissette (with a better voice) • Jonny Lang: The 16-year-old phenom leader of blues band Kid Jonny Lang and the Big Bang • Squirrel Nut Zippers: Eclectically cool lounge act • Mighty Blue Kings: Chicago-based blues, jazz and swing band on the verge of a huge breakthrough