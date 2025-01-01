Back to Campus Fashion

By the time a date winds down back at your dorm, the only fashion issue left to worry about is the proverbial "Boxers or briefs?" Trust us--she wouldn't be in your room if you had failed her image test. She has already scoped your package from top to butt. What's the lesson? One bad jacket can ruin your whole semester. No more grungy flannel overshirts or Eighties bomber jackets. Today's outerwear is about length--at the least, your car coat should reach your hips. Think functional, too, since some of your best dates will include a late-night stroll across campus or an afternoon at the stadium. V-neck sweaters are back in a big way, especially when they are tinted with retro horizontal stripes. Blue is the jeans color of choice (the darker, the better), but you'll be faced with a variety of options when it comes to the cut. Extra credit: If you want your girlfriend to keep returning to your room, you should also know how to throw together a decent outfit in case she asks you to a party hosted by the dean. Good clothes are all about feeling rich without necessarily having any money.

Where & how to buy on page 154.