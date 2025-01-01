Playboy Gallery: Joan Severance

"If I told people my fantasies," Joan Severance once confessed to us, "they'd lock me away." Not a chance--the world needs as many Joans as it can get. The free-spirited siren from Texas played a wicked seductress on TV's Wiseguy, then appeared in movies opposite, among others, Mel Gibson and Hulk Hogan. She graced Playboy's pages twice. This portrait ran in November 1992, just as Joan was heating up Zalman King's Showtime scorcher, Red Shoe Diaries.