Playboy's Pigskin Preview

Plenty of out-of-work college football coaches would like to wring Gary Barnett's neck. When Barnett turned moribund Northwestern into a winner, college presidents, athletic directors and alums took a closer look at coaches with losing programs: "If they can become conference champs and media darlings, what's our problem?"

So Illinois waved goodbye to 2--9 Lou Tepper, Oregon State bid farewell to 2--9 Jerry Pettibone and Indiana said adios to 3--8 Bill Mallory. In fact, most of the 22 so-called resignations or retirements in Division IA could have been predicted by scanning won-and-lost records. Fail to get your team to .500 and/or a bowl game for a couple of seasons and you'll find yourself interviewing for a special-teams coaching job at a place where they still travel to road games in school buses.

But the true measure of the heat on coaches came with the resignations of Alabama's Gene Stallings (10--3) and Notre Dame's Lou Holtz (8--3). Both brought national championships to their schools; both finished in the top 25 last year. Both were burned out by the media, alumni, administrative politics and outside worries. Holtz had health problems; Stallings had family concerns. Each walked away from the best job of his coaching career.

All of which makes the achievements of Bobby Bowden (21 years at Florida State), Tom Osborne (24 years at Nebraska) and Joe Paterno (31 years at Penn State) more remarkable. The supercoaches of the college football superpowers appear impervious to the pressures of their profession--because they just keep winning. All three teams have the talent to take them to the championship again this year, depending on the subtleties of "team chemistry" and the bounce of the ball. There's still no Division IA playoff, and the Pac Ten and Big Ten, committed to the Rose Bowl, are not part of the Bowl Alliance until next season. A split decision is still possible since sports writers and coaches, not final scores, will decide the national championship.

While the system for determining a national champion may be flawed, the race remains exhilarating. Let's take a look at the teams as they go to the post.

1. Nebraska

The two-year domination of college football by defending national champion Nebraska ended last season with stunning losses to Arizona State and then to Texas in the Big 12 conference title game. Still, the Cornhuskers remain a fearsome team. Since taking over as coach in 1973, Tom Osborne has missed a top 20 finish only once (1990). Nothing will change this year. Two-time Playboy All-America Aaron Taylor and Eric Anderson lead an awesome offensive line, and the I-back duo of Ahman Green and DeAngelo Evans will roll up huge rushing numbers. The feet of quarterback Scott Frost, which last year found Tommie Frazier's shoes a bit roomy, have grown some. The defense returns only three starters, but all three--end Grant Wistrom, tackle Jason Peter and cornerback Ralph Brown--will be all-Americans by season's close. Defensive talent always runs deep in Lincoln, so Osborne will find more than adequate answers for questions at linebacker and in the secondary. 11--0

2. Penn State

Too bad someone can't bottle whatever it is that drives Penn State coach Joe Paterno. Among his accomplishments are four undefeated seasons, two national championships, a career record of 289-74-3 and a reputation for integrity. Joe was a veteran head coach at Penn State before any of his current players were born. And he seems to be getting better. Thirteen starters return from last year's 11--2 team that trounced Texas 38--15 in the Fiesta Bowl, including running back Curtis Enis, linebackers Aaron Collins and Jim Nelson, guard Phil Ostrowski and receiver Joe Jurevicius, all of whom have all-star potential. Paterno has tabbed fifth-year senior Mike McQueary as the likely successor to graduated quarterback Wally Richardson. Having Ohio State and Michigan at Happy Valley and having no conference championship game to contend with gives Joe a good shot at yet another national title. 11--0

3. Florida State

Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León wasted time and energy searching Florida for the fountain of youth. He should have tried Bobby Bowden's house. The irrepressible 67-year-old with a 270-80-4 career record, the preacher man who has led his beloved Seminoles to ten straight seasons with ten or more wins, has lost none of his enthusiasm: "I'm probably as excited this year as I've ever been about a team." One reason is the phenomenal recruiting class headed to Florida State, a group that includes USA Today Offensive Player of the Year Travis Minor, USA Today Defensive Player of the Year David Warren and 16 Parade All-Americans. Bowden is also excited about the Seminoles' quarterback situation. Senior Thad Busby will be challenged by sophomore Dan Kendra and 25-year-old Chris Weinke, a high school quarterback prodigy who has been playing minor league baseball the past five years. Of course, optimist Bowden does not dwell on his problems, which include replacing graduated Warrick Dunn and two All-America defensive ends. FSU returns linebackers Sam Cowart (who missed all of last season with a knee injury) and Daryl Bush, Playboy's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete. Last year, Florida State beat Florida in the regular season finale only to have to play them again less than five weeks later in the Nokia Sugar Bowl. Bowden dreaded the rematch and his worst fears were realized when Florida prevailed 52--20 and won the national championship. But if the unlikely double matchup should happen again, the Gators may have reason to worry. 10--1

4. Florida

What is it about Florida coach Steve Spurrier that rubs some people the wrong way? Ego? Arrogance? Spurrier even managed to get under the skin of Southern gentleman Bobby Bowden when he played mind games with Sugar Bowl officials by claiming Florida State played dirty against Gator quarterback Danny Wuerffel. Being kings of the hill after winning last season's national championship, not to mention four consecutive SEC titles, will not make Spurrier and the Gators any more popular. Uncharacteristically, Florida will need its defense to carry it through the first half of this season while a new quarterback, sophomore Doug Johnson, learns the ropes. Defensive tackles Ed Chester and Reggie McGrew are ferocious. Linebacker Johnny Rutledge was a Butkus finalist last year as a sophomore. While defense will rule early, Spurrier has never failed to develop an explosive offense. This year will be no different. 10--1

5. North Carolina

Long a perennial contender for college basketball's national championship, North Carolina is ready to run for the magic ring in football. Coach Mack Brown has consistently improved the Tar Heels' grid program since he arrived in Chapel Hill nine years ago. Last season Carolina finished 10--2, including a 20-13 Gator Bowl win over West Virginia. Nine starters return from that defensive team (which was rated number two in the nation), including Playboy All-Americas Dre' Bly and Brian Simmons, plus defensive end standout Greg Ellis. On offense, quarterback Chris Keldorf returns after suffering an ankle fracture toward season's end, as does Oscar Davenport, who capably replaced Keldorf in that Gator Bowl win. A group of excellent receivers and some talent and experience in the offensive line are anchored by senior center-Jeff Saturday. Brown must replace graduated four-year starter Leon Johnson at running back, but there is a line of talented and eager candidates. 10--1

6. Tennessee

To the delight of every football fan in Tennessee, two-time Playboy All-America Peyton Manning decided that he'd rather be a college football hero for another year than join the annual parade of pregraduate instant NFL millionaires. Despite owning virtually every passing record in Vol history, Manning wants to tend to some unfinished business, such as beating Florida and winning an SEC--and perhaps a national--championship. To accomplish that task, Tennessee has to find a strong replacement for graduated tailback Jay Graham. And the Volunteers' defense, led by Playboy All-America end Leonard Little, has to improve from good to dominating. Away games at Florida and Alabama, plus the looming SEC championship game on December 6, make Manning's dream daunting, though not impossible. 10--1

7. Notre Dame

Lou Holtz, wearied and worn out by the pressure of coaching at the nation's number one college football program, stepped down, saying, "I cannot give an adequate answer for my resignation except that I felt it was the right thing to do. I have placed my life in God's hands." God responded by landing Holtz a Saturday afternoon spot on CBS television as a college football analyst. Meanwhile, back in South Bend, the Irish tried unsuccessfully to hire NU's Gary Barnett, then settled for Holtz' assistant Bob Davie. Apparently unfazed at being second choice, Davie assembled an all-new coaching staff, persuaded quarterback Ron Powlus to stick around for a fifth year and landed a dynamite recruiting class. One of the reasons Powlus stayed was to play in the pro-set offense of new coordinator Jim Colletto, former coach at Purdue, an offense that should showcase Powlus' potential to NFL scouts. The Irish offensive line is awesome, particularly junior guard Mike Rosenthal. Running backs Autry Denson and Jamie Spencer will balance the aerial attack. If the largely untested defense plays well, Irish eyes will be smiling. 10--2

8. Washington

With the return of quarterback Brock Huard, an assortment of menacing types on both sides of the line and explosive running back Corey Dillon, coach Jim Lambright figured his team was set for a shot at the national championship. Then Dillon took an early exit to the NFL, leaving a gaping hole in the Huskies' offensive scheme. Lambright, who has done one of the best coaching jobs in the nation since taking over for UW legend Don James, hasn't given up. Dillon got his chance last season when starter Rashaan Shehee was injured. Now Shehee, fully recovered, replaces Dillon. The defense, led by Playboy All-America linebacker Jason Chorak, should be at least as stingy as last year's. The Huskies will shoot for the national championship but will settle for the Rose Bowl. 9--2

9. Colorado

Surfer turned quarterback turned coach Rick Neuheisel says that despite leading the Buffaloes to two consecutive 10--2 seasons, he's still learning. "A year ago I said our goal was to win the national championship. That wasn't realistic," admits Neuheisel. The Big 12 conference alignment should have been a clue, because the Buffs are stuck in the North Division, the eminent domain of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a team Colorado hasn't beaten since 1990. Neuheisel is plotting more quietly this year. John Hessler, who replaced now-graduated Koy Detmer when he was injured, should excel at quarterback. Although all-conference receiver Rae Carruth is gone, lightning-quick Phil Savoy returns. The ground game, led by running back Herchell Troutman with guard Melvin Thomas up front, should also be stronger. Count on a stubborn defense, especially with tackles Ryan Olson and Viliami Maumau ruling the line. With a brutal schedule featuring that end-of-the-season showdown with the Huskers, Neuheisel predicts only that his team will "play its best." 9--2

10. Iowa

Iowa coach Hayden Fry gets better with age. Eight victories and a bowl win two years ago reduced criticism that the game had passed him by. Nine wins and an Alamo Bowl whitewash of Texas Tech (27--0) last season silenced the remaining doubters and guarantee that Fry could lead the Hawkeyes into the millennium. The granite-chinned coach, meanwhile, thinks this year's team could be one of his best, despite the loss of running back Sedrick Shaw and a few defensive standouts. Reason? The Hawkeyes return starter Matt Sherman at quarterback (5200 yards and 32 TDs passing in three seasons), an experienced offensive line and Playboy All-America Tim Dwight, a game-breaker as a kick/punt returner, wide receiver or running back. And Fry thinks Shaw's replacement, Tavian (continued on page 144) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 114) Banks, was the best number two running back in the nation last season. The defense will again be strong, especially at linebacker and in the middle, where tackle Jared DeVries rules the line. 9--2

11. Texas

It was the defining moment in fifth-year coach John Mackovic's uneasy tenure at Texas, and the gutsiest call of the 1996 college football season: First-ever Big 12 championship game, Texas leading by three late in the game against a powerhouse Nebraska team frantically trying to crawl back into the national title picture, Texas fourth-and-one on its own 28-yard line. Mac's call: punt? No. Line plunge? No. Roll out QB James Brown and pass? Yes. Sixty-seven yards and Texas wins. Mac's critics are silenced. James Brown (please, no more comparisons to that hollerin' singer) is back. So is running back Ricky Williams (1272 rushing yards last season). Wane McGarity will step into the spot vacated by graduated Mike Adams, UT's all-time leading receiver. The defense is anchored by tackle Chris Akins, who may be the strongest college football player in the nation (561-pound bench press, 760-pound squat). The linebackers, led by Aaron Humphrey, are young, but good. The secondary is also young and no one, not even Mackovic, is certain how well they will do. The answer to that question will determine whether the Longhorns are good or very good. 9--2

12. Syracuse

With Donovan McNabb (a winner in 18 of his 24 starts) returning at quarterback, the offense will rule again at Syracuse. McNabb will see familiar faces in the huddle--running backs Rob Konrad and Kyle McIntosh, receiver Quinton Spotwood and most of the offensive line that helped the Orangeman score 30 or more points in all but one game last season. Coach Paul Pasqualoni will have to patch together a credible defense. Antwaune Ponds is the only proven player at linebacker, and there is a lack of experience, if not talent, on the defensive front. Hard-hitting safety Donovin Darius is the mainstay in the secondary. Although the kicking game is suspect and the early schedule rough, McNabb and pals will score enough points to keep Syracuse in every game. If the defense gels, look out. 9--3

13. Louisiana State

In Baton Rouge, second-year coach Gerry DiNardo has engineered a successful rebuilding job. Louisiana State posted its first ten-win season since 1987 and made its second consecutive postseason appearance, a 10--7 Peach Bowl win over Clemson. Now the Tigers are ready to claw their way into the SEC championship game. But to do that, they'll have to find a way to beat conference bullies Alabama and Florida. DiNardo has built this Tiger team around the running game and Playboy All-America tailback Kevin Faulk. With the development of a better receiving corps, the Tigers will go to the air more often this season. Junior quarterback Herb Tyler, though lacking a rocket arm, still managed to finish third in SEC passing last season behind Peyton Manning and Danny Wuerffel. Seven starters return on a defense that's especially strong in the middle. However, LSU needs a better pass rush from its defensive ends and improvement in the secondary to compete with wide-open offenses. Florida comes to mind. 8--3

14. Michigan

During the preseason, Michigan coach Lloyd Carr refused to indicate who among four viable candidates would start for the Wolverines at quarterback. Scott Dreisbach has the most experience, but Brian Griese has beaten Ohio State twice. Underclassmen Tom Brady and Jason Kapsner have talent as well. Whoever gets the nod will be tested early, as Michigan opens against Colorado, followed by Baylor and Notre Dame. The skill positions are set with running backs Chris Howard and Clarence Williams, wide receiver Tai Streets and tight end Jerame Tuman. The defense loses linebacker Jarrett Irons but returns seven starters, including end Glen Steele, linebacker Sam Sword and Playboy All-America corner Charles Woodson. The Wolverines have a chance to climb from good to great if the offensive line can step up. 8--3

15. Miami

Miami coach Butch Davis was saddled with two enormous chores: (1) Clean up the Hurricanes' reputation as the bad boys of college football and (2) keep winning. Davis seems to be accomplishing both. While no coach can guarantee that players won't get into trouble, Davis has put his personal stamp of integrity on Miami football. The winning hasn't been bad either. Last year's 8--3 regular season record was punctuated by a 31--21 victory over Virginia in the Carquest Bowl. The Hurricanes could be as good or better this season. Ryan Clement will finish his career in the top ten in at least five school passing categories. The Hurricanes are deep at running back (Dyral McMillan, Trent Jones, Edgerrin James) and at receiver, if Jammi German has recovered from the knee injury that forced him to redshirt in 1996. Davis' biggest concern is defense, where talent is deep but experience thin. 8--3

16. Ohio State

Coach John Cooper and the Buckeyes put as many players into the NFL as any college program in the nation. The problem is the number who leave Columbus before their eligibility has expired. Shawn Springs, last season's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, left one year early; Orlando Pace, one of the alltime best college offensive linemen, departed with two years remaining and nothing left to prove. Add to these the graduation of defensive end Mike Vrabel and other starters from last season and you can figure that the Buckeyes may struggle this season. Still, OSU will be in the top 20. They have quarterbacks Stanley Jackson and Joe Germaine, running back Pepe Pearson (who returns after gaining 1484 yards and scoring 17 TDs last year), receiver David Boston (33 catches as a freshman last season) and, on defense, the Kat--Playboy All-America linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer--and the Mouse--free safety Damon Moore--who led the team in tackles (89) and interceptions (5). 8--4

17. Clemson

Experience counts. Sixteen Clemson starters return, including running back Raymond Priester, who gained more than 1300 yards last season, and quarterback Nealon Greene, who has been the Tigers' number one signal caller for 28 consecutive games. The offensive line features three returning all-conference players--Jim Bundren, Glenn Rountree and Lamont Hall. Three-year coach Tommy West thinks linebacker Anthony Simmons is "one of the best defensive players in the nation"--we agreed and named him a Playboy All-America. The schedule favors the Tigers, with Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia slated to visit Death Valley. 8--3

18. Stanford

Late last October second-year coach Tyrone Willingham and his Stanford team found themselves 2--5 following a 41--9 drubbing by eventual Pac Ten champ Arizona State. A winning season seemed unlikely. But Willingham refused to give up on his team, and the Cardinal responded by winning their last five games--including a 38--0 romp over a good Michigan State team in the Sun Bowl. Most of the talent from last season's team is back and determined to start strong this year. Quarterback Chad Hutchinson, a starting pitcher on the Cardinal baseball team, will throw passes this fall. There are four excellent running backs, plus speed at wide receiver. The defense, the heart of last year's midseason improvement, is led by sack masters Kailee Wong and Carl Hansen. A scheduling peculiarity: The two best teams in the conference, Washington and Stanford, do not play each other this season. 8--3

19. Alabama

Gene Stallings was the first Alabama coach to successfully step from the shadow of legend Bear Bryant, leading the Crimson Tide back to prominence and a national championship in 1992. When Stallings called it a career at the end of last season, the Tide picked defensive coordinator Mike DuBose to succeed him. Stallings has left DuBose a mixed bag of football talent. Senior quarterback Freddie Kitchens has failed to inspire much confidence in his passing ability, so the Tide will continue to rely on Dennis Riddle and the running game. Quality defensive ends Chris Hood and Playboy All-America Michael Myers will spearhead the Bama D. Deshea Townsend is an impact player at corner, but linebacking depth is a problem. Alabama should get off to a good start, thanks to a soft early schedule. 8--3

20. Utah

Announcers stumble over his name, defenders struggle to tackle him and most football fans outside the Rockies have never heard of him. Utah junior running back Chris Fuamatu-Ma'afala is good enough to get some Heisman votes this year--that is, if any East Coast voters get to see him play. And Utah, riding Fuamatu-Ma'afala and a bevy of talented backs behind an experienced offensive line, should be as good or better than the 8--4 record they posted last season. For coach Ron McBride the biggest problem is choosing between two talented but untested redshirt QBs: Junior college transfer Jonathan Crosswhite appears to have the early edge over freshman Darnell Arceneaux. The Utes' defense will be improved despite the loss of all-conference safety Harold Lusk. Washington State transfer Phil Glover will be a force at linebacker. The Utes could string a lot of Ws before their November 22 showdown against BYU. 9-2

Other Teams to Watch Brigham Young

Eccentric scheduling last season (12 regular season games, an added early season contest, the WAC championship game and, finally, the Cotton Bowl) gave the Cougars an opportunity to break lots of statistical records and pile up victories. They didn't waste the chance, achieving a record 14 wins with only one loss (to Washington). With QB Steve Sarkisian graduated, the charges of offensive-minded coach La Vell Edwards will rely on a defense that returns nine starters from last season, including secondary standout Omarr Morgan. Edwards was unable to decide between two quarterback candidates this past spring, so he'll give Paul Shoemaker and Kevin Feterik each a shot this fall. The receiving corps is strong, but Edwards will probably go to the running game until the quarterback situation is settled. This Cougar team is unusually mature: Forty-five of its players have served two-year Mormon missions and 20 players are married. 8-3

Auburn

In the Bowden football family, coming home at the end of the season with a 7--4 record plus a narrow win over Army in the Independence Bowl earns something less than the drumstick on the bird. Winning in Bowdenland isn't just earning more victories than defeats; it means double-digit Ws, top ten finishes, playing for the national championship. While Terry Bowden, son of Florida State dynastic father Bobby, accomplished most of those goals in his first four years as coach of Auburn, he couldn't make the Tigers anything more than just a pretty good football team last season. Major reason? Auburn's defense. It was Brother Oliver's first season as defensive coordinator, and there were injuries, especially along the front. Ten starters from that defense return, which means more experience if not talent. Linebacker Takeo Spikes is tough in the middle, and the secondary grabbed lots of interceptions despite playing three freshmen. With senior quarterback Dameyune Craig returning along with several outstanding offensive linemen (including 6'5", 321-pound Playboy All-America Victor Riley), the defense may not have to be quite as good as it wasn't last season. 8-3

Northwestern

Gary Barnett has a big fat coaching contract and a new home near Lake Michigan. The football stadium has been renovated, a new natural grass field installed and an indoor practice facility built. The Wildcats have finished in the top 20 and won a share of the Big Ten championship two years in a row. And now Barnett has landed the best recruiting class in school history. Northwestern lost running back Darnell Autry a year early to the NFL, and two-time national defensive player of the year Pat Fitzgerald and veteran quarterback Steve Schnur have graduated. But after what Barnett has proved in the past two years, no one should take the Cats lightly. Experienced backup Tim Hughes is ready for his chance at quarterback; so is another fifth-year senior, Chris Hamdorf. Adrian Autry (no relation to Darnell) is set at running back. Playboy All-America D'Wayne Bates is bona fide big-time at wide receiver. Look for linebacker Barry Gardner and safety Eric Collier to shine on defense. What hasn't Barnett accomplished? He hasn't won a bowl game (Northwestern lost to Tennessee 48--28 in last season's Citrus Bowl) and he doesn't have a national championship ring. Yet. 8--4

Colorado State

Coach Sonny Lubick has led Colorado State to two conference titles since he arrived in Fort Collins four years ago. He thinks he has a shot at a third. The Rams return 17 starters from last season's 7--5 team, including prolific quarterback Moses Moreno, 1000-yard rusher Damon Washington and receiver Geoff Turner. But it's the defense that will be most improved. Adrian Ross gives the Rams pressure on the passer up front, and linebackers Willie Taylor and Nate Kvamme are tackling machines. 8-3

Virginia Tech

With the loss of quarterback Jim Druckenmiller and defensive end Cornell Brown, both now in the NFL, Virginia Tech could be expected to take a step back from the ten wins posted in each of the past two seasons. But coach Frank Beamer pumps football talent into Blacksburg, and the step will be a small one if redshirt junior Al Clark can pass effectively out of the Hokies' no-huddle offense. The ground game should be in good hands, with tailback Ken Oxendine behind a strong offensive line. With only five starters returning, the defense poses more questions, but coordinator Bud Foster thinks this group will be "as athletic as any group we've had." If the D is there, the Hokies should make it to their fifth consecutive bowl game. 8-3

Wisconsin

All eyes in Madison will be on one-man-gang running back and Playboy All-America Ron Dayne, who rushed for more yards (2109) last season as a freshman than any back in the history of the Big Ten. With 315-pound Chris McIntosh and 390-pound Aaron Gibson at tackle, the 261-pound Dayne will make mincemeat of all but the strongest defensive fronts. When defenses are forced to concentrate on stopping Dayne, junior quarterback Mike Samuel and receivers Donald Hayes and Tony Simmons should find plenty of open areas downfield. Much of coach Barry Alvarez' defense remains untested, though several talented players return after missing all or part of last season with injuries. The Badgers get an early test against Syracuse in the Kickoff Classic on August 24. 8-4

West Virginia

Coach Don Nehlen isn't predicting his Mountaineers will lead the nation again in total defense (UWV held opponents to an average 217.5 yards last season), but he's confident that they will be very good. Tackles Henry Slay and John Thornton along with end Bob Baum give Nehlen an impressive trio of down linemen. The linebacking will be strong as well, despite the graduation of Canute Curtis. On offense, Nehlen has more depth at running back than at any time in his 17-year career at Morgantown. The best of them, sophomore Amos Zereoue, appears to be completely recovered from a toe injury that slowed him at the end of last season. The team's season will be determined by the success of sophomore quarterback Marc Bulger, who, according to Nehlen, has "great talent" but little experience. 7-4

Michigan State

Third-year coach Nick Saban is pointing his Spartans toward something better than the 6--6 record they posted last season. "Bowl bids are no longer the standard we use to measure success," says Saban. "We want a Big Ten championship and a game on New Year's Day." Saban has enough first-string talent to challenge the better teams in the conference. Sophomore running back Sedrick Irvin is running behind Playboy All-America tackle Flozell Adams. Quarterback Todd Schultz is steady if not spectacular. Nine starters return from a unit that ranked number 19 nationally in total defense. But since a four-year probation has reduced scholarships, lack of depth is a concern. 7-4

Kansas State

Common sense dictates that the Wildcats will drop out of the top 20 with the graduation of KSU all-time leading receiver Kevin Lockett and quarterback Brian Kavanagh. Then there's the loss of its entire defensive backfield, the nation's best in 1996. But common sense would also dictate that Bill Snyder couldn't turn a sick-kitten program that closed the Eighties with a 1-36-1 mark into the Powercats, one of only six teams in the nation to record at least nine victories every season since 1993. How will Snyder work his magic this year? Rely on a running game featuring Mike Lawrence and Brian Goolsby until sophomore quarterback Jonathan Beasley gets comfortable behind center. Build the defense around a strong corps of linebackers and integrate talented junior college transfers and redshirt freshmen. The Cats can sharpen their claws against weak nonconference opponents early in the schedule. 7-4

Navy and Army

Great tradition, valiant effort, disciplined play, losing records--all catch-phrases for these two service academies. That is, until last season. The Cadets charged to ten wins and only two defeats, one a narrow Independence Bowl loss to Auburn (32--29). The Midshipmen fared nearly as well with nine victories capped by a 42--38 win over California in the Aloha Bowl, their first bowl win since 1978. Both teams will be back this year, though Army sustains the greater losses to graduation. Navy QB Chris McCoy returns, as does most of a stubborn defensive unit featuring one of the best secondaries in the nation.

Navy 9--2 Army 7--4

UCLA

Second-year coach Bob Toledo should have the horses to put UCLA on the plus side of .500 this year. The Bruins will be potent on offense, where last year's line remains intact and tailback Skip Hicks returns after gaining more than 1000 yards. Since there is little depth behind him, quarterback Cade McNown needs to add consistency to his game and avoid injuries. Safety Shaun Williams is an impact player on a defense that will be bolstered by end Weldon Forde and inside linebacker Brian Willmer. A tough early schedule could get the Bruins off to a slow start. 7-4

Texas A&M

With his team underachieving miserably the past two years, R.C. Slocum dumped several members of his Aggie coaching staff in the off-season. He has been particularly frustrated with his team's inconsistent passing attack. Quarterback Brandon Stewart, who failed to live up to expectations last year, gets another chance this season and maybe next as well, with the NCAA awarding him an extra year of eligibility. Linebacker Dat Nguyen is the kind of attacking defensive player that Slocum likes, but the defensive front and secondary are unproven. 7-4

Virginia

With the loss of twin brothers Ronde and Tiki Barber and linebackers James Farrior and Jamie Sharper, all of whom will play in the NFL this year, Virginia coach George Welsh has to rebuild. Welsh, who has taken the Cavaliers to bowl games seven of the past eight seasons, has tabbed junior Aaron Brooks as his starting quarterback. One of Brooks' main jobs will be to get the ball to Germane Crowell at wide receiver. Virginia has lots of talent at tailback, but there are fresh faces on the offensive line. With only four starters returning, inexperience will be a problem on defense as well. 6-5

Arizona State

Precious few football insiders imagined Arizona State would upset Nebraska last September 21. But Playboy college football consultant Gil Brandt predicted it at last year's Playboy All-America weekend, and ASU coach Bruce Snyder sensed it. "I knew we were prepared. I knew our players believed they could do it." But no one expected the Huskers, winners of 26 straight games and two national championships, the team that scored 77 points against ASU the previous season, to be shut out 19--0. The heroes of that night, QB Jake Plummer, receiver Keith Poole and mountain tackle Juan Roque, are gone. Snyder has to identify a new starting quarterback from among four candidates. But the talent is deep, and Snyder has landed the best recruiting class of his career. This season Kyle Murphy will sparkle on the offensive line and fullback Jeff Paulk has the chance to be a 1000-yard rusher. Fortunately, Nebraska isn't on the schedule, because even David might have lost to Goliath in a rematch. 7-4

USC

After finishing a disappointing 6--6 last season, coach John Robinson is calling this year a "prove it" season for the Trojans. It was Robinson who set expectations for a national championship when he returned four years ago for his second stint as USC coach. And he has recruited plenty of blue-chip talent since. But his teams have never quite gelled. Eight starters return on offense this year, but there's no experience among the three candidates for quarterback. There's talent and depth in the running and receiving corps, but the offensive line has been less than dominating. The defensive line showed a curious inability to stop the run last season despite having now-NFL stud Darrell Russell in the middle. The best part of this year's defense are the corners, where Playboy All-America Daylon McCutcheon and Brian Kelly cover and hit. The Trojans open against Florida State and close with nemesis UCLA, with Notre Dame and Washington somewhere between. The results of those four contests will determine if Robinson can survive another season as head coach. 7-4

Marshall

Need a good piece of college football trivia to drop on that irritating sports know-it-all at the office? Which team had the best record in college football last season, or, for that matter, in any season in college football? The answer is 15--0 Marshall, the defending Division IAA champion. But the Thundering Herd won't be defending that title, because they've moved to Division IA as a new member of the Mid-American Conference. Adding to the drama is Playboy All-America Randy Moss, whose receiving and return numbers could make him a contender for the Heisman. 8-3

North Carolina will give Florida State the first serious competition it's had for the conference title since the Seminoles joined the ACC five years ago. Clemson and Virginia will battle for the other two spots in the top half of the conference standings. Georgia Tech would like to regain its national championship form of 1990, so head coach George O'Leary has brought back Ralph Friedgen, who engineered Tech's offense that championship season. The Yellow Jackets need to have running backs Charles Wiley and Phillip Rogers return from injuries, especially since last year's starting tailback, C.J. Williams, opted for the NFL a year early. Keith Brooking is the best of a good crew of linebackers. North Carolina State coach Mike O'Cain is cautiously optimistic about the Wolfpack's chances this season despite a disappointing 3--8 finish in 1996. Seventeen returning starters, better depth in the offensive line and lots of off-season effort in the weight room should prevent the Pack from being outmuscled this year. Tailback Tremeyne Stephens will have a big senior season. Former Northwestern defensive coordinator Ron Vanderlinden rode the Wildcats' rise to success and landed the head coaching position at Maryland. His strong recruiting skills will show results in a couple of seasons. Wake Forest and Duke will continue to struggle.

Divided equally into the haves and have-nots, the Big East will again be dominated by Syracuse, Miami, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Any of the four have the potential to win the conference, though none could make a run at the national championship. Boston College will try to resurrect itself from the mire of last season's gambling scandal. Tom O'Brien, a former Virginia assistant, is the new head coach. The Eagles have some good players, notably QB Matt Hasselbeck and running back Omari Walker. New Pittsburgh coach Walt Harris wants a more pass-oriented style for the Panthers' attack, but lack of an experienced quarterback and a strong crew of running backs (led by senior Billy West) will keep the Panthers on the ground early. Another new Big East coach, Terry Shea, will attempt to inject life into a moribund Rutgers program, while Temple coach Ron Dickerson would be happy to nudge the Owls beyond the single victory they've been held to in each of the past two seasons.

Of course, not all of the seven Big Ten teams with serious top 20 aspirations (Penn State, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Northwestern) will be happy at the end of the season. But most, if not all, will find their way to bowl berths somewhere. The punishment for failing to win and qualify for postseason play at the other four schools? Fire the coach. Illinois fired Lou Tepper and hired Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Ron Turner. Indiana put Bill Mallory out to pasture in favor of Washington Redskins assistant Cam Cameron. Both programs will shift into high-powered passing attacks. Minnesota and Purdue acquired coaches with proven credentials at other schools. Minnesota coach Glen Mason, who transformed Kansas into a winner, inherits pretty good talent from departed Jim Wacker. The pass combination of Cory Sauter to Ryan Thelwell will be exciting to watch. Joe Tiller, who led Wyoming to a WAG title last year, replaces Jim Colletto at Purdue. The Boilermakers have 14 starters back from last season, but then, last year's team won only three games.

New rivalries formed, old rivalries respected, the better half of the former Southwest Conference melded seamlessly into the new Big 12. And the alignment was financially and aesthetically pleasing to just about everyone except Nebraska, which tripped over Texas in the conference title game in pursuit of another national championship. This season's conference championship game could be a replay of last year's--but don't expect another Nebraska upset.

North Division

Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas State will finish at one, two and three again in the North Division. Former Northern Iowa coach Terry Allen will try to keep Kansas on the winning track established by Glen Mason (though the Jayhawks faltered to 4--7 last season). With the return of safety Tony Blevins, linebacker Ron Warner and six other starters, KU is stacked on defense. However, there are new faces on the offensive side. The Jay-hawks will get fat on a soft early-season schedule, then struggle in conference. Larry Smith has a chance to coax Missouri onto the right side of. 500 this season. The Tigers return four backs who gained 500-plus yards last season. The defense will have to turn it up if the Tigers are to prosper. Troy Davis, the first player in NCAA history to post back-to-back 2000-yard seasons, left Iowa State a year early for the NFL. But his brother, Darren, is ready to step into his spot in the backfield. Coach Dan McCarney has to improve a defense that blew substantial leads in five of the Cyclones' nine losses last year.

South Division

With Texas A&M sagging and Oklahoma rebuilding, Texas dominates in the South. The Sooners have 15 players with starting experience on offense. De'Mond Parker is a racehorse back, and coach John Blake picked up two junior college running backs as insurance. Eric Moore and Justin Fuente will share time behind center. Texas Tech returns quarterback Zebbie Lethridge but lost running back Byron Hanspard to the NFL. A young line could complicate things offensively for the Red Raiders at the start of the season. Coach Spike Dykes landed his best-ever recruiting class despite an NCAA investigation hanging over the program. Baylor changed its coach after a disappointing 4--7 finish last year. New coach Dave Roberts will install an I-formation multiple passing attack, despite questions about the arm of returning starting quarterback Jeff Watson. Tailback Jerod Douglas, an 1100-yard rusher two years ago, will try to bounce back from an injury-plagued season last year. On defense, there's only room for improvement.

Nevada, which has led the nation in total offense three of the past four years, won't miss a beat with the return of 6'4", 220-pound quarterback John Dutton, conference offensive player of the year last season. The Wolf Pack's defense won't be shabby either. Seven starters return, including linebacker DeShone Myles, conference player of the year in 1996. Utah State also puts a powerhouse offense on the field this season. Quarterback Matt Sauk will look for receiver Nakia Jenkins, who finished fourth in the nation in receiving yards last year. Running back Demario Brown, only a sophomore, is explosive. Another good back in the conference is North Texas' Hut Allred, who rushed for more than 100 yards in five of the last seven games of 1996. Seven of 11 games on the road this season will keep the Eagles on the wrong side of 500. Idaho coach Chris Tormey must replace three starters on the offensive line, as well as graduated quarterback Ryan Fien. Senior Brian Brennan, who was outstanding in his freshman year, may finally be recovered from a shoulder injury that hampered his play the past two seasons. New Mexico State is hoping new coach Tony Samuel, a former player and assistant at Nebraska, can bring a little Big Red magic to the Aggies. Samuel has hired five former Nebraska players as assistants, instituted a rigorous weight-training program and installed Husker-like offensive and defensive schemes. Of the 24 Division IA openings for head coach posted during the off-season, Samuel was the only black man hired. Houston Nutt takes over at Boise State for coach Pokey Allen, who lost his battle against cancer in December.

Already established as one of the preeminent powers in basketball, Conference USA is adding schools to ensure its viability in cleats. Powerful East Carolina comes on board this season. Army enlists next season and Alabama-Birmingham the season after. East Carolina will waste no time making its presence felt. The Pirates return Scott Harley, the nation's leading returning rusher last season. Dan Gonzalez, who stepped in for injured Marcus Crandell in the seventh game, will start at quarterback. Louisville is improving under third-year coach Ron Cooper, but a hellacious schedule that includes nonconference opponents Penn State and Oklahoma may not allow the Cardinals to show it. Louisville's star of the future is quarterback Chris Redman, who last season set every school passing record for a freshman. However, the best part of the Cardinals team is the defense, which returns five starters from last year. Southern Mississippi, reigning conference co-champion, returns 15 starters, including junior quarterback Lee Roberts. Most of the losses were along the front lines, and how well coach Jeff Bowers rebuilds there will determine how high the Golden Eagles finish. Cincinnati has depth at quarterback but little proven ability at wide receiver. Chad Plummer, who started every game behind center for the Bearcats last season, will likely get the nod from coach Rick Minter again this year. Cincinnati's secondary may be vulnerable early, with lots of new bodies filling in for graduation losses. Conference co-champ Houston will have a tough time duplicating last season's success because of heavy losses to graduation on offense, especially at quarterback. Coach Kim Helton's hopes for sustaining the dramatic turnaround he has engineered since taking over a dispirited Houston program four years ago hinge on the experience and depth of the defense. Third-year Memphis coach Rip Scherer is recruiting bigger and better players for the Tigers, including DeCoryre Hampton, a 6'7", 325-pound Parade All-American offensive tackle. But for now, Memphis remains undermanned, particularly on defense. New Tulane coach Tommy Bowden, son of Bobby and brother of Terry, will quickly find out if he too has the Midas football touch. The Green Wave has won only a handful of games in the Nineties.

•

Once past Notre Dame and the resurgent Army and Navy programs, football life among the Independents is harsh. Lack of media exposure makes recruiting difficult and keeps resources sparse. Scheduling is a nightmare, with most indies forced to play a disproportionate number of road games, often against powerful opponents who are looking for an easy out-of-conference victory. And yet, spirited competition and a sprinkling of premium players keep these games intense. Watson Brown, brother of North Carolina coach Mack Brown, is working hard to raise the bar at Alabama--Birmingham, just entering its third year of IA competition. Brown has a solid defense, rare among the small independents. Now he needs to find a starting quarterback and figure out how to negotiate a schedule that includes Virginia Tech, Arizona and Kansas. Southwestern Louisiana pulled off the biggest win in school history last season when it upset Texas A&M. Coach Nelson Stokley has lost standout players at quarterback, running back and in the secondary from that team. Best player on this year's team is Stokley's son, Brandon, a wide receiver.

The always-competitive MAC adds two teams, Marshall and Northern Illinois, and divides into East and West divisions. Marshall, 15--0 last season and Division IAA champion, is an unknown quantity at this level of play. But the Thundering Herd has enough talent to make everyone jittery, and the first conference championship will be played on their home field in December. Miami and Ohio are also strong teams in the East. A more politically correct Miami (the school dropped the Redskins nickname) returns three-year starting quarterback Sam Ricketts and a solid offensive line. Sophomore running back Travis Prentice has a chance to surpass 1000 yards this season. MAC player of the year Kareem Wilson returns to run Ohio's option offense from his quarterback spot. Steve Hookfin has lots of potential at fullback. Over in the West, it's doubtful that Toledo's Wasean Tait, who gained a conference record 1905 yards in 1995, will be able to play this season after missing almost all of last year with a knee injury. Coach Gary Pinkel also has to replace four-year starting quarterback Ryan Huzjak. Last year's conference champ Ball State goes into a rebuilding mode after losing almost all its skill-position players, including everyone's ail-American punter, Brad Maynard. Central Michigan coach Dick Flynn switched several offensive players to defense after the Chippewas allowed opponents to average more than 420 yards a game last year. Fifth-year quarterback Tim Crowley finally gets his shot as a starter.

Washington and Stanford should dominate the Pac Ten this year, with UCLA and Arizona State ready to challenge. Time may be running out for USC coach John Robinson. Arizona would at least like to regain the stingy defense that became its trademark in the early Nineties. The Wildcats' best weapon of the moment, however, is sophomore quarterback Keith Smith, who has a strong arm and quicker feet. The defense got a boost when the NCAA awarded another year of eligibility to tackle Joe Salave'a. Washington State's defensive line was hit hard by injuries this spring, though most of it should return for the season opener. Coach Mike Price thinks this is the year Ryan Leaf will emerge as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. At 6'6" and 238 pounds, Leaf already has the attention of NFL scouts. Former assistant Tom Holmoe becomes California's fourth coach of the decade, taking over for Steve Mariucci, who moved across the Bay to the NFL's 49ers. Tarik Smith, recovered from a knee injury that put him out of action last year, is a good one. JC transfer Justin Vedder will take over Pat Barnes' spot at quarterback. The Bears need to improve a defense ranked 105th in the nation last season. Oregon coach Mike Bellotti brought in nine junior college players, including highly touted quarterback Akili Smith. The Ducks are thin on both offensive and defensive lines. New Oregon State coach Mike Riley, former offensive coordinator at USC, will gradually eliminate the Beavers' option offense, a scheme that never quite flew under coach Jerry Pettibone.

The SEC championship game won't be played until December 6, but the champion will be determined on September 20, when Tennessee faces Florida. Will Peyton Manning be rewarded for deferring NFL millions another year so he can lead his teammates to victory, a conference championship and a possible national title? Probably not. Tennessee couldn't beat Florida last year in Knoxville, where the Vols are always tough. Even though Danny Wuerffel is gone, Steve Spurrier's teams always generate offense. And Tennessee's defense may still be suspect. South Carolina's overall talent continues to improve under fourth-year coach Brad Scott. The Gamecocks must replace running back Duce Staley, who rushed for more than 1100 yards last season. The offensive line is solid, and junior quarterback Anthony Wright should improve after a good season last year. Carolina's defense is fast and deep. Turnovers and inconsistent play prevented Georgia from attaining a winning record in coach Jim Donnan's first season. Quarterback Mike Bobo, who passed for more than 2400 yards and led the conference in interceptions (16), is key. Linebacking is the strength of the defense. New coaches have taken over at both Kentucky and Vanderbilt. The Wildcats bet on unknown Hal Mumme, whose previous job was at Division II Valdosta State. All eyes will be on quarterback Tim Couch, who was the leading passer in high school football history a couple of years ago. Woody Widenhofer, who once coached Pittsburgh's Steel Curtain defense in the NFL, takes over at Vanderbilt. The Commodores have a big-time talent in linebacker Jamie Duncan.

Louisiana State, Alabama and Auburn will grab the top three spots in the Western Division for the second straight year. Arkansas' fortunes depend on how well several players come back from last-season injuries. Madre Hill, who set a school rushing record of 1387 yards in 1995, is rebounding from a knee injury, while defensive tackle Geno Bell should be recovered from back surgery. Mississippi State and Mississippi are both shorthanded because of probation-related scholarship restrictions.

The great WAC experiment proceeds, testing whether a 16-team conglomerate that spreads from Texas to Hawaii can generate competition, market share and quality football. One thing is for certain: It's difficult to build rivalries, or even familiarity, among schools that sometimes don't play one another for three seasons.

Mountain Division

With no proven quarterback at the helm, Brigham Young may be vulnerable to an improving Utah team. Rice will win its share of games thanks to superior coaching from Ken Hatfield and to the Owls' wishbone attack. The rest of the Mountain Division is mediocre. John Fitzgerald, who started for Tulsa as a true freshman in 1994, is number one on the depth chart again this season. The Golden Hurricane must improve run defense to break .500. The Texas Christian offense is deep at quarterback but nowhere else. That's bad news because the Horned Frogs' defense will surrender points. Tailback Lennox Gordon, who rushed for more than 1000 yards despite being injured last season, should roll up big rushing numbers for New Mexico this year. The Lobos upped their interceptions from three in 1995 to 12 in 1996 by using five players in the secondary. What if the opposition decides to run? Southern Methodist loses three starters off an offensive line that gave up 33 sacks in 1996. Best player on the defense is linebacker Chris Bordano. Texas--El Paso has five quarterbacks on the roster who have never played a down at the major college level. The Miners have a decent defense if it doesn't spend most of the game on the field.

Pacific Division

Colorado State, Wyoming and San Diego State appear to be a three-horse race in the Pacific, with the Rams holding a slight talent and scheduling edge. Wyoming won ten games last year, only to drop the conference championship to BYU in overtime (28-25) and then get hosed on a bowl bid. Dana Dimel, who takes over as coach for Joe Tiller (now at Purdue), has to replace quarterback Josh Wallwork and receiver Marcus Harris. He has Marques Brigham, who could be an outstanding running back, and Wendell Montgomery is the heir apparent to Harris at wide receiver. The defense will be quicker than last season's, and the Cowboys have the strongest kicking game in the nation with Playboy All-America placekicker Cory Wedel and punter Aron Langley. San Diego State returns 14 starters from last season's 8--3 team, including standout offensive tackle Kyle Turley and wide receiver Azzahir Hakim. The Aztecs' biggest obstacle to a banner season is a murderous schedule. With the graduation of Beau Morgan, Air Force has no proven quarterback to run its option game. Morgan's younger brother, Blane, will give it a try. The quality of football drops precipitously from here, with the bottom four teams of the division (Fresno State, San Jose State, Hawaii and UNLV) combining for only ten victories last year.

Top 20 Teams

1. Nebraska .................... 11--0

2. Penn State .................... 11--0

3. Florida State .................... 10--1

4. Florida .................... 10--1

5. North Carolina .................... 10--1

6. Tennessee .................... 10--1

7. Notre Dame .................... 10--2

8. Washington .................... 9--2

9. Colorado .................... 9--2

10. Iowa .................... 9--2

11. Texas .................... 9--2

12. Syracuse .................... 9--3

13. Louisiana State .................... 8--3

14. Michigan .................... 8--3

15. Miami .................... 8--3

16. Ohio State .................... 8--4

17. Clemson .................... 8--3

18. Stanford .................... 8--3

19. Alabama .................... 8--3

20. Utah .................... 9--2

Possible breakthroughs: Brigham Young, Auburn, Northwestern, Colorado State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Michigan State, Kansas State

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year for 1997 is Bruce Snyder of Arizona State University. Last season, Snyder led the Sun Devils to an 11--0 regular season that included a 19--0 upset of two-time defending national champion Nebraska. He was the 1996 consensus National Coach of the Year, winning 13 major awards, including the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award. Snyder began his head-coaching career at Utah State, moved to the University of California for five seasons and arrived in Tempe in 1992.

Offense

Peyton Manning--Quarterback, 6'5", 222 pounds, senior, Tennessee. Holds virtually every Volunteers passing record, including career passing yards (7382), completions (576) and touchdowns (53).

Ron Dayne--Running back, 5'10", 261, sophomore, Wisconsin. Gained more rushing yards (1863) than any freshman runner in NCAA history, despite not joining Badger starting lineup until fifth game of season.

Kevin Faulk--Running back, 5'10", 192, junior, Louisiana State. His 1282 yards were second-best rushing season in LSU history. Finished number one in SEC in all-purpose yards. HINES WARD--Receiver, 6'1", 194, senior, Georgia. Versatile player who has a chance to make SEC history by gaining more than 1000 career yards in rushing, receiving and passing and as kick returner.

D'Wayne Bates--Receiver, 6'2", 211, senior, Northwestern. Set single-season school record last year with 1196 receiving yards, including 12 TDs.

Randy Moss--Receiver, 6'5", 220, sophomore, Marshall. Caught 19 TDs last season, the most by any freshman in NCAA history. Averaged 34.5 yards per kick return.

Aaron Taylor--Center, 6'1", 305, senior, Nebraska. This two-time Playboy All-America had 17 pancake blocks in four different games.

Benji Olson--Guard, 6'4", 310, junior, Washington. Selected as an AP All-America last year, a rare feat for a sophomore.

Alan Faneca--Guard, 6'5", 310, junior, Louisiana State. First-team AII-SEC after sophomore season. Has started 23 straight games for LSU.

Victor Riley--Tackle, 6'5", 321, senior, Auburn. Coach Terry Bowden predicts that Riley will be one of the Tigers' best-ever offensive linemen.

Flozell Adams--Tackle, 6'7", 330, senior, Michigan State. Awesome physical player entering his third season as a starter.

Tim Dwight--Kick returner, 5'9", 185, senior, Iowa. Led Big Ten last season in punt returns with 18.9-yard average. Was also Hawkeyes' leading receiver, with 51 catches for 751 yards.

Cory Wedel--Placekicker, 5'9", 190, senior, Wyoming. Career field goal record of 40 of 51, the longest being a 51-yarder last season. Also good on 101 of 102 point-after attempts.

Defense

Michael Myers--Tackle, 6'3", 270, senior, Alabama. All-America junior college player in 1994 and 1995 recorded 13 tackles for loss and eight quarterback sacks for the Tide last season.

Leonard Little--End, 6'3", 247, senior, Tennessee. Had five tackles for loss and 8-1/2 quarterback sacks last season despite missing four games with a knee injury.

Grant Wistrom--End, 6'5", 250, senior, Nebraska. Had 20 tackles for loss and 9-1/2 quarterback sacks last season.

Anthony Simmons--Linebacker, 6'1", 220, junior, Clemson. Set school single-season record for tackles last year with 178.

Brian Simmons--Linebacker, 6'4", 230, senior, North Carolina. Tar Heels Defensive MVP had 85 tackles (nine tackles for loss) and four interceptions last season.

Jason Chorak--Linebacker, 6'4", 260, senior, Washington. Pac Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Set Huskies single-season records last year for quarterback sacks (14-1/2) and tackles for loss (22).

Andy Katzenmoyer--Linebacker, 6'5", 250, sophomore, Ohio State. Led Buckeyes defense with 23 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback sacks.

Charles Woodson--Back, 6'1", 197, junior, Michigan. Has ten career interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Also had more than 300 yards rushing and receiving on offense last season.

Daylon McCutcheon--Back, 5'11", 175, junior, Southern California. Had 48 tackles, three interceptions and a team-best 14 pass deflections last season. His father, Lawrence, was an All-Pro NFL running back.

Anthony Poindexter--Back, 6'1", 202, junior, Virginia. Led ACC defensive backs in tackles last season with 98. Also had three blocked punts and four interceptions.

Dre' Bly--Back, 5'10", 190, sophomore, North Carolina. Led nation in interceptions with 11. One of three finalists last year for the Thorpe Award.

Jim Wren--Punter, 6'0", 220, senior, Southern California. Ranked first in punting in Pac Ten, seventh nationally with 45.6-yard average on 66 punts. Twenty-two of those punts were for 50 yards or more.

There's still no IA playoff, and the Pac Ten and Big Ten are not part of the Bowl Alliance until next year.

Rest of the Best

Quarterbacks: Donovan McNabb (Syracuse), Ron Powlus (Notre Dame), Chris Keldorf (North Carolina), Cory Sauter (Minnesota), John Dutton (Nevada), Ryan Clement (Miami), Ryan Leaf (Washington State), Chris McCoy (Navy), Zebbie Lethridge (Texas Tech)

Running Backs: Curtis Enis (Penn State), Chris Fuamatu-Ma'afala (Utah), Scott Harley (East Carolina), Robert Holcombe (Illinois), Ahman Green (Nebraska), Pepe Pearson (Ohio State), Sedrick Irvin (Michigan State), Ricky Williams (Texas), De'Mond Parker (Oklahoma), Autry Denson (Notre Dame), Ken Oxendine (Virginia Tech), Skip Hicks (UCLA)

Receivers: Phil Savoy (Colorado), E.G. Green (Florida State), Larry Shannon (East Carolina), Ryan Thelwell (Minnesota), Az-zahir Hakim (San Diego State), David Saunders (West Virginia), Jacquez Green (Florida), Nakia Jenkins (Utah State), Harvey Middleton (Georgia Tech), Stephen Alexander (Oklahoma), Jerame Tuman (Michigan)

Offensive Linemen: Mike Rosenthal (Notre Dame), Kevin Long (Florida State), Ben Fricke (Houston), Jeff Saturday (North Carolina), Kyle Murphy (Arizona State), Eric Anderson (Nebraska), Kyle Turley (San Diego State), Melvin Thomas (Colorado), Gennaro DiNapoli (Virginia Tech), Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia)

Defensive Linemen: Jason Peters (Nebraska), Greg Ellis (North Carolina), Jared DeVries (Iowa), Ryan Olson (Colorado), Kailee Wong (Stanford), John Thornton (West Virginia), Chris Akins (Texas), Glen Steele (Michigan), Ed Chester (Florida), Andre Wadsworth (Florida State)

Linebackers: Takeo Spikes (Auburn), Jamie Duncan (Vanderbilt), Antwaune Ponds (Syracuse), Johnny Rutledge (Florida), Keith Brooking (Georgia Tech), Marchant Kenney (Southern Mississippi), DeShone Myles (Nevada), Chris Gizzi (Air Force), Sam Sword (Michigan), Sam Cowart (Florida State)

Defensive Backs: Tony Blevins (Kansas), Deshea Townsend (Alabama), Ralph Brown (Nebraska), Mitchell Freedman (Arizona State), Sean Andrews (Navy), Donovin Darius (Syracuse), Fred Weary (Florida), Shaun Williams (UCLA), Damon Moore (Ohio State)

Kick Returners: Ketric Sanford (Houston), Terry Fair (Tennessee), Allen Rossum (Notre Dame), Deon Mitchell (Northern Illinois)

Placekickers: Phil Dawson (Texas), Kris Brown (Nebraska), Robert Nycz (Arizona State), Damon Shea (Nevada), Jaret Greaser (Texas Tech), Marty Kent (Louisiana Tech)

Punters: Aron Langley (Wyoming), Alan Sutkowski (Indiana)

Atlantic Coast

Florida State .................. 10--1

North Carolina .................. 10--1

Clemson .................. 8--3

Virginia .................. 6--5

Georgia Tech .................. 5--6

North Carolina State .................. 5--6

Maryland .................. 5--6

Wake Forest .................. 3--8

Duke .................. 1--10

Big East

Syracuse .................. 9--3

Miami .................. 8--3

Virginia Tech .................. 8--3

West Virginia .................. 7--4

Boston College .................. 6--5

Pittsburgh .................. 3--8

Rutgers .................. 2--9

Temple .................. 2--9

Big Ten

Penn State .................. 11--0

Iowa .................. 9--2

Michigan .................. 8--3

Ohio State .................. 8--4

Northwestern .................. 8--4

Wisconsin .................. 8--4

Michigan State .................. 7--4

Minnesota .................. 6--6

Illinois .................. 5--6

Purdue .................. 3--8

Indiana .................. 3--8

Big Twelve

North Division

Nebraska .................. 11--0

Colorado .................. 9--2

Kansas State .................. 7--4

Kansas .................. 6--5

Missouri .................. 5--6

Iowa State .................. 2--9

South Division

Texas .................. 9--2

Texas A&M .................. 7--4

Oklahoma .................. 6--6

Texas Tech .................. 5--6

Oklahoma State .................. 5--6

Baylor .................. 4--7

Big West

Nevada .................. 8--3

Utah State .................. 7--4

North Texas .................. 4--7

Idaho .................. 4--6

New Mexico State .................. 3--8

Boise State .................. 2--9

Conference USA

East Carolina .................. 7--4

Louisville .................. 6--5

Southern Mississippi .................. 6--5

Cincinnati .................. 6--5

Houston .................. 4--7

Memphis .................. 4--7

Tulane .................. 3--8

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement in the classroom as well as on the playing field. Nominated by their colleges, candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their collegiate scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The winner attends Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend, receives a commemorative medallion and is included in our All-America team photograph. In addition, Playboy donates $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete is Daryl Bush from Florida State University. A linebacker for the Seminoles, Bush is a two-time Butkus Award semifinalist. He had 101 tackles in 1996 for the nation's top rushing defense. He was also a member of the first-team GTE COSIDA Academic All-America Team and won the Seminoles' Golden Torch Award for the highest GPA among all male athletes. His undergraduate major was finance, and he had a cumulative GPA of 3.86.

Honorable mention: Jeremy Lindley (Southern Mississippi), Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia), Patrick Tillman (Arizona State), Cory Wedel (Wyoming), Mark Schultis (Texas), Patrick Stephen (Northern Illinois), Michael Reeder (Texas Christian), Grant Wistrom (Nebraska), Brian Griese (Michigan), Barry Gardner (Northwestern), Ryan Olson (Colorado), Jarrett Grosdidier (Kansas State), Stephen Phelan (Virginia), Terry Jackson (Florida), Dan Gonzalez (East Carolina), Eric de Groh (West Virginia), Matthew Reischl (Iowa), Nate Kvamme (Colorado State), Jason deGroot (Houston), David Patterson (New Mexico State), Cory Sauter (Minnesota), Derrick Bridges (Northeast Louisiana), Mark Fischer (Purdue), Jeff Pankratz (Idaho)

Independents

Notre Dame .................. 10--2

Navy .................. 9--2

Army .................. 7--4

Alabama--Birmingham .................. 5--6

Southwestern Louisiana .................. 5--6

Louisiana Tech .................. 5--6

Arkansas State .................. 3--8

Northeast Louisiana .................. 3--9

Mid-American

East Division

Marshall .................. . 8--3

Miami .................. 7--4

Ohio .................. 7--4

Bowling Green State .................. 5--6

Kent State .................. 3--8

Akron .................. 3--8

West Division

Toledo .................. 7--4

Ball State .................. 7--4

Central Michigan .................. 5--6

Eastern Michigan .................. 3--8

Western Michigan .................. 3--8

Northern Illinois .................. 3--8

PAC Ten

Washington .................. 9--2

Stanford .................. 8--3

UCLA .................. 7--4

Arizona State .................. 7--4

USC .................. 7--4

Arizona .................. 6--5

Washington State .................. 5--6

California .................. 5--6

Oregon .................. 4--7

Oregon State .................. 3--8

Southeastern

Eastern Division

Florida .................. 10--1

Tennessee .................. 10--1

South Carolina .................. 7--4

Georgia .................. 6--5

Kentucky .................. 4--7

Vanderbilt .................. 3--8

Western Division

Louisiana State .................. 8--3

Alabama .................. 8--3

Auburn .................. 8--3

Arkansas .................. 5--6

Mississippi State .................. 4--7

Mississippi .................. 4--7

Western Athletic

Mountain Division

Utah .................. 9--2

Brigham Young .................. 8--3

Rice .................. 7--4

Tulsa .................. 5--6

New Mexico .................. 6--5

Texas Christian .................. 4--7

Southern Methodist .................. 4--7

Texas-El Paso .................. 3--8

Pacific Division

Colorado State .................. 8--3

Wyoming .................. 8--4

San Diego State .................. 6--6

Air Force .................. 5--6

Fresno State .................. 4--8

San Jose State .................. 3--8

Hawaii .................. 3--9

UNLV .................. 2--9