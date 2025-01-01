O, Miss Canada

Danielle house knows how to take it on the chin. Growing up in Newfoundland, Danielle got bruised as a broomball goalie and banged up in backyard rock battles. But she always came back smiling. So it's no surprise to see that girlish grin even now, after her toughest test ever. "This has been a hell of a year," she says, her golden eyes gleaming. "But it made me a stronger person." Only two months after winning the Miss Canada International crown, Danielle was accused in October 1996 of hitting her ex-beau's girlfriend at a university bar in St. John's, where Danielle was studying nursing. And although she says her ex-boyfriend instigated the punch--"He grabbed my arm, I pulled back and she got struck"--she was convicted by a judge and stripped of her crown. But Danielle didn't get mad. She got an agent. Now, at the ripe age of 21, Danielle is chasing her modeling and acting dreams in the U.S. Yet she will not let fame tarnish her northern values. Of part Inuit heritage--do not call her Eskimo--she firmly believes in stretching her resources. "You're not going to see me on a shopping spree on Rodeo Drive," Danielle proclaims. "I pride myself on bargain hunting. I love a good flea market." She's also shopping for a new man. And it will not cost him a fortune, either. "If you want to impress me," she says, "give me a Franklin Mint doll and sit me down for a Star Trek marathon with a cheesecake by my side." But don't expect Danielle to stay away from controversy for long. In tribute to her trapper culture, she wants to be the spokesmodel for the Canadian Fur Association. "It's my heritage and I'm proud of it," Danielle declares. And she's ready to take on the animal rights activists. "After all I've been through," she says, grinning, "I can survive anything."