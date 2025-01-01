Playboy's College Basketball Preview

There's a sign on I-65 just north of Indianapolis that warns speed Kills. Unfortunately, it was missed by the players and coaches of North Carolina and Kentucky as they headed to the Final Four. Front-runner Kansas and Providence never saw it either. Wouldn't have helped if they had, because speed is tough to defend against, and hotshot Arizona couldn't have had more if Sandra Bullock were on the roster.

So now everyone is scouting for speed. Forget the big man. There aren't any great ones around the college game now anyway. Push the ball, play full-court pressure defense, shoot the three and run, run, run.

However, speed--as in a fast break to the NBA--also threatens the game's health. Eighteen young men with college eligibility left on the meter jumped to the pros; one high school honcho, Tracy McGrady, decided to skip the college experience altogether. In a world where so many of today's college hoops stars have as much interest in getting an education as Chris Farley does in health food, McGrady is, if nothing else, honest. If a young man is superbly talented at hoops but has zero interest in education, perhaps he is better off attending the University of Nike Basketball Camp and taking a straight shot at the NBA instead of going through the sham and deception of enrolling in college. In the end, the college game is better off without him.

(1) UCLA

Many basketball fans didn't agree with UCLA's dismissal of coach Jim Harrick for alleged expense-account irregularities. Even more questioned the naming of 32-year-old Steve Lavin, a full-time assistant for only two years, to take the coaching reins once held by the legendary John Wooden. Lavin himself must have had similar thoughts on January 9, 1997 after UCLA absorbed a shocking 109--61 drubbing by Stanford, the worst defeat in school history. But Wooden called in his vote of confidence, the players rallied behind Lavin and when UCLA played the Cardinals again, the Bruins not only avenged the loss but also started a 12-game winning streak that finally ended with a loss to Minnesota in the Midwest Regional One Finals. Lavin has lost Charles O'Bannon and Cameron Dollar to graduation, but he's recruited stellar talent to join returning starters J.R. Henderson, Jelani McCoy and Toby Bailey. The most highly touted of the new recruits are Baron Davis, the number one high school point guard in the nation last year, and Schea Cotton, a solid top ten prospect. If Lavin can meld the talent, experience and youth, UCLA could rival any team in the nation.

(2) Duke

Coach Mike Krzyzewski is all smiles. He has four starters returning from a 24-win season and one of his best recruiting classes. Four recruits--6'8" forwards Elton Brand and Shane Battier, 6'11" center Chris Burgess and guard William Avery--were top 15 high school prospects. Returning starting guard Trajan Langdon (14.3 points per game) is ready to blossom into one of college basketball's superstars, while seniors Steve Wojciechowski and Ro-shown McLeod give the Blue Devils experience to go with their awesome talent. Coach K could still be smiling in San Antonio.

(3) North Carolina

Evidently Dean Smith has learned a few things in his 36-year stint as head coach of the Tar Heels. He had one of his best seasons last year, coaxing a group of talented but largely inexperienced players through a dreadful early season all the way to an ACC tourney championship and the NCAA semifinals, where they lost to Arizona 66--58. The only starter gone from Smith's squad is 7'3" Serge Zwikker, making this year's team smaller but quicker. Playboy All-America Antawn Jamison is a 6'9" Michael Jordan wannabe who averaged more than 19 points per game last year. Shammond Williams and Vince Carter should sparkle this season after solid performances last year. Picture Smith and the Tar Heels in yet another Final Four.

(4) Arizona

Basketball Prognostication 101: If a team wins the national championship and returns all five starters plus a generous selection of backups, why would it not be the favorite to repeat? Because there's nothing harder to do these days than repeat an NCAA basketball championship, particularly for players who must deal with the hype and media pressure that starts with the opening tip of the first game. However, the Wildcats have the perfect coach to guide them back to the top, Playboy Coach of the Year Lute Olson. He's cool, he's collected, he's disciplined. And there's no question about Arizona's talent. Playboy All-America Miles Simon, whose ball-hugging smile may have been the best PR for college basketball since Michael Jordan's jump shot, is a great floor leader. Backcourt partner Playboy All-America Mike Bibby, so good but still developing, is quick to the paint and deadly from the perimeter. Michael Dickerson and Bennett Davison combine for points and rebounds. Will Arizona repeat? It could, but it probably won't.

(5) Kansas

There's no question Kansas had the nation's best college basketball team last season. Scot Pollard played the enforcer, Jacque Vaughn (once he recovered from a wrist injury) was the experienced floor general and Playboy All-America Paul Pierce showed tremendous athleticism at both ends of the floor. And then there was Playboy All-America Raef LaFrentz, ready to carry his team when everyone else went cold. With high-caliber coach Roy Williams on the bench, what could go wrong? The Jayhawks were unlucky to go cold against red-hot Arizona on the night when it mattered most. LaFrentz and Pierce return this season. Ryan Robertson is nearly as good as Vaughn. Two McDonald's All-Americans, guard Kenny Gregory and 7'1" center Eric Chenowith, will become part of the mix. The Jayhawks may not be quite so good as last season, but perhaps they'll be luckier.

(6) Purdue

No team more consistently outperforms preseason predictions than Purdue. That's because prognosticators have been slow to recognize the genius of coach Gene Keady, who can build a championship program even with scarce talent. That won't be the case this season because Keady has as much, or more, talent to work with as any coach in the conference. His two best player's are Brad Miller, a 6'11" senior who plays both forward and center, and guard Chad Austin, an 1100-point scorer in just three seasons. In addition, Keady has his usual assortment of beefy rebounders, three-point artists and defensive specialists. A trip to the Final Four would catapult Keady to national prominence.

(7) Fresno State

No team has more pure talent potential this season than Fresno State. Controversial coach Jerry Tarkanian, once the "Jaws" of UNLV's high-profile program, welcomes back Chris Herren, an outstanding guard who averaged 17.5 points per game, and forward Daymond Forney (14.2 ppg). Herren started his collegiate career at Boston College, Forney in junior college. Then there are 6'8" Tremaine Fowlkes, a transfer from Cal; 6'8" Larry Abney, a junior college transfer; Avondre Jones, a transfer from USC; and Winfred Walton, who was penciled onto Jim Boeheim's roster at Syracuse before he failed freshman eligibility requirements. If Tark can keep his players eligible and get them to play together, the Bulldogs could be as good as any team in the nation.

(8) Minnesota

The Golden Gophers dominated the Big Ten race last season (16--2) and then battled all the way to the Final Four before falling to Kentucky (78--69) in the semifinals. For 11-year coach Clem Haskins, it was a fulfilling journey. Haskins has lots of talent returning from last year's team, but he has the difficult job of replacing graduated team leader Bobby Jackson and Courtney James (who will play ball in Europe). That mantle will undoubtedly fall to seniors Sam Jacobson and Eric Harris.

(9) Michigan

The Wolverines will try to use last year's NIT championship as a springboard to success in the NCAA tourney this year. However, they'll have to make the jump without 6'9" forward Maurice Taylor, who skipped his final year to become the 14th pick in the NBA draft. That still leaves coach Steve Fisher with (continued on page 184)College Basketball(continued from page 144) Louis Bullock, one of the best outside players in college, as well as 6'8", 300-plus-pound Playboy All-America Robert Traylor inside. Six-nine string bean Maceo Baston rebounds well but needs to improve his medium-range jumper, while senior Jerod Ward is still struggling to prove he deserved the national player of the year title in high school four years ago. The Wolverines suffered from inconsistency and a lack of depth last year. They could have the same problems this season.

(10) Kentucky

Having rebuilt the Wildcats into a national power and with an NCAA championship in his pocket, Rick Pitino once again succumbed to the glamour and money of the NBA. Or maybe he was frustrated because some of his highly recruited players couldn't resist the lure of the NBA, leaving before their college eligibility expired. Pitino is now a Lexington legend. Enter Tubby Smith, former Pitino assistant, most recently head coach at Georgia and now the first black coach at Kentucky. Smith isn't intimidated by Pitino's legacy, making him the perfect choice to keep the Wildcats on top of the heap. While lots of good players have left Lexington in the past two years, there are still a few left. Guard Wayne Turner should fill some of the void left by Ron Mercer's early exit. Jeff Sheppard's return after a year on red-shirt will also help. Forward Scott Padgett is back, as are big men Jamaal Magloire and Nazr Mohammed.

(11) Xavier

The already quick Musketeers will be quicker with freshmen guards Alvin Brown and Maurice McAfee, both of whom could see considerable playing time despite the return of junior guard tandem Lenny Brown and Gary Lump-kin. Skip Prosser, entering his fourth year as coach, has addressed one of his team's few weaknesses from last season with the addition of 6'9" postman Reggie Butler. The return of a healthy Nate Turner (6'8") won't hurt either. With the team coming off a 23--6 season and a 13th place finish in the AP final poll, Prosser has dreams of San Antonio.

(12) Clemson

Already one of the hottest coaches in the nation, Rick Barnes will only get hotter this year as Clemson tries to improve on its 23--10 performance of last season. The Tigers are bigger, stronger and deeper than last year. Seven-one freshman Adam Allenspach will give Barnes another big body inside, while freshman Jason Pryor and Temple transfer Johnny Miller will share time at the guard spot opposite Terrell McIntyre (13.4 ppg). There's also all-conference forward Greg Buckner (15.4 ppg). The Tigers, who averaged less than 13 turnovers a game, don't beat themselves.

(13) St. John's

With a year of experience under his belt and two talented seniors trying to catch the eye of the NBA, coach Fran Fraschilla could get St. John's back on the track that made it the nation's fourth winningest program. There was some question about Zendon Hamilton's SAT scores, but the Playboy All-America is clearly one of the best big men in college basketball this year. And while 6'6" Felipe Lopez may not have lived up to the hype in the New York press during high school, he's had a respectable collegiate career, capped by a 15.9-points-per-game average last season. Two recruits, Ron Artest and Shannon Crooks, should make important contributions as the Red Storm tries to blow away its competition in the Big East.

(14) Hawaii

For Western Athletic Conference opponents, a visit to the islands wasn't exactly a pleasurable experience last season. The Rainbows, under ten-year coach Riley Wallace, played tenacious defense en route to a 21--8 season that took them to the second round of the NIT. Four starters from that team return, including the lethal guard combo of Anthony Carter (18.7 ppg) and Alika Smith (17.9 ppg). Wallace will also bring in seven-foot Bryan Moeller to replace graduated Seth Sundberg in the middle.

(15) Maryland

Despite the fact that Keith Booth has taken his 19.5-points-per-game average to the NBA, Maryland coach Gary Williams has his deepest team since taking over in College Park eight years ago. The junior trio of Terrell Stokes, Laron Profit and Obinna Ekezie give the Terps a good floor leader, an explosive scorer and power on the inside. Freshmen Terence Morris and Mike Mardesich (the latter is Maryland's first seven-footer) will give Williams a minimum eight-man rotation. The Terps are Top 25 material and yet may finish no better than fourth in the ACC.

(16) Mississippi

Looking for a dark horse team and player to root for? Try Ole Miss and 6'9" senior forward Ansu Sesay, who is almost certain to build on his 14.8 ppg and 7.9 rpg averages of last season. And Mississippi, which won the SEC West regular division title last year, hopes to repeat the feat. Sixth-year coach Rob Evans has four more returning starters to go with Sesay, and he thinks freshman point guard Jason Flanigan will see lots of playing time.

(17) Syracuse

The Orangemen should be able to bounce back from an uncharacteristic season (19--13) that saw them fail to win 20 games for the first time since 1981--1982. With a year's experience under his belt, Jason Hart will be more adept at point guard. Forwards Todd Burgan (15.1 ppg) and Marius Janulis are both returning starters. Syracuse has plenty of size at center with 6'9" Etan Thomas and 6'11" Elvir Ovcina. Expect Jim Boeheim to nudge his team toward the 24 wins they have averaged during his 21-year coaching tenure.

(18) Iowa

Two years ago Jess Settles thought he might be headed early to the NBA. When his tryout at the NBA camp didn't go well, he decided to return to Iowa City for his senior year. An injury cut short that season, but a medical redshirt allows him to return this year. His success may determine whether the Hawkeyes have a good or a great season. The other key for coach Tom Davis is finding a suitable replacement for graduated point guard Andre Woolridge. Davis has added freshmen Ricky Davis and Dean Oliver, both of whom are bound to get time in Davis' use-the-bench rotation system.

(19) Arkansas

The effects of a 16-month NCAA investigation that cost Arkansas its top scorer (Sunday Adebayo) and rebounder (Jesse Pate) midseason two years ago are still being felt by coach Nolan Richardson and his Razorbacks team. "The cloud is gone, since three of the seven allegations were dropped--and we were not even put on probation," says Richardson. "However, the effect lingers in terms of our ability to recruit blue-chip players." Even with just 11 scholarship players last year, Richardson was able to guide the Razorbacks to an 8--8 SEC mark, 18--14 overall. With guards Kareem Reid, who last season led the SEC in assists, and three-point threat Pat Bradley, Arkansas will continue to have a perimeter-oriented attack. The success of seven-foot freshman Jason Jennings in the middle will determine whether the Razorbacks are just another good SEC team or are ready to return to national prominence.

(20) Georgia

Bulldogs athletic director Vince Dooley opted for continuity by promoting assistant Ron Jirsa to coach when Tubby Smith packed his bags for Kentucky. Jirsa, who turns 38 this month and has never had a head coaching job, had the support of the players, most of whom return from last season. Georgia had no star player under Smith, instead relying on overall balance and a ferocious team defense. Jirsa will employ the same philosophy. Freshman leaper Jumaine Jones could break into the opening-game starting lineup.

(21) Temple

Coach John Chaney had the planets aligned for a run at the national title until junior center Marc Jackson took an early exit to the NBA. Chaney, however, has plenty of firepower left: Starting guards Rasheed Brokenborough and Juan "Pepe" Sanchez return, and Quincy Wadley and Malik Moore are now eligible after sitting out last season under NCAA academic restrictions. Freshman Lynn Greer is a point guard deluxe, having finished as the number two all-time scorer in Philadelphia high school history (Wilt Chamberlain is number one).

(22) Stanford

With all starters except Brevin Knight returning, we should soon see how important the 5'10" All-America point guard was to the 22--8 success of Stanford. Coach Mike Montgomery will shift Arthur Lee from his off-guard starting spot and hopes Kamba Tshionyi and highly recruited freshman Michael McDonald can provide backup. The focus of the Cardinals attack will shift inside, where 7'1" junior center Tim Young has a chance to be one of college basketball's dominant big men.

(23) Unc-Charlotte

With two of Conference USA's best players returning (guard Sean Colson and forward DeMarco Johnson), plus a strong bench, second-year coach Melvin Watkins isn't concerned that the 49ers are thrust into the role of conference favorite: "No one plays the game to not finish first. I'm not worried about it." Watkins' carefree attitude is no doubt bolstered by the addition of Division I transfer Kelvin Price and juco transfer Galen Young, both explosive players, plus recruits Marlon Thomas, Diego Guevara and Charles Hayward, all likely to contribute in their first season.

(24) St. Joseph's

The Hawks will rely on the dynamite backcourt combination of Rashid Bey and Arthur "Yah" Davis to defend the Atlantic Ten conference tourney championship they won last season. Coach Phil Martelli, who has already posted 45 wins in two seasons, expects Frank Wilkins, a 6'9" redshirt freshman who plays a solid perimeter game, and Damien Reid, a top Canadian high schooler last year, to contribute as well.

(25) Marquette

Even coach Mike Deane was surprised when Marquette sailed through the Conference USA tournament last year, winning four games in four days and trouncing strong Cincinnati and UNC--Charlotte teams en route to the conference tourney championship. Deane attributes much of that success to what he calls his "midget" backcourt, the tandem of Aaron Hutchins and Marcus West, both 5'10" wonder kids who return for their senior seasons. Point producers Anthony Pieper and Chris Crawford have graduated. With a lack of noticeable talent in the paint, Marquette will have to sprint its way to another NCAA bid and a fourth consecutive 20-win season since Deane took over the program.

(26) Valparaiso

What's the only school in the nation to win both its conference regular season and tournament titles in each of the past three seasons? That's right--Valparaiso. The Crusaders' Mr. Everything, guard Bryce Drew, is back for his senior season, giving his team a solid shot at four in a row. The best thing about Drew, who averaged 19.9 points per game and will undoubtedly become the school's all-time scoring leader before season's end, is that he makes his teammates better. Two seven-footers in the middle, Antanas Vilcinskas and Zoran Viskovic, will muscle plenty of rebounds and twist the tongues of plenty of announcers.

(27) Connecticut

Any time UConn coach Jim Calhoun gets all five starters back from the previous year you can be certain the Huskies will be at or near the top of the Big East conference standings by the end of the season. The flashy guard-forward combination of Richard Hamilton and Rashamel Jones is the best of the group, none of whom are yet seniors. Big Souleymane Wane (6'11") becomes eligible on December 20.

(28) Louisville

Rumors continue to circulate that this will be Denny Crum's last season as coach at Louisville. What has he left to prove after winning 20 or more victories in 21 of his 26 seasons, advancing to the Final Four six times and winning two national championships (1980 and 1986)? Crum will likely add another 20-win total this year, even though lightning-quick DeJuan Wheat has graduated. USC transfer Cameron Murray is Crum's choice to replace point guard Wheat. There won't be any superstars among the Cardinals this year, but there are enough solid all-round players to enable Louisville to land its predictable NCAA berth.

(29) Utah

Coach Rick Majerus is certain that life without All-America Keith Van Horn will be a little more stressful. After all, Van Horn led the Utes in points and rebounds the past four seasons. But basketball players are like good meals for the optimistic coach: As soon as you're done with one, you start looking forward to the next. Michael Doleac will be Utah's prize this year. Majerus thinks the 6'11 " senior center (14.4 ppg and 7.7 rpg) still has tons of untapped potential. Freshman Britton Johnsen and sophomore Alex Jensen, just returned from a two-year church mission, should also figure in Majerus' recipe for success.

(30) Illinois State

Coach Kevin Stallings expects the Red-birds to fly to another NCAA bid on the wings of a 14-man roster that returns intact from a 24-win record last season. Best of the Birds is 6'6" junior forward Rico Hill, who averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds last season. While ISU lacks height at center, it has beef in 6'7" LeRoy Watkins, who weighs in at 265.

(31) Cincinnati

With Danny Fortson skipping his senior season to go to the NBA and four-year starting guard Damon Flint graduated, Bob Huggins will have to rely on every bit of his coaching skill and drill-sergeant discipline to keep the Bearcats among the nation's basketball elite. The offense will revolve around 6'6" forward Ruben Patterson and juco transfer Michael Horton, who will likely play point guard. Center Kenyon Martin can be a force on defense in the paint. On paper, the Bearcats don't appear to have enough talent to keep them in the Top 50. Huggins, however, will find a way to get them there.

(32) Illinois

The feeling in Champaign is that Lon Kruger has turned the corner after only one season as coach at Illinois. The Illini, who won more than 20 games (22-10) for the first time since 1991, went strictly up-tempo offensively, relying on quickness and a perimeter game to compensate for their lack of height. With only three players over 6'6", the formula will remain the same. Kruger will have Jelani Boline and Matt Heldman, seniors, share time as point guard in the spot that has been vacated by graduated Kiwane Garris. The return of a healthy Jerry Hester, who missed all but five games last season because of back surgery, will help.

(33) Florida State

Sensing that he might be on shaky ground at Florida State despite a second-place finish to Michigan in the postseason NIT, Pat Kennedy moved north to take over a foundering DePaul program. The Seminoles quickly tabbed Steve Robinson, formerly with Tulsa, as their new coach. Robinson's sense of timing looks good: FSU returns four starters and a decent bench, and it adds junior college transfer All-America Terrell Baker and Kentucky transfer Oliver Simmons. A fifth-place finish in the ACC will still get them an invitation to the Big Dance.

(34) Texas

The Longhorns have reached the NCAA tournament in eight of nine seasons since Tom Penders took over as coach. Despite the loss of guard Reggie Freeman and strongman Dennis Jordan, Texas and Penders should gain their ninth tourney berth this season. Penders will blend the skills of three returning starters with the potential of a recruiting class he regards as his best since he arrived in Austin. Five of six of his new players are 6'8" or taller, and one, 7' Chris Mihm, is regarded as one of the top center prospects in the nation.

(35) Indiana

This season should answer the question on the minds of so many Indiana basketball fans: Can Bob Knight still coach winning basketball? Last season, the coach saw his team come apart after a strong start. Knight appeared to have given up by the time Indiana played and lost to Colorado (80-62) in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Afterward (depending on who you believe), starting guard Neil Reed was forced out, quit or wasn't invited back for his Senior year. If everyone else shows up for the season, Indiana should have a very good team. A.J. Guyton was Big Ten freshman of the year. Andrae Patterson has proved he can have big games (39 points against Duke), though not consistently. Luke Recker, Indiana's high school Mr. Basketball, should contribute as a freshman. Knight is bringing in two junior college players, William Gladness and Rob Turner, who should figure in the rotation. An unsuccessful season could end with Knight throwing in the towel.

(36) South Carolina

The 15-1 Gamecocks flew to an SEC title last year on the play of the best trio of guards in the nation. Larry Davis has graduated from that group but Playboy All-America BJ McKie returns, as does Melvin Watson. Six-eleven senior Ryan Stack and senior forward William Gallman will provide the muscle up front, and coach Eddie Fogler has brought in transfers Recus Nix and LeRon Williams (who played two years at Florida).

(37) Princeton

Former longtime coach Pete Carril always believed Princeton's winning system was more important than any one player. It may be that it was more important than the coach as well. Carril assistant Bill Carmody took over the program last season. The Tigers never missed a beat, breezing to a 14--0 Ivy League title and finishing the year 24--4. What is the system? Shoot well (50 percent overall, 38 percent from the three-point line), play superior defense (the Tigers led the nation in scoring defense) and don't waste energy showboating (the team had 244 three-pointers but only five dunks last season). With that formula seemingly locked in, it shouldn't matter that Ivy player of the year Sydney Johnson has graduated. Carmody will simply plug another player into the system.

(38) Butler

The Bulldogs waited 35 years for the NCAA tournament bid that finally came last season after a school-record 23 wins and a Midwestern Conference crown. Now Butler fans are chanting "Repeat!" Conference player of the year Jon Neu-houser returns, as does 7'2" shot blocker Rolf van Rijn. If coach Barry Collier can find a replacement for graduated guard Kelsey Wilson, Bulldogs fans should get their wish.

(39) Wisconsin

There's no question that Dick Bennett is one of the best college coaches in the game. He proved that by repeatedly leading little Wisconsin--Green Bay to the NCAA tournament. Entering his third season at Madison, he has begun to attract the sort of talent that could lead the Badgers to even greater heights. Bennett's best player at the moment is junior forward Sam Okey, who has the potential to get even better. Freshmen Mark Vershaw and Charlie Wills will get playing time despite the return of a group of veterans from last year's 18-win team.

(40) George Washington

College basketball's Mutt and Jeff act is back for another season: 5'4" Shawnta Rogers is the NCAA's best lilliputian point guard since Mugsy Boggs, but 7'1" Russian Alexander Koul is still more potential than performance. Forward Yegor Mescheriakov, the Colonials' leading scorer (16.6 ppg) last season, is only a junior. And coach Mike Jarvis speaks glowingly about promising forward Pat Ngongba, who was forced to sit out his first year.

(41) Rhode Island

Jim Harrick was too good a coach and person not to get another coaching opportunity after UCLA dismissed him for alleged expense account irregularities. Harrick, whose 17-year coaching record is 358--160 and includes an NCAA championship with the Bruins in 1995, not only gets a second life at Rhode Island, he also gets an excellent basketball team. The Rams, who won 20 games last season, return guard Tyson Wheeler (16.4 ppg) and three other starters, plus 6'9" Purdue transfer Luther Clay, who steps into the center spot vacated by graduated Michael Andersen.

(42) Nebraska

Coach Danny Nee thinks that his team will once again be solid defensively and strong on the boards despite the graduation of 6'11" center Mikki Moore, the one departed starter from last season's 18--15 squad. He expects 6'10" junior Venson Hamilton to provide the muscle inside, while he describes point guard Tyronn Lue as one of the quicker players in the nation. The Cornhuskers need better play from the bench and improved accuracy from the three-point line if they are to offer any sort of serious challenge to conference favorites Kansas and Texas.

(43) New Mexico

With four starters returning from last season's 25--8 team, including Playboy All-America Kenny Thomas and 6'8" senior Clayton Shields (15.5 ppg), coach Dave Bliss thinks the Lobos should get beyond the second round of the NCAA tourney, a hurdle they have been unable to get over the past two seasons. Lamont Long is expected to replace Charles Smith, the lone departing starter, at the wing spot. The talent is there for a run deep into the tournament. Bliss, however, knows his team has been a touch soft physically and has lacked discipline, two weaknesses he has attempted to address in the preseason.

(44) Seton Hall

It's the dawn of the Tommy Amaker era at Seton Hall. The former Duke player and nine-year assistant to Mike Krzyzewski has the opportunity to mold a program in his image. He has lots of talent to work with. Guard Shaheen Holloway (17.3 ppg) returns after an award-winning freshman season. His backcourt partner, Levell Sanders, averaged slightly fewer points (15.8 ppg) but chipped in 5.1 rebounds per game. The Pirates are a little small in the paint unless senior Jacky Kaba steps up his game. Forward Donnell Williams could help on the boards if he can avoid the injuries that have plagued him most of his collegiate career.

(45) Southwest Missouri State

It's probably a stretch to think that two teams in the Missouri Valley Conference could get NCAA bids. However, the aforementioned Illinois State and coach Steve Alford's Southwest Missouri State probably deserve them. Alford, who made a name for himself playing for Indiana's Bob Knight for all four years of his college eligibility, gets back four starters from last year's 24-win squad. The best of the bunch is 6'11" forward and center Danny Moore, who averaged 19.5 points per game. Billy Coby, who sat out after transferring from Washington State, and juco transfers Butch Tshomba and Ken Stringer could help as well.

(46) Michigan State

The Spartans may not have enough firepower to win the Big Ten this season, but third-year coach Tom Izzo has a promising assortment of returning starters and talented recruits. Sophomore guard Mateen Cleaves, who was slowed by a back injury last year, should be one of the conference's top assist men, while 6'8" forward Antonio Smith attempts to repeat as the Big Ten's leading rebounder (10.6 rpg). Freshmen Charlie Bell and Andre Hutson are highly regarded. Expect Michigan State to make a serious run at an NCAA tournament berth.

(47) Vanderbilt

With six of his top seven scorers returning, Vanderbilt coach Jan van Breda Kolff expects his Commodores to improve on the 19-12 record that got them a ticket to the Big Dance last season. Guard Drew Maddux, power forward Billy Di Spaltro and 6'9" center Austin Bates are the central players in the Vandy scheme of things. Homegrown freshman Sam Howard will help in the backcourt, while Anthony Williams, Alabama high school player of the year and the all-time leading rebounder in the state, should help under the boards, a weak spot for the Commodores last season.

(48) South Alabama

Evidently, Bill Musselman has learned a few things about how to win basketball games in a 33-year coaching career that has taken him from high school to college to the ABA, CBA and NBA. In just two years since he took the reins at South Alabama, he's transformed an obscure program into a winning team that was on the verge of becoming a media darling on the eve of the NCAA tournament. Had the Jaguars held on to a ten-point lead with seven minutes to play in their NCAA tourney first-round game against eventual national champ Arizona, Musselman and South Alabama would undoubtedly have found themselves thrust into the national spotlight. With four starters returning plus the addition of two solid junior college players (Travon Broadway and Darrian Evans), they'll have another opportunity to upset the big boys when the next season rolls around.

(49) Eastern Michigan

Call it "What have you done for me lately?" Two years ago, Eastern Michigan won the MAC regular season and tourney titles, then upset mighty Duke (75-60) in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Last season, the Eagles won 22 games but tripped over Miami in the conference tourney championship. Result: No NCAA bid, no NIT bid. With four starters returning, EMU is out for revenge. The best of the Eagles is also the smallest: 5'5" Earl Boykins, who averaged 19.1 points per game last year. Coach Milton Barnes has added 6'10" juco transfer Ajani Williams to put muscle in the paint, as well as freshman guard Sharif Fordham, a defensive specialist.

(50) Long Island

Who can forget the well-chronicled story of Richie Parker, the heralded high school player whose life and basketball career short-circuited when he was convicted on a sexual abuse charge? He received five years probation and then went to Long Island University. So far, Parker has remained trouble free in school and has excelled on the court with a 16.1-points-per-game average. However, he's not the Blackbirds' only weapon. Guard Charles Jones returns as the nation's leading scorer with a 30.1-points-per-game average. Senior forward Mike Campbell added an average 18.7 as well, giving LIU one of the most explosive scoring trios in the nation. With better depth and a little more size under the boards, Long Island and Richie Parker might wind up in the media spotlight once again, this time with a more positive spin.

Possible Breakthroughs

Anson mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement both in the classroom and on the basketball court. Nominated by their colleges, the candidates are judged on their scholastic and athletic accomplishments by the editors of Playboy. The award winner attends Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend (held this year in Chicago), receives a commemorative medallion and is included in the team photograph published in the magazine. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award in basketball goes to Drew Hansen from the University of Utah. A 6'5" senior, Hansen, one of the team's top defensive specialists, has played every position on the floor (except center) for coach Rick Majerus. He was named to the GTE Academic All-District Team and is a three-time member of the All-WAC Academic Team. His major is political science and his overall GPA is 3.99 on a scale of 4.0.

Honorable mentions: Scott Cross (Texas--Arlington), Ryan Robertson (Kansas), T.J. Lux (Northern Illinois), Dan Muller (Illinois State), Marius Janulis (Syracuse), Kenny Van Kirk (Boise State), Colin Ducharme (Virginia), Jess Settles (Iowa), Alexander Koul (George Washington), Stefan Ciosici (Lafayette), Mike Freeman (Air Force), Rahsaan Mitchell (Chicago State), Greg Gaffney (Drexel), Gregg Sawyer (Wyoming), Matt Harpring (Georgia Tech), Pete Lisicky (Penn State), Andrew McFalls (Winthrop), Ross Land (Northern Arizona), Brandy Perryman (Texas), Whit Hughes (Mississippi State), Micah Marsh (Arkansas State), Damian Owens (West Virginia), Anthony Boone (Mississippi), Michael Ruffin (Tulsa), Andy Markowski (Nebraska), Steve Goodrich (Princeton).

The Playboy All-Americas

Lute Olson, our College Basketball Coach of the Year, completed his 14th season at Arizona by leading the Wildcats to their first NCAA national championship. Olson's reign in Tucson has included 13 consecutive NCAA tournaments, plus two previous Final Four appearances and seven Pac Ten titles. With a career coaching record of 533 wins against 202 losses, Olson is the first coach in the 20-year history of the Playboy All-Americas to be honored as Coach of the Year a second time, the first occurring in 1990.

Miles Simon--Guard, 6'5", senior, Arizona. Averaged 22 points a game during the NCAA tournament, topped by a career-high 30-point performance against Kentucky in the national championship game. Already has 1063 career points.

Mike Bibby--Guard, 6'1", sophomore, Arizona. Averaged 18 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game during the NCAA tournament. Named Pac Ten Freshman of the Year.

Paul Pierce--Guard, 6'7", junior, Kansas. The most valuable player in the Big 12 conference tournament, he led KU in scoring in all of the Jayhawks' six postseason games.

BJ McKie--Guard, 6'2", junior, South Carolina. A first-team All-SEC selection, he averaged 17.4 points and 2.7 assists per game. Only the fourth player in Gamecocks history with 1000 points after two seasons.

Antawn Jamison--Forward, 6'9", junior, North Carolina. A two-time All-ACC selection, he averaged 19.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last season. Has 1152 career points in two seasons.

Robert Traylor--Forward, 6'8", junior, Michigan. Averaged 18.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in five postseason NIT games. Led his team in rebounds and blocks for the season.

Kenny Thomas--Forward, 6'8", junior, New Mexico. Has averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in his two-year career with the Lobos. Will break 1000-point and 500-rebound career marks this season.

Raef Lafrentz--Forward, 6'11", senior, Kansas. Big 12 Conference Player of the Year last season, he led his team in scoring (18.5 points per game) and rebounding (9.3 per game). A two-time Playboy All-America, he has started all 101 games in his three-year KU career.

Todd Macculloch--Center, 7', junior, Washington. The best big man in the Pac Ten by the end of last season, he led the nation in field goal shooting.

Zendon Hamilton--Center, 6'11", senior, St. John's. Led his team in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (9.4 per game). Already ranks 13th on school's all-time scoring list with 1318 points.

Rest of the best

Guards: Trojan Langdon (Duke), Vince Carter, Shammond Williams (North Carolina), Rashid Bey (St. Joseph's), Tyson Wheeler (Rhode Island), Rasheed Broken-borough (Temple), Lenny Brown (Xavier), Donnie Carr (La Salle), Shaheen Holloway (Seton Hall), Louis Bullock (Michigan), A.J. Guyton (Indiana), Tyronn Lue (Nebraska), Corey Brewer (Oklahoma), Cory Carr (Texas Tech), Earl Boykins (Eastern Michigan), Bryce Drew (Valparaiso), Charles Jones (Long Island), Toby Bailey (UCLA), Chris Herren (Fresno State), Kris Clack (Texas), De'Teri Mayes (Murray State).

Forwards: Laron Profit (Maryland), Matt Harpring (Georgia Tech), Pat Garrity (Notre Dame), Todd Burgan (Syracuse), Sam Jacobson (Minnesota), Sam Okey (Wisconsin), DeMarco Johnson (North Carolina--Charlotte), Bonzi Wells (Ball State), Michael Dickerson (Arizona), J.R. Henderson (UCLA), Ansu Sesay (Mississippi), Horatio Webster (Mississippi State), Clayton Shields (New Mexico), Yegor Mescheriakov (George Washington).

Centers: Lari Ketner (Massachusetts), Alexander Koul (George Washington), Brad Miller (Purdue), Evan Eschmeyer (Northwestern), Brian Skinner (Baylor), Danny Moore (Southwest Missouri State), A.J. Bramlett (Arizona), Jelani McCoy (UCLA), Tim Young (Stanford), Brad Millard (St. Mary's), Michael Doleac (Utah), Keon Clark (UNLV).

Cole's All-Name Team

Devonaiare Deas Florida State

Attila Cosby Pittsburgh

Lucky Grundy Cal State-Northridge

Duany Duany Wisconsin

Cookie Belcher Nebraska

Michael Jordon Pennsylvania

Michael Jordan Detroit Mercy

Ansu Sesay Mississippi

Oral Roberts Mississippi State

Omm'A Givens Pepperdine