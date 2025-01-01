The History of the Bra

Simply put, the bra is a cradle of civilization. From the trim engineering of the ancient Roman strophia to the armored corsets of the Victorian era, the humble undergarment gives us a bird's-eye view of how various cultures treated their hidden mysteries. The search for its origin lends a bit of bounce to anthropology and keeps history students perky and upright. The bra has served alternately as a tool of seduction, a symbol of modesty and a means of support (especially when used by a stripper). At one point, the best bra was considered no bra at all. Now it's come fulsome circle. Today a good bra is something to behold--and something to be held, caressed and cast off. Over the years, we've gathered mounds of data on the subject. Here, then, is an illustrated chronicle in which we suspend our most firmly held beliefs.

Wardrobe by Slim Barrett, London

Props and Wardrobe from sparkle Moore at the girl can't help it

Wardrobe by Vivienne Westwood, London