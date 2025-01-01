These are pictures from a fashion shoot. The presents weren't real, the champagne wasn't exactly flowing and the photos were taken in late summer. However, something more than the shutter clicked--our boys and girls really hit it off. When they're comfortable in their clothes, people connect. Wear Timberlands and jeans to a holiday blast featuring caviar blini and bubbly, and you'll be the first to leave. Thankfully, today's new dress-up code goes both ways. With mod stretch suits that have a touch of velvet and with shirts that have a bit of shine, you'll be cooler than the year's first snow. But if you doubt the effect that fine clothes have on beautiful women, just remember: The camera never lies.