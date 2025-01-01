Kickin' & Clickin'

Dressing up on New Year's Day can be quite a dilemma. Everyone feels like they're either on Prozac or full of St. John's wort. So your clothes should be comfortable, monochromatic and free of irony. And this is one chance to savor the lack of relational tension in the room. There will be plenty of time--a whole year's worth!--for things to get complicated later on.

Chances are, you'll want to make your hellos, pour a drink and then collapse someplace comfortable. Or, as in the case below, on some stairs. Then again, he has nothing to complain about, She likes the feel of his velvet shirt ($180) with the argyle print, by Sandy Dalal. Under it he's wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt by Industria ($195). It's made of viscose rayon and spandex. The jeans ($450) by Sandy Dalal are unusually fly. That's because they're made of cashmere--which, on New Year's Day, is the same warm, fuzzy stuff your brain is made of.