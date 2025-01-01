Playboy's Playmate Review

Who should be Playmate of the Year?

So here's a riddle: What has 24 legs, stands 67'2", is indigenous to nine American states and two continents and has natural habitats that include ski slopes, lifeguard stands, bikini contests, art and recording studios, soundstages, dental offices, baby nurseries, hotel concierge desks, the streets of 90210, the beaches of Baywatch the grounds of Graceland and the kitchen at Hooters? Answer: Playboy's 1997 Playmates. As always, it's been a tremendous year for the ladies who grace our centerfolds, and once again it's time for you to review the breathtaking line up and pick your favorite. Here's what you do: Dial the number listed below, cast a vote for the Playmate of your choice (feel free to refer to this pictorial election guide to help you make your decision), then listen to her special recorded announcement. You may vote as many times as you like, at only $1 per call. In addition to becoming Playmate of the Year, the lucky winner will receive $100,000 and star in an all-new pictorial this June. Make that call today.

Help us choose the playmate of the year call your favorite playmate: 1-900-737-2299 only $1 per call. you must be eighteen years old or older, please.

Phone us--and your chosen Playmate--at the number above to register your preference for Playmate of the Year. When instructed, tap in the appropriate personal code: Miss January, 01; Miss February, 02; Miss March, 03; Miss April, 04; Miss May, 05; Miss June, 06; Miss July, 07; Miss August, 08; Miss September, 09; Miss October, 10; Miss November, 11; Miss December, 12. Call now. Polling ends February 28, 1998.

A product of Playboy. 680 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Service not available in Canada.

miss november

Inga Drozdova

Miss November's Playmate pictorial was a command performance for the 22-year-old Latvian. She had previously appeared in the Russian Playboy, thrilling fans who already knew her as a pop singer. But the motherland should prepare to bid bon voyage to Inga. now that she's had a taste of the sladkaya zhizn'--or "sweet life"--of America. "I'll be moving to Los Angeles," she says. "Ever since my Playboy appearance, my career has taken off. It's time to become an American star." Be our guest.

miss April

Kelly Monaco

The first thing we noticed about Miss April was her natural charm, a trait that comes from growing up among the trees and lakes of the Poconos. Formerly a lifeguard. Kelly. 21, told us last year that she would love to comb the beaches of Baywatch. Dreams do come true: Kelly's now on the show. "I got a call from the producers when my centerfold came out. They brought me in and put me through this grueling swim test. and I kicked butt. They said. 'We need this girl.'" We know what they mean.

Miss October

Layla Roberts

Last fall, Miss October's star was truly on the rise: She had made appearances on Baywatch and in an Aerosmith video, and we predicted big things. We were right. The Hawaii-born Layla, 23, has landed movie gigs with Sylvester Stallone (The Good Life) and Bruce Willis (the forthcoming Armageddon). "Even when I'm not working," Layla admits, "my mind is racing. I'm always figuring out where I am and what my next move is going to be. There are lots of good film jobs out there!"

Miss July

Daphnee Duplaix

Last year, Miss July told us how advice from Sylvester Stallone helped transform her from movie extra to bona fide actress with nine films under her 24-inch belt. Now 21, the Haitian-Italian Manhattan native has moved from her Miami digs to the equally warm climes of Los Angeles. "I'm doing the acting thing," she says, "looking for an agent, auditioning, lying in the sun." Meanwhile, Daphnee is still reeling from the splash she made in her Playboy debut. "Haven't found a person yet who didn't like it," she says.

Miss February

Kimber West

You'll recall that Miss February is an American melting pot--a Polynesian Spanish Cherokee (with a dash of Dutch and Irish) born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Twenty-three-year-old Kimber has relocated to California, where, careerwise, "things are really getting to be fun." Among her TV assignments was a guest spot on Jenny McCarthy's new show. Would Kimber like to be the next Jenny McCarthy? Nope. "Don't get me wrong, I love Jenny," she says. "But my goal is to be the next Kimber West."

Miss December

Karen McDougal

Miss December--who was nicknamed Barbie (as in the doll) in high school--prides herself on her wholesomeness and sex appeal. These days the 26-year-old former preschool teacher is giving thought to leaving her comfy Michigan nest to try out the acting scene in Los Angeles. "I'll miss my family and the change of seasons back home," says Karen, "as well as the friendliness of Midwesterners. But I'd like to take my shot at TV." As for her Playboy fame, Karen says, "Things are hectic, but I'm having a ball."

Miss January

Jami Ferrell

A year ago, we introduced Miss January to you as the shy Indiana girl who braved the jaunt to Los Angeles and ended up a nanny for a high-powered couple in Malibu. Today, 23-year-old Jami looks to the future with the same enthusiasm. "I'm not sure what I want to do yet," Jami says. "But ever since I got back from doing a photo shoot in Africa, all I can think about are my experiences there. Maybe I'll work with animals. Maybe I'll write about them. It was an amazing adventure." See you in the fast lane, Jami.

Miss March

Jennifer Miriam

We led off Miss March's Playmate pictorial with a shot of Jennifer skiing, a sport the Oklahoma native picked up when her oilman dad moved the family to Colorado. But Jennifer now calls Austin, Texas her home. "The film industry is moving down here," explains the 25-year-old starlet. "Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, all those guys." Naturally, Jennifer is part of the action. Look for her as Ethan Hawke's love interest in Linklater's The Newton Boys, and in the 1998 Texas Swimsuit Calendar.

Miss August

Kalin Olson

Miss August says she was a shy tomboy while growing up in Arkansas. A few victories in bikini contests--and one Playmate spread--later, the 22-year-old Kalin has become a local legend. "My hometown paper put me on the front page when my centerfold came out," Kalin says. "Everybody calls me a celebrity." Alas, the only perk not to come out of Kalin's Playboy appearance was a chance to meet fellow Arkansan Bill Clinton. "He rarely comes home anymore," she says. "Unlike me."

Miss May

Lynn Thomas

When she first appeared on our pages, Miss May had gone from studying genetic engineering to becoming a sheet-metal sculptor and art major at a New York college. Now a graduate, the Virginia native has decided to chill for a while. "I'm taking a break," says Lynn, "modeling a little but mostly relaxing." While grad school and a career in performance art are definite options for her future, Lynn, 22, is quick to point out: "I don't want to do the kind of art others expect me to do. I want to do my own thing."

Miss September

Nikki Schieler

In her Playmate profile, Miss September said a psychic presaged her move from assistant dental hygienist to Hollywood actress. At 26, the native Californian is bent on making that prediction come true. "I'm doing tons of auditions," says Nikki, "and learning how to make the transition from modeling to acting. It's hard work." As for her Playboy appearances, Nikki is proud to be one of only a handful of Playmates to be a cover girl one month and a centerfold the next. "That," she says, "is truly an honor."

Miss June

Carrie Stevens

As we told you last summer, Miss June went from being an Elvis enthusiast roaming about Graceland to a blossoming actress living in Hollywood. That was just the start. "Since I became a Playmate," says Carrie, "oh, my God, has life changed. I'm working nonstop, Music videos. Beer commercials. An appearance on 90210 that may turn into a recurring role. Things are great!" Carrie, 28, remains a spiritualist who, in her rare spare moments, practices rebirthing. "I'll always make time for that," she says.