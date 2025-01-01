Bonding with Daphne

Dutch model and actress Daphne Decker is as famous in Holland as Queen Beatrix. It's not surprising. With a résumé that includes being "the face" of Veronica TV (a young, wild Dutch television station), appearing in Dutch singer Marco Borsato's music videos and writing a best-seller (My Life as a Model) and a children's book, she has graced more billboards, magazine covers, book jackets and TV screens than all of Dutch royalty combined. Next up? A role as the sexy public relations agent to bad guy Jonathan Pryce in the new James Bond flick, Tomorrow Never Dies. "It's a small part," says the 29-year-old beauty. "I auditioned to be one of the Bond girls, but those roles went to Teri Hatcher and Michelle Yeoh." Daphne, Teri, Michelle--sounds like 007th heaven to us.

Deckers shakes and stirs in Tomorrow Never Dies alongside Pierce Brosnan and Bond girls Teri Hatcher (below) and Michelle Yeoh (above right). As seen here, Deckers steals the show.

Daphne quit modeling three years ago after eight years in the business. "I'd like to do many new things," she says. "I've always tried to have as well rounded a life as possible, to make my own rules. Right now I'm most proud of the books and opinioncolumns I've written. With acting, I'm dependent on screenwriters and directors, but when I write it's 100 percent creativity."

"People who don't know me think my life goes smoothly and easily," Daphne explains. "But it's not like that at all. Everything I've achieved has come from working hard, setting goals and taking risks."

"Ordinary nudes are so common," Daphne says. That's why she chose a more visually aggressive pictorial. "I wanted powerful pictures with the focus on composition. I wanted to show my interpretation of the 007 theme."