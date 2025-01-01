Couch Tomatoes

Where were you on the night of August 25, 1995? If you were glued to the tube for the debut of Playboy TV's Night Calls, you were a charter member of its now very popular fan club. The interactive sex fantasy program is so hot in both ratings and content, it makes 900 numbers seem limp. At the show's helm are Juli Ashton and Doria--bisexuals who are as uninhibited as the show itself--sharing sex tips ("I'm an expert. Only happy men leave my bed," Doria says) and exploring their fantasies. Night Calls is Playboy TV's highest-rated program, receiving more than 150,000 calls per show (only a fraction get on). What's the secret of its success? With to-die-for hosts clad in headsets and little else, topics such as "fun with dildos" and visits from Fax Girl and Helmetcam Man, Night Calls was a no-brainer. "It's an erotic comedy," Juli says. The show has inspired Night Calls: The Movie and a sequel that teams Juli and Doria with the hosts of Night Calls UK. "We have a huge cult following. We're like The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Doria says. Call it prime time, Playboy style.

There are three rules on Night Calls: no last names, no brand names and, as Juli and Doria demonstrate above, no underwear. "It makes for interesting wet spots on the couch at show's end," Doria says. The show also has a no-rehearsal policy, which means anything can happen. Doria's most memorable call involves a challenge to a viewer: "We dared a guy who was masturbating to open his window and scream, 'I'm watching Juli and Doria right now and I'm so horny I can't stand it!' Of course, he did it. We've never been refused."