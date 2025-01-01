Delightful Cover-Up

You can see Marlene Redmayne dancing in Reasonable Doubt, staring Melanie Griffith. Did you catch her on Baywatch or in the current issue of Lowrider magazine? Hurry.

Le Is Lovely

KATY LE has made music videos with Asian singers Tai Thai and Keith To, appeared in Phat Beach and has been a promotional model for boxing matches. She sure knocks us out.

Read All About It

How does 61 look? Like singer Shirley Bassey, who was in the States in concert this past fall in New York and Los Angeles. Best remembered for her brush with 007, singing the Goldfinger theme, Shirley still has her chops--and her legs.

In a State

Any day now, the cult followers of Morphine will start a stampede. The noguitar, heavy-on-the-sax band has four albums. The most recent, Like Swimming, will make you a convert.

Suited for the Sea

Czech-born model Monika HÁJKOVÁ had a small part in the Oscar-winning foreign film Kolya and also appeared in the Czech edition of Playboy. Beach bunny, indeed.

In All Her Gloria

As Jeanie Boulet, the HIV-positive physician's assistant, actress Gloria Reuben puts an entirely different face on the epidemic every Thursday night on ER. Now that we've had a peek under her whites, we need medical attention ourselves.

What's Up, Tigerlily?

Natalie Merchant is back in the studio working on a follow-up to Tigerlily, her first solo album, She played some festival dates last spring and summer, but now Natalie is letting her songs do the talking.

@ Douglas Stiegleiter

@ Tim Jahns

@ Paul Natkin Photo Reserve Inc.

@ Andy Pearlman