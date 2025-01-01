Out of Bondage

He's German, he's bad and he's blond (for now)--three reasons why co-producer Barbara Broccoli cast Götz Otto as the psychopathic Stamper in Tomorrow Never Dies. We'll give you reason number four: The man looks killer in classic clothes. Otto was outfitted in traditional Bond bad-guy garb: dynamite tuxedos, evil eyewear and trousers with razor-sharp creases. Like his cinematic predecessors Klaus Maria Brandauer, Curt Jurgens and Gottfried John, Otto is a German enforcer who makes 007 sweat. He's also 6'6", which means his clothes are customized by the fashion equivalent of Q. But we've given you info on comparable cuts from designers available in the U.S. With some cash and confidence, you too can make like a movie villain. Just don't forget the hair dye.

On the roof of the Hotel Atlantic, one of Hamburg's coolest hot spots, Otto hangs by his threads. When you want to be a man in black, try a merino wool sweater ($118) and a pair of black jeans ($48) by CK Calvin Klein. And to see well while you're looking good, try the wirerimmed sunglasses by Porsche ($380).

OK, so you're not the strongman for a guy bent on world domination. But--damn, this suit is hot. Look for a wool-and-mohair suit by Ozwald Boateng. It's single-breasted with a fly front and peak lapels ($3100). Use leftover money on a T-shirt by the Gap ($14).

A tall beauty will boost your appearance no matter what. Otto's clothes also help. Shop for a complete outfit by Boss Hugo Boss: a single-breasted suit ($850), white shirt ($95) and silk tie ($85). Add a pair of sunglasses by Persol ($210) and see if the girls don't come running.