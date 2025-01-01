Playmate Revisited: Erika Eleniak

When Playboy introduced Erika Eleniak as Miss July in 1989, she had just taped a TV pilot about lifeguards. "It's just another job," Erika said then. Nine years later--who knew?--the show, Baywatch, is an international phenomenon and Erika is an international star. At the age of 28, she has appeared in TV series and movies, feature films (including E.T. and The Beverly Hillbillies) and on a CD-ROM, Panic in the Park. Although life hasn't always been a beach for the self-proclaimed wild child who decided to kick her bad habits at 17, we'll never forget how she heated up the sand.