The Great Swimsuit Takeoff

It's that time of year when we all start thinking about the beach. It's also the time of year when some magazine publishers forgo their usual editorial mix and devote entire issues to the celebration of the swimsuit. They do this for a good reason: They like swimsuits. And they like to fly high-profile models to exotic locations. We understand completely. We have been known to peek at those issues--they certainly are welcome changes from the coy wordplay and occasional sermonizing. But we had a notion to improve on the idea. We thought we'd take a less-inhibited approach and include women wearing only a portion of a swimsuit, or a whisper of a swimsuit, or women who were only considering wearing a swimsuit. And thanks to these wonderful models, we think we did it particularly well. Enjoy the beach.