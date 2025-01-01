Holly Joan Hart, Miss April, 1998

College sophomore Holly Joan Hart, an Oakland policeman's daughter, wows student bodies wherever she goes.

Q: You're studying education. Why not be a cop like dad?

A: Too stressful. My dad has been shot at. He once had to shoot a pit bull that clamped on to his leg. Teaching school is safer. I want to teach first grade--to mold uncorrupted lives.

Q: And if the kids' fathers recognize you from Playboy?

A: This is a liberal city. I'm delighted to be Miss April. I want to prove multiethnicity can be beautiful.

Q: You're Puerto Rican-French-Irish-Colombian-African American?

A: Right. I'm even more multi than Tiger Woods. America is too obsessed with race. I'm proud to be ''all of the above.'' I'm also proud of surviving a strict Jesuit prep school where the girls had to wear long skirts. Look--no more uniform!

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Holly Joan Hart

Bust: 34 Waist: 23 Hips: 34

Height: 5' 7 1/2 Weight: 125

Birth Date: 11-10-76 Birthplace: FortHood, Texas

Ambitions: To be the best at whatever it is I'm doing at the time -- and someday to teach 1st grade.

Turn-Ons: Deep Voices, foreign accents, fun dates, guys with the innocence of 1st graders.

Turnoffs: Cockymen, loud noises, dishonesty.

Favorite Authors: Camus, F. Scott Fitzgerald, J. D. Salinger.

Favorite Stimulant: Strawberry bubble baths.

Self-Description: I'm very driven and intuitive -- when I hav e a feeling about something, you can bet I'm going to make it happen.

Love Hing: Just because I'm independent doesn't mean I don't want to be treated like a lady. So open that door for me, mister!

Ultimate Goal: To be the 1st Supermodel/1st grade teacher.