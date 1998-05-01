Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .................................. 7

The Playboy President--editorial .................................. Hugh M. Hefner 11

Dear Playboy .................................. 13

Playboy After Hours .................................. 17

Wired .................................. 20

Movies .................................. Bruce Williamson 21

Video .................................. 23

Music .................................. 24

Books .................................. 26

Health & Fitness .................................. 28

Men .................................. Asa Baber 29

Money Matters .................................. Christopher Byron 30

Mantrack .................................. 33

The Playboy Advisor .................................. 39

The Playboy Forum .................................. 41

Playboy Interview: Scott Adams--candid conversation .................................. 51

Bubba Bubble--humor .................................. Arianna Huffington 62

Spice Girl--pictorial .................................. 66

Netmail--fiction .................................. Brendan Dubois 76

Tiger at Play--portfolio .................................. John Andrisani and Leroy Neiman .................................. 78

Make it Champagne--drink .................................. Gary Regan and Mardee Haidin Regan 82

Shirts and Ties--fashion .................................. Hollis Wayne 86

Twenty-Five Things Guys do Right in Bed--article .................................. Chip Rowe 92

Our Ms. Brooks--playboy's playmate of the month .................................. 94

Party Jokes--humor .................................. 106

Warp Speed--motorcycles .................................. 108

Bunny Memories--article .................................. Kathryn Leigh Scott 112

Playmate Revisited: Veronica Gamba .................................. 117

Playboy's 1998 Baseball Preview--sports .................................. Kevin Cook 120

Playboy Gallery: Burt Reynolds .................................. 125

Far-Out Pagers--electronics .................................. 126

Amazing Gracen--pictorial .................................. 130

20 Questions: Ben Stiller .................................. 138

Capote's Final Cut--last words .................................. 143

Where & How to Buy .................................. 160

Playmate News .................................. 167

Playboy on the Scene .................................. 171

Cover Story

Sugar, spice and everything nice: That's what Ginger is made of. The Spice Girls' unofficial ringleader, Ginger (born Geraldine Estelle Halliwell) says, "My largest muscle and my biggest asset is my brain." You may also note a few of Ginger's other assets in this month's pictorial, which proves that Spice is the variety of life. Thanks to Richard Young and Rex USA Ltd. for our cover photo.