Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .................................. 7
The Playboy President--editorial .................................. Hugh M. Hefner 11
Dear Playboy .................................. 13
Playboy After Hours .................................. 17
Wired .................................. 20
Movies .................................. Bruce Williamson 21
Video .................................. 23
Music .................................. 24
Books .................................. 26
Health & Fitness .................................. 28
Men .................................. Asa Baber 29
Money Matters .................................. Christopher Byron 30
Mantrack .................................. 33
The Playboy Advisor .................................. 39
The Playboy Forum .................................. 41
Playboy Interview: Scott Adams--candid conversation .................................. 51
Bubba Bubble--humor .................................. Arianna Huffington 62
Spice Girl--pictorial .................................. 66
Netmail--fiction .................................. Brendan Dubois 76
Tiger at Play--portfolio .................................. John Andrisani and Leroy Neiman .................................. 78
Make it Champagne--drink .................................. Gary Regan and Mardee Haidin Regan 82
Shirts and Ties--fashion .................................. Hollis Wayne 86
Twenty-Five Things Guys do Right in Bed--article .................................. Chip Rowe 92
Our Ms. Brooks--playboy's playmate of the month .................................. 94
Party Jokes--humor .................................. 106
Warp Speed--motorcycles .................................. 108
Bunny Memories--article .................................. Kathryn Leigh Scott 112
Playmate Revisited: Veronica Gamba .................................. 117
Playboy's 1998 Baseball Preview--sports .................................. Kevin Cook 120
Playboy Gallery: Burt Reynolds .................................. 125
Far-Out Pagers--electronics .................................. 126
Amazing Gracen--pictorial .................................. 130
20 Questions: Ben Stiller .................................. 138
Capote's Final Cut--last words .................................. 143
Where & How to Buy .................................. 160
Playmate News .................................. 167
Playboy on the Scene .................................. 171
Cover Story
Sugar, spice and everything nice: That's what Ginger is made of. The Spice Girls' unofficial ringleader, Ginger (born Geraldine Estelle Halliwell) says, "My largest muscle and my biggest asset is my brain." You may also note a few of Ginger's other assets in this month's pictorial, which proves that Spice is the variety of life. Thanks to Richard Young and Rex USA Ltd. for our cover photo.