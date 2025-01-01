Playboy Gallery

Box-office star Burt Reynolds stole the show in October 1979 as only the second man (after Peter Sellers) to appear on the cover of Playboy. Caught in the act by photographer Mario Casilli, Burt and Playmate Gig Gangel spent much of the shoot goofing--and then Burt copped her ears for himself. Since then, our elite list of cover men has grown to include Steve Martin, Donald Trump, Dan Aykroyd. Jerry Seinfeld and Leslie Nielsen. All nice, but Burt's bunny is a classic.