Playmate Revisited: Veronica Gamba

It has been 15 years since we discovered Veronica Gamba on the set of Smokey and the Bandit III. "A woman said I looked like Natalie Wood and asked if I would pose for Playboy," she recalls. "I couldn't stop giggling." The Buenos Aires-born beauty had reservations about becoming a Playmate, but her mother talked her into it. "She said, 'Why not? You have a beautiful body."' Veronica's next role, Miss November 1983, was a hit, though she decided to forgo her acting career to raise daughter Harlie and son Nicholas. Today, the older, wiser and still beautiful (as seen on these pages) Miss Gamba is once again ready for her close-up. Her dream gig? "A woman on Melrose Place who seduces everyone," she says. Aaron Spelling, check your messages.