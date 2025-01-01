Chasing Joey

We're wild about Joey Lauren Adams. If you missed Dazed and Confused or Chasing Amy, hurry to the video store. Then head to the theater for A Cool, Dry Place. Joey is cool, and hot.

Call of the Wild

Aerosmith's Nine Lives has gone platinum, and the Pink video caused controversy on MTV. That suits Steven Tyler to a tee, but touring, "throwing parties for 20,000 people a night," gets him revved. That's a lot of company.

Breast Fest

You'll find Kari Dorris in the Bare Naked Amateur Screen Test on video. We thoughtfully provide a preview.

She Suits to Conquer

Model Georgianna Robertson was spotted at the Victoria's Secret fashion show dazzling the crowd in basic white.

The Heart of Texas

Steve Earle is done being a badass and is making the best music of his life. Fresh from a U.S. club tour to support his new album, El Corazón, Earle soars.

Maui Wowie

Hawaiian Melanie Cajudoy did a lifesaving demo on Regis and Kathie Lee with David Hasselhoff, but her beach is Maui, not Baywatch. We don't think Melanie will be beached for long.

Splendor in the Grass

Milwaukee model Lisa Lewin can be found in the 1999 Hooters calendar and appeared on the Sandrine Lingerie Catalog Web site. Another Midwestern girl makes good.