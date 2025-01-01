Playmate Revisited: Anne Randall

As 22-year-old Miss May 1967, California girl Anne Randall's goal was to be an actor. "Been there, done that," Anne says today of her showbiz career, which included roles in commercials, movies and the TV shows Love, American Style and Hee Haw. Now retired in Arizona with her husband of 31 years, actor and singer Dick Stewart, Anne fills her days with tennis, photography and swimming. "My greatest accomplishment in life so far," she reveals, "has been learning how to weld furniture. No one believed I could do it. I'm so proud." She also hopes to live to be 100. We have a feeling she will.