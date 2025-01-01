The Newton Girls

Helmut Newton can transform women. With that in mind, we asked him to photograph six women who are dear to our hearts--Playmates, in fact--and work his flashy way with them. Newton works in a world of careful contrivance filled with aberrance and artifice. His photos often describe the difference between nude and naked. The former is being seen without clothes on, the latter is being caught with nothing on. This is an essential law of Newtonian physics.