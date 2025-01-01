Angela Little, Miss August, 1998

As her name suggests, Angela Little is a slip of a girl. But don't let her petiteness fool you. What the size one, five-foot-two Southerner lacks in physical stature she makes up for with lofty ambition, a hearty sense of humor and a broad drawl. We met with the adorable 26-year-old at Spago Restaurant in Chicago, where she went crimson when every head in the joint turned in her direction.

Q: Would you rather be considered cute or sexy?

A: Can't I be both [laughs]? Cute is more fun. You can be cute 24 hours a day, but being sexy all the time gets old. I'd never want people to roll their eyes and say, "There she goes again, wearing that tight dress."

Q: What do you wear for seduction?

A: Vintage clothing from the Forties and Fifties. I play dress-up and my boyfriend takes pictures.

Q: You're a makeup artist. Can a woman look beautiful without using cosmetics?

A: Sure. I'm comfortable without makeup, but I wear it because I'm expressive. I like to paint, so I use my face as a canvas. When I want to kick up my heels, I wear false eyelashes and red lipstick.

Q: Have you always been creative?

A: Yes. I grew up in Alabama--the Bible Belt--where there wasn't enough to occupy my mind. People were into church and football. The girls got married right out of high school. I was an outcast. I couldn't wait to bolt out of town.

Q: You ended up in Dallas. What has big-city life taught you?

A: To be open-minded and express myself.

Q: You played a redhead in the film Headless at the Fair. But do you believe blondes have more fun?

A: Absolutely. I think it's psychological. When I went out in public with red hair, I felt like a wallflower. Not that I wanted to be the center of attention, but I was used to people looking at me. No one did.

Q: Is acting more fun than modeling?

A: Definitely. Modeling gets boring. I have a hard time sitting still. I think that improvisational acting and storytelling are much more gratifying.

Q: Will your Southern accent prevent you from getting roles?

A: No. I can do all kinds of different accents--French or German, British, whatever. I beat out 600 girls for the role in Headless.

Q: You also beat out thousands of other women to become a Playmate. How does that feel?

A: It feels terrific. I'm on top of the world.

Playmate data sheet

Name: Angela Michelle Little

Bust: 34C

Waist: 23

Hips: 33 1/2

Height: 5'2 1/2

Weight: 95

Birth Date: 7-22-72

Birthplace: Albertville, Alabama

Ambitions: To work both behind and in front of the camera.

Turn-ons: Surprises! nice smells and shy smiles.

Turnoffs: Drugs! Arrogance, sarcasm and status symbols.

Passions: Creating beauty, self-expression, animals.

My pets: Two of the most beautiful, playful, smart kitty cats in the world!

Sex begins with: Brilliant conversation and lots of laughter.

Words to live by: Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see!