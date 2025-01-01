Playmate News

The Gang's All Here

Fifty Playmates descended on the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills to attend the first meeting of the Playboy Playmate Alumni Association. Officially christened last summer, the PPAA provides a forum for Playmates to keep tabs on the past while looking to the future. Dinner was served in the grotto, after which the women discussed such things as insurance, tuition programs and charity events. The Playmates then adjourned to the house to check in with their favorite cat in pajamas. By the way, 1978 Playmate of the Year Debra Jo Fondren won the evening's door prize--a basket of beauty products. As if she really needs them.

Boogie-Woogie Nights

Where do Playmates like to hang out? Lately it's been on the dance floor. For eight weeks last spring, the Cheetah club in New York's Chelsea district dimmed its lights, spiffed itself up and hosted the Playboy Lounge, a floating late-night party that rotates among Manhattan's trendier clubs. At one Cheetah soiree, Miss July 1997 Daphnee Lynn Duplaix and Miss October 1997 Layla Roberts danced for an hour, then kicked around with New York Jet James Farrior and Green Bay Packer Eric Curry. But for Miss August 1995 Rachel Jeán Marteen and Miss April 1995 Danelle Folta, there were more important things to do than dance. Instead, when the twosome visited Cheetah, they made a beeline for the Playboy Listening Lounge, an audio station created in conjunction with Rhino Records and Tower Records. There the two Playmates sampled tracks from Rhino's latest titles--that is, when they weren't chatting it up in person with musicians Damian and Julian Marley.

The Playboy Lounge will continue to hop among various New York City locales. So keep tuned to these pages for your very own ringside table.

Fan Mail

To: Lisa Matthews, Miss April 1990, Playmate of the Year 1991

Dear Lisa:

I wanted to thank you for doing another live chat on the Playboy Cyber Club. Although it was your third chat, it was the first you've done since I became a member, and it was a pleasure to be able to interact with you personally.

I consider you to be the most gorgeous woman I have ever seen and my all-time favorite Playmate. The first time I saw your layout, your warm eyes and bright smile captivated me. Then I watched your video, in which you and your mother were interviewed. You laughed a lot and appeared to be a truly happy person. But when I read about your participation in Operation Playmate during the Gulf war, I was struck by how kind and how generous a person you are--a very classy woman.

I hope you won't be a stranger to the Playboy Cyber Club in the future, Lisa. In the meantime, I wish you much love, health and happiness. Sincerely, Bob Baylis, Newark, Delaware (To join the Playboy Cyber Club, or to take a free tour, to go http://cyber.playboy.com and select the Guests entrance.)

Quote Unquote

Miss February 1998 Julia Schultz is no stranger to televison. She has guest-starred on Silk Stalkings, Pictionary and Pensacola: Wings of Gold and can be seen in this summer's new Guess jeans campaign. But she always has time to talk about guys.

Q: What makes you look twice at a man?

A: The first thing I notice are pretty eyes. After the eyes hook me, I check out the whole package.

Q: Would you go out with a man who used to date your best friend?

A: Hell no! Boyfriends are like underwear. If my best friend takes off her panties, I don't want to pick them off the floor and put them on.

Q: Have you broken more hearts or has your heart been broken more often?

A: I would say I have broken more hearts. When I hearts. When I was younger, my friends encouraged me to stay single, so I have never kept a boyfriend for very long.

Q: Could you have sex without love?

A: No. If I slept with someone I didn't love, or who didn't love me, I'd feel like a used piece of trash.

Q: What do you want to hear a man say after sex?

A: Anything, so long as he doesn't roll over and go to sleep.

PMOY reader favorites

Readers adore newly crowned Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal, but they also had eyes for: (1) Miss April Kelly Monaco, (2) Miss June Carrie Stevens, (3) Miss January Jami Ferrell, (4) Miss February Kimber West, (5) Miss October Layla Roberts and (6) Miss September Nikki Schieler. Still, everyone's a winner.

40 Years ago this month

The August 1958 playboy featured fiction by Psycho author Robert Bloch, a report on wunderkind maestro Leonard Bernstein and a pan of Leland Hayward's $5 million "filmization" of The Old Man and the Sea. But Playmate of the Month Myrna Weber deserved the raves. Just turned 19, Miss August was captured in her home state of Florida by playboy photographer Bunny Yeager. The portfolio included everything you'd want from a seaside fantasy--a sunset, crashing waves, a beach bonfire and an irresistible Myrna, fresh from a skinny-dip.

"Teddi Smith! She comes to mind right away. Miss July 1960 was part of our gang at the Playboy Mansion in Chicago--a circle that included Mort Sahl, Alex Haley and Lenny Bruce. We were a nucleus of people who stayed at the house and lived life to the fullest, benefiting from all the activities only PlayBoy could provide. And Teddi was one of us. She's this lovable girl, a seasoned, intelligent woman who became a household incumbent, a confidant and a pal. It was quite a time for me back then--nothing like it before, nothing since."

Playmate Birthdays -- August

August 2: Miss July 1996 Angel Boris

August 19: Miss August 1975 Lillian Müller

August 23: Miss August 1982 Cathy St. George

August 24: Miss June 1964 Lori Winston

August 26: Miss July 1959 Yvette Vickers

Playmate Gossip

Congratulations to Miss November 1996 Ulrika Ericsson, who became certified as a personal fitness trainer. Next on Ulrika's checklist: nailing down her scuba diving certification.... It has Playboy written all over it: Troma Entertainment's new thriller The Chosen One co-stars Miss May 1996 Shauna Sand Lamas and Carmen(Baywatch, Singled Out) Electra, who appeared in the same issue of Playboy as Shauna. But that's not all--the film was produced by 1988 PMOY India Allen. Move over Siskel and Ebert: Miss April 1997 Kelly Monaco will appear on a TBS pilot called The Movie Lounge, a panel show that features a mixed batch of celebrities who like to gab about flicks.... What can we say, the girl's got timing. As we've told you, Miss July 1997 Daphnee Lynn Duplaix appeared in a Tommy Hilfiger commercial during the Super Bowl. Add to that a featured role in a Master Card spot that aired during the Emmy awards. Next up for Daph: a poster-girl gig for Stroh's beer, along with 1990 PMOY Reneé Tenison.... Playmate in 3D? You bet. Miss August 1996 Jessica Lee and 1995 PMOY Julie Cialini modeled for a Santa Monica-based computer imaging firm that used digitizing technology to capture the models' movements in 3D. The images will be projected--life-size--at an art exhibit in Kobe, Japan.