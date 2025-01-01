Playmate Revisited: The Collinson Twins

In October 1970 Playboy doubled the world's pleasure--and made history--by introducing Mary and Madeleine Collinson, the first identical twin Playmates. Born in 1952 on Malta, the tantalizing twosome spent their teen years modeling before heading to Hollywood to star in such films as The Love Machine (1971) and Twins of Evil (1972). "There's really little difference in the way that we think and in the things we like to do," 18-year-old Madeleine said in 1970. That may well be true, but they're still a ringing endorsement of the maxim, The more the merrier.